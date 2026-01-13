Parents are often the first people to influence their children’s development of a moral compass, at least according to a University of Chicago study. From empathetic habits to personal development, and even the most basic manners, a person’s parental influences and childhood experiences play the largest role in impacting their moral choices.

While a person’s morality often manifests itself in unique and personalized ways, if someone has these specific habits, they were likely raised with strong morals. From treating service workers with kindness to taking care of their living spaces, it’s these subtle and seemingly mundane experiences that reveal the inner truth and compass of people.

If someone has these 11 habits, they were likely raised with strong morals

1. They treat service workers with kindness

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Even for people struggling with stress and chaos in their lives, being kind to people — whether it’s strangers, service workers, or close friends — can truly shift a person’s satisfaction in their life. Being kind to people adds meaning to life, supports better connections, and crafts space for joy.

While kindness and leading with compassion are choices, if someone has these habits by nature, they were likely raised with strong morals.

2. They don’t hold a grudge

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Accepting and leading with forgiveness in your life doesn’t just protect mental well-being and reduce the risk for mental health concerns — it can greatly improve relationships and life satisfaction. When you let things go, release people who don’t serve you, and choose forgiveness instead of holding draining grudges, you protect your energy and happiness.

Whether it’s creating space in relationships or apologizing openly and honestly, if someone has these habits, they were probably raised with good morals.

3. They take responsibility for their actions

Gorgev | Shutterstock

While insecure people with poor morals may avoid accountability to protect their own misguided sense of control or superiority, a person who was raised with strong morals isn’t afraid to own up to their actions. They not only appreciate resolving conflict in the moment and growing as a person, but they also know that taking accountability for mistakes opens up opportunities for them to learn.

According to a study from the Journal of Positive Psychology, being willing to take accountability also tends to improve relationship satisfaction and personal meaning in life.

4. They respect people’s boundaries

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Many people feel personally offended by people’s boundaries, not because they overstep, but because they perceive them to be a “policing” of their own behavior. But the truth is, healthy boundaries are simply a reminder of the kind of behavior someone’s willing to tolerate, not necessarily a demand for others to change.

People who understand that, respect people’s needs, and maintain a self-awareness that protects them from being disrespectful were likely raised with strong morals. They had boundaries at home with their parents, had space to advocate for themselves, and were never challenged to push people until they stopped defending themselves.

5. They keep their word

fizkes | Shutterstock

People with strong morals and a healthy foundation of self-assuredness keep their word and commitments, even when it’s uncomfortable or inconvenient to do so. Even when it’s not always top of mind to put their needs and wants to the side to help others, if they made a promise, they follow through.

Of course, making excuses for cancelling last minute or breaking promises can offer people a fleeting sense of comfort and security, but in the end, trying to justify harming another person or breaking trust only invalidates others. It makes them feel like their anger or disappointment isn’t worth the truth or an apology.

6. They express gratitude often

Goksi | Shutterstock

People who were raised with strong morals aren’t too caught up in their own lives and need to avoid expressing appreciation for others. Whether it’s a helping hand in the office or a partner that’s picked up slack to support them, they’re always expressing gratitude — in both big and small ways — every single day.

While it’s usually sending good vibes to other people, that doesn’t mean that their gratitude practices don’t also boost their own well-being. According to a study from Harvard Health, people who express gratitude regularly have higher reported happiness and relationship well-being than those who don’t.

7. They’re honest, even when it’s hard

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Even when they realize they’ll have to lean into discomfort and take accountability by being honest and leading with integrity, people who were raised with strong morals aren’t afraid to do so. Even when it doesn’t look good for them or it’s easier to lie, strong-willed, gracious people are honest.

Whether it’s at work or in their relationships, they build strong foundations of trust in their relationships with others by being honest all the time. These small bids of trust don’t just form healthier connections and relationships — they set them up for success when they do need grace, support, and help.

8. They don’t tie respect to status or power

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

While our society tends to reward people with a lot of status, money, or power, people who were raised with strong morals outside of image and prestige are likely to respect everyone. Even when it’s not always easy or comfortable, they offer basic kindness and respect to everyone, regardless of what their title is at work or how much money they have.

They’re also better off for it, reducing their risk for loneliness and social isolation by regularly indulging in a small act of kindness or appreciation for strangers around them.

9. They’re often quiet

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it’s appreciating the reflection and regulation of alone time or being quiet to provide space for other people to express themselves in conversations, many people raised with strong morals understand the value of silence. They listen more than they talk. They make people feel heard. They show up without trying to gain validation or attention.

Even if it’s not always easy to stay quiet, rather than boasting loudness and overconfidence all the time, it’s a habit that adds a lot of joy, value, and intentionality to their lives.

10. They stand up for people

Mariana_erato | Shutterstock

When someone is spreading lies about someone or speaking negatively behind their back, a person with strong internal morals always sticks up for them. In the same way, they care about bringing in people who feel excluded and making their daily interactions accessible and inclusive for everyone — they’re not afraid to stick up for them, even when it’s not comfortable.

While this kind of drama and gossip might otherwise be contagious for the average person, these people with good morals transform all that negativity into intentionality.

11. They’re mindful of how their words and actions affect others

SynthEx | Shutterstock

Whether it’s speaking behind someone’s back, making a decision, or planning a party, people raised with really strong morals are usually mindful of how their words and actions affect others. Even if it’s easy to be self-centered and only think about themselves, especially in our current cultural climate, these people lead with intention and integrity when they can.

Of course, you can’t always please everyone, and you really shouldn’t try, but even an ounce of intentionality about how your actions affect people can ensure you’re not creating negativity in chaos in relationships ignorantly.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.