Sometimes you can learn a lot about someone just by listening to the phrases they repeat. Certain comments reveal a pattern of entitlement, resentment, or a lack of empathy for the people around them. While the idea of a "low-quality" person can mean different things to different people, if a woman repeats certain phrases over and over, it can paint a pretty clear picture of her attitude and how she treats others.

From lacking empathy for others to adopting entitled behaviors that make other people feel disrespected, "low-quality" women clearly don't care about anyone but themselves. Yes, self-confidence and independence are superpowers, especially for women, but when they manifest in narcissistic, toxic ways, they're rarely helpful.

If a woman says these 11 phrases often, she's likely a low-quality person:

1. 'I'm just brutally honest'

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Instead of leaning into hard conversations and appreciating the beauty of expressing concerns openly and directly, low-quality women say things like "it's just a joke" or "I'm a brutally honest person" to hide their cruelty. They're passively aggressive, hiding their meanness and outright cruelty behind phrases that let them avoid apologizing.

They intend to protect their ego and self-image, which is why the most powerful response to such phrases is to call them out directly. Point out the hurtfulness in their worlds and be protective of your energy, even when they inevitably get defensive.

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2. 'I don't have time for this'

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Despite expecting people to drop everything when they're having a crisis or manipulating people into putting their needs first, low-quality women still use phrases like "I don't have time for this" when something isn't easy, comfortable, or convenient for them.

They have a skewed version of what good relationships look like, because they're too focused on themselves to consider others. All their relationships are transactional and unbalanced because they refuse to do anything they don't want to do, even at the expense of others.

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3. 'I don't owe you anything'

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While it's true that women shouldn't feel a sense of obligation to show up for people who don't deserve it or make someone else comfortable with behaviors that hurt themselves, many low-quality women weaponize an "I don't owe you anything" mentality to protect their own comfort. Even in friendships and relationships with people who, spoiler alert, do deserve inconvenient quality time and attention, they still put themselves first.

Their comfort, needs, and desires come before anyone else's, whether they're strangers, co-workers, or best friends.

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4. 'This always happens to me'

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Some of us get caught in a helpless mentality from time to time, where we feel defeated by a mix of hardship and minor inconveniences, but low-quality women cling heavily to the victim mentality. They have such a skewed view of what's fair and of how deserving they are in life, because they're leading with a sense of superiority, as a study in the European Journal of Social Psychology explains.

They believe the world is out to get them, and other people's struggles are somehow harder for them to navigate. They essentially make everything about themselves, leaving a trail of unheard voices, invalidated relationships, and disconnected people in their wake.

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5. 'You sound jealous'

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While a little bit of jealousy or envy in friendships and relationships is more common than we think, especially when someone achieves something we want, constantly assuming people are jealous when they're only expressing concerns is a trait low-quality women share.

Instead of addressing their own hurtful behavior, entitlement, and cruelty, they simply chalk up other people's concerns to jealousy. They'll clearly do whatever it takes to avoid taking accountability, even if it means making someone else feel entirely invalidated.

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6. 'Girls are so dramatic'

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The term "pick me girl" might feel like a new trend, but the type of woman it describes has always existed. It's simply a modern label for women who seek validation by putting down other women or trying to stand out as "different" from them.

According to cognitive psychologist Amber Wardell, these kinds of women, who often attack and bring down other women around them, are operating from a place of internalized misogyny. They need male validation and assurance, even if it means changing everything about themselves to get it. They often cling to stereotypes at the expense of the women around them, using phrases like "girls are just so dramatic" and "I'm just one of the guys at this point" to seek validation, even if they're actively perpetuating a narrative and patriarchal belief system that oppresses them.

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7. 'Not my problem'

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Doing good things for others boosts our health, whether it's a small act of kindness or entertaining a hard conversation to support someone's emotions in a close relationship. The more empathetic and compassionate we are, the better our lives become.

However, if a woman uses a phrase like "that's not my problem," she consistently misses out on the chance to experience these positive connections and feelings. She's so caught up in her own entitlement and comfort that doing nice things for other people is not even on her radar, unless, of course, she's getting credit or praise for doing them.

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8. 'You're so obsessed with me'

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When a low-quality person feels personally attacked by being called out for their misbehavior, they immediately resort to defensiveness. Especially if their ego is rooted in narcissistic tendencies, they have to find some way to cope with the insecurity and low self-worth that comes up when someone finally calls them out.

When someone brings up an issue in a relationship or calls them out for hurting feelings, they resort to "you're so obsessed with me" to gaslight people into taking the blame. They need to be the center of attention, always superior and in control, even if it means distorting people's sense of reality and confusing them into backing down.

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9. 'If you loved me, you would'

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Narcissistic, quality women are constantly weaponizing the parts of a relationship that should be conditional. They use charm or love-bombing to build trust, only to immediately say phrases like "if you loved me, you would…" to get their way.

Their attention, effort, and love never come without a price, whether it's something that puts the other person at risk or simply asks an unreasonable amount of intention and energy from them.

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10. 'I deserve it'

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While knowing personal worth and protecting peace are obviously powerful, empowering behaviors for a person, especially women in today's culture, when they start to intentionally harm other people and cultivate transactional relationships, they're a telltale sign of someone with a low-quality sense of self.

They tend to see the world through a sense of entitlement, where their wants and needs always come first. No matter the relationship or situation, what they want seems more important than anyone else's. They believe that they're deserving of whatever they want, from unlimited attention to sympathy from others, and constant comfort.

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11. 'You're so sensitive'

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While it tends to be justified by manipulators and easily overlooked amid everyday conversations, especially for women perpetrators, gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation, according to a study from the Personality and Social Psychology Review.

A gaslighting, low-quality woman tries her best to make other people feel crazy to promote her own narrative and improve her self-image. Even if it means blaming other people for their own hurt with a phrase like "you're so sensitive" or generally invalidating someone's vulnerability, they don't care who they have to break down to protect their own superiority.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.