Well-mannered people go above and beyond displaying simple acts of politeness. They do more than just say "please" and "thank you." The phrases people use when they were raised with good manners show that they're considerate on a deeper level and truly care about the people around them.

People with good manners know that kindness is rooted in mutual respect and that they can't expect to be treated with compassion if they don't show it to others. They live by example and truly believe in the golden rule.

As children, they were taught to be considerate of their peers and elders, and they continue to show respect in their daily adult interactions.

Here are 10 phrases people use when they were raised with good manners

1. 'I appreciate you'

People who were raised with good manners know the value of expressing gratitude. By letting other people know that they appreciate them, they deliver a powerful, positive message that sends kindness forward. If someone feels that their efforts are appreciated, they're more likely to continue those efforts.

People with good manners are also highly aware of how expressing gratitude can provide benefits on an intrapersonal level as well. According to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, cultivating a gratitude practice can function as a protective factor, which means that it "decreases the chances of a person being adversely affected by a circumstance or disorder," such as anxiety and depression.

A 2005 study published in American Psychologist found that one individual act of gratitude immediately produces a 10% increase in happiness and a 35% decrease in depressive symptoms. Simply put, expressing appreciation and gratitude is good for keeping people's mental health in balance, which is something that people raised with good manners fully take to heart and practice in their daily lives.

2. 'How can I help?'

Another phrase people use when they were raised with good manners is a simple offer of support. They often ask people around them how they can help, and they truly mean it. Asking for help can prove difficult, which is why people with good manners preempt that challenge and offer it outright.

Whether it's helping someone they're close to or providing support to a complete stranger, people with good manners are entirely aware that doing small favors for people makes their community stronger.

When a person who was raised with good manners asks someone if they need help, it comes from a place of deep care and consideration. They're not just asking to ask, they really mean it — and they'll show up for people in need.

3. 'Take your time'

People who were raised with good manners know that patience is more than a virtue, it's an important psychological tool to take on the challenges that life presents. They often use the phrase "Take your time" to express their patience to others and to highlight that they understand that in order to complete a task well, people need to devote time and concentration to that particular task.

Psychologist Dr. Sarah Schnitker defined patience as "The propensity to wait calmly in the face of frustration or adversity." In her extensive research, she observed that having patience is positively correlated with subjective well-being, positive coping, and the ability to thrive in difficult situations.

Schnitker noted that having patience can buffer a person's emotions in stressful environments, which allows them to adaptively cope with their levels of frustration. This provides them a sense of calm in situations where tensions are running high, on both a small and large scale. Maybe they've been waiting at the post office for over an hour, or the project they're heading at their job keeps hitting roadblocks.

People who were raised with good manners employ patience when they're faced with challenges, so that they keep a level head and keep things running smoothly.

4. 'It's a pleasure to meet you'

Another phrase people use when they were raised with good manners is saying, "It's a pleasure to meet you" when they're introduced to someone new. They know that first impressions are made in seconds, and that showing appreciation for someone's presence is not only kind, it's the right thing to do.

People who were raised with good manners have a warm, positive energy that draws people to them. They often find themselves in conversations with people they haven't met before, and they genuinely enjoy hearing what those people have to say. They keep an open heart and an open mind, and receive new information with grace and gratitude.

When a person who was raised with good manners tells you how nice it was to meet you, you can rest assured that they're speaking from a place of truth.

5. 'It's my mistake'

The ability to admit when they've made a mistake is another indication that a person was raised with good manners. Humility isn't an easy trait to master, but someone raised with good manners knows how important it is, especially in the workplace.

A study from the University of Buffalo found that leaders who believe in the power of teachability and admitting their mistakes are more effective and well-liked than leaders who don't exhibit those traits. Researchers discovered that when leaders model their own humanness, they legitimize the process of "becoming."

"Growing and learning often involves failure and can be embarrassing," noted professor Bradley Owens. "But leaders who can overcome their fears and broadcast their feelings as they work... will be viewed more favorably by their followers."

By telling people that they've made a mistake, people who were raised with good manners hold themselves accountable and take responsibility for their actions. They embody the idea that no person is perfect, and that making mistakes is part of the growth process.

6. 'Thanks for your patience'

Another phrase people use when they were raised with good manners shows an appreciation of other people's efforts: They express gratitude for other people's patience when they're working through a difficult task.

By saying, "Thanks for your patience," they show a level of self-awareness that's rooted in compassion. They know that the challenges they face require them to rely on other people in order to make a true difference. They genuinely care about the people around them, and they let those people know.

7. 'I understand'

The statement "I understand" is a phrase people use when they were raised with good manners. This phrase exemplifies being a strong listener, which means that the people who say this are utilizing active listening skills.

Ruth Schimel, a career and life management consultant, explained that effective communication requires people to set their intentions for the interaction they're entering and clearly outline what they want to accomplish. She advised people to show that they're truly listening by asking clarifying questions, paraphrasing what's being said, and identifying the emotions connected to the content of the conversation.

Schimel noted that becoming a good listener is a process that requires "time, attention, and consistency," which are all aspects of communication that people who were raised with good manners excel at engaging in.

8. 'I trust your judgment'

Another phrase that people use when they were raised with good manners is "I trust your judgment." They know that nothing happens in a vacuum, and that one person can't control the outcome of any given project. They're willing to keep an open mind and place their trust in other people, because they know that's how true success is fostered.

Having good judgment is often based on having a strong moral compass and a high level of emotional intelligence, which means that someone pays attention to how their actions affect other people. People who were raised with good manners are keenly aware that life is a team project, and that trusting others is essential to getting ahead.

9. 'That's so generous of you'

According to a 2018 position paper by the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley, generosity is deeply rooted in human behavior. Generosity is strongly associated with psychological health and well-being, as studies have shown that people who practice volunteerism report having a greater quality of life. Having a strong sense of empathy and compassion for others is a requirement for generosity, which are traits that people who were raised with good manners tend to have.

By expressing that they've noticed and appreciated another person's generosity, people who were raised with good manners show that they're paying close attention to how other people act. They genuinely believe in treating others the way they want to be treated, which means it's highly likely that they'll return the acts of generosity provided to them.

10. 'I'm grateful for your input'

People who were raised with good manners also express gratitude for other people's opinions even if they don't absolutely agree with them. They're open-minded enough to acknowledge other people's thought processes that differ from theirs. They take people's perspectives into consideration and they don't shy away from letting those people know how much they value knowing what they think.

People who were raised with good manners genuinely care about other people, which means they won't outright dismiss someone's idea just because it's new or different. They tell other people that they're grateful for their input, because they believe in the power of cooperation and collaboration to achieve their end-goals.

