Being prepared for any emergency is one of the most important things you can do. They can strike at any time, with little or no warning. The road is a place where emergencies often occur. You never know when you'll find yourself in a situation where you need multiple supplies to make yourself comfortable or bring you to safety. Keeping emergency items in your car can also prepare you for unpredictable conditions outside.

Emergencies are not the only thing people who are truly prepared for any situation come ready for. While it is the most important, so is making sure you are ready for everyday things that can pop up out of nowhere. You never want to be on the road and have your phone die while you’re using your GPS, or get stranded in the rain without an umbrella. Life can throw constant curveballs. It’s good to have your car packed with items that can keep you prepared for anything.

Here are 11 things people who are truly prepared for any situation always keep in their car

1. Phone chargers

ijasper from Getty Images

We rely on our phones for just about everything these days. They are our personal calendars and our connection to the world. When an emergency strikes, you’ll need your phone to make important phone calls. Emergencies are not the only reason why people who are truly prepared for any situation always keep a charger in their car.

Gone are the days of physical maps. While it may be helpful to keep one on hand for true emergencies, nearly all of us use our phones to get to our destination. Getting caught driving somewhere without a GPS because a phone died is a nightmare. To be truly prepared for anything, keep a phone charger in your car!

Advertisement

2. An umbrella

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）

No one likes to be stuck in the rain without an umbrella. Did you know there’s a genuine fear of rain? It’s called ombrophobia, and it can be detrimental to people who suffer from it. It can keep them from any outing when the weather is bad.

Even for those of us who don’t have ombrophobia, getting stuck in the rain is still a real drag. Few things feel worse than getting ready to go out and having it all ruined by the rain. People who are truly prepared for any situation always keep an umbrella in their cars.

Advertisement

3. Blankets

Angela Guthrie from Getty Images

Picture this: you’re driving home on a cold night and your car breaks down. You call a tow truck, but it’s going to be a while. You can’t access your heater because your car has no power. What can you do other than shiver until the truck comes? Those who are truly prepared for anything keep blankets in their car for moments like this!

However, keeping blankets in your car isn’t reserved only for emergencies. They’re great to have on hand for impromptu park hangouts or as a way to keep your legs from getting fried on hot leather seats.

Advertisement

4. A first aid kit

pixelshot

A first aid kit is great to have on hand. I know I always keep one in my car. You truly never know when you or someone in your life will get injured. As someone who is far from graceful, I tend to need Band-Aids more than the average woman in her 30s.

“A well-stocked first-aid kit can help you respond effectively to common injuries and emergencies. Keep at least one first-aid kit in your home and one in your car,” says the Mayo Clinic. “You can buy first-aid kits at many drugstores or put your own together. You may want to tailor your kit based on your activities and needs.”

Advertisement

5. Jumper cables

marietjieopp from Getty Images

Just like phones, car batteries can be unreliable. I’ve been stranded in parking lots when my car battery died and always relied on kind strangers to help me jump-start my vehicle. Those who are always prepared for anything are sure to keep jumper cables on hand in case of an emergency.

“Jumper cables are essentials everyone should have in their car for emergencies because a dead battery is one of the most common problems with cars,” writes The Camden Chronicle. “When a car battery goes dead, the driver can do nothing to move the vehicle and get it running again except jump-start it. Always having jumper cables in the car means you’ll be ready if your battery dies, preventing you from getting stranded for hours. Plus, always having cables means you can help other drivers who need a jump-start.”

Advertisement

6. A flashlight

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）

Several years ago, my best friend’s dad gave me a small flashlight. I laughed at the gift and asked why he chose it. He said, “To keep in your car in case of emergencies.” That little flashlight has stayed in my glove box since.

Keeping a flashlight in their car is a secret that all people who are truly prepared for any situation always keep on hand. It can be used for more than just finding things in the dark. If you need help at night on the road, a flashlight can be used to signal emergency vehicles your way. It can also be used for car maintenance and getting a good look under the hood.

Advertisement

7. Batteries

DAPA Images

Of course, having a flashlight in your car is no use when the batteries die. It appears the theme of roadside emergencies is dead batteries. Those who are always prepared keep batteries in the car just in case. Those who are really prepared may keep an emergency car battery on hand. However, they need to be mindful of how they store it.

“The most important aspect for long-term storage is temperature,” says Midtronics. “Storing a battery in extremely hot or cold temperatures can have a negative impact on the battery’s performance and lifespan. So choose a spot where the temperature remains relatively constant between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit, or 10 to 15 degrees Celsius.”

Advertisement

8. Bottled water

mediaphotos from Getty Images Signature

Most of us keep an ‘emotional support water bottle’ on hand every day. It’s usually a well-insulated bottle (covered in cute stickers, of course) that keeps drinks cold for a long period of time. While it’s great to have a personal bottle in your car, keeping backup bottles of water can be a lifesaver, literally!

It can be helpful for ourselves, as running out of water on a hot day or ending up stranded on the side of the road without water can be detrimental. It’s also a wonderful way to support your community. Summers can be brutal for the unhoused and local animals. Those who are always prepared keep bottles of water in their car for any occasion.

Advertisement

9. Shelf-stable snacks

Jiri Hera

Shelf-stable snacks go hand-in-hand with keeping water bottles in the car. People who are truly prepared for anything make sure they have snacks in their car. It can be essential for people with a variety of health problems, but it can also save the day when you start to feel hangry.

The key to keeping snacks in the car is to ensure they can not easily go bad. You don’t want to have to constantly check expiration dates, or worse, end up with a bad snack when you’re in a pinch. Some of the best snacks to keep in the car are trail mix, jerky, protein bars, and dried fruit.

Advertisement

10. Their insurance card

Aleksandr Kichigin

This one is obvious for those who are truly prepared for any situation. Keeping a copy of your car insurance is important. In case you get in an accident or suffer any damage to your car, you’ll need to have easy access to your insurance information.

Those who are really prepared for anything also keep a copy of their health insurance card in their car. In case of an emergency, they’ll always have easy access to it. Like most events, you will never know when a medical issue will pop up or if you need to be transported to the hospital following an accident.

Advertisement

11. A jacket

Matt Hardy from Pexels

Much like blankets, having a jacket in their car is something anyone who is always prepared keeps with them. Blankets are great for when it’s cold in the car, but what happens if you need to venture outside and there is sudden rain? Or an intense cold front? Or maybe your office is blasting the AC that day.

Jackets keep us warm in any situation. The weather is unpredictable, as is the temperature inside different buildings. In order to always be prepared, keep a jacket in your car!

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.