The more connected someone is to a healthy routine and the more interested they are in cultivating personal hobbies in their free time, the better a person they probably are. Especially considering hobbies feed into our self-esteem, relationship satisfaction, and general well-being, according to a 2025 study, the more someone makes time for intentional solitude or leisure time to indulge in them, the more grounded, happy, and well-connected they become.

From reading novels to watching comfort movies, if a man has any of these hobbies, he’s probably a very good person. Of course, many social hobbies directly impact and help other people, like volunteering, but sometimes, the boost of personal confidence and happiness these men get is enough to spread positivity to everyone in their lives.

If a man has any of these 11 hobbies, he’s probably a very good person

1. Coaching or mentoring kids

If a man has hobbies like coaching kids or mentoring them with schoolwork, he’s probably a very good person. Not only do these hobbies require a level of patience that’s difficult for the average adult, it requires warmth, empathy, and intention.

Of course, outside of giving back to their community and creating spaces for kids to thrive, many adults suggest that spending time with kids is when they’re the “happiest,” sourcing a lot of meaning and purpose from connecting with their perspectives of the world. So it’s not just his high moral character that influences this hobby, but also the joy he spreads to others as a result of mentoring kids.

2. Reading novels

Especially if they’re reading a lot of different genres or fiction, people who read in adulthood are often more empathetic, at least according to a study from PLOS One. Even if it’s a relatively introverted kind of hobby, reading often expands our worldview, offers us different perspectives, and allows us to put ourselves in another person’s shoes — even if they’re fictional.

We expand our knowledge, of course, but we also learn how to connect with people and empathize with situations that we’ll never experience in our own lives. So, if a man has these hobbies, he’s probably a very good person.

3. Taking care of a pet

People who are pet owners or who spend their time taking care of pets are often happier than those who don’t. They have space to help a living being without expecting anything in return, and often experience mental health benefits from spending meaningful time with animals.

If a man is a pet owner or has hobbies revolving around animals, he’s probably a very good person, especially if he’s good at it.

4. Volunteering his time regularly

Giving up time to help others and volunteering time in a community are obviously habits that only great people indulge in. They have to have some kind of empathy or appreciation for others to sacrifice their own time, especially when it’s not always easy or convenient.

However, as a study from Voluntas explains, the effects and benefits of volunteering are more nuanced than that. These kinds of volunteers also experience a number of physical, mental, emotional, and social benefits from giving their time to help others, all of which make them better people.

5. Playing a musical instrument

If a man has hobbies revolving around music, like playing a musical instrument, he’s probably a very good person. According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, music and playing instruments don’t just fill our time — they also improve our social understanding, empathy, and mood.

Especially for men, who often struggle with opening up and being vulnerable, these kinds of personal hobbies can create a space for them to reflect and feel their emotions without pressure or tension.

6. Woodworking or crocheting

When we’re forced to slow down to make space for intentional, tangible hobbies like woodworking or crocheting, we’re offered space to regulate ourselves and to reflect. Especially for emotionally intelligent men who know how to cultivate this kind of mindfulness without anxiety, they’re reaping incredible benefits from making the time.

Outside of these two specific hobbies, any kind of consistent activity that requires you to use your hands — fixing things, gardening, or doing crafts — offers many benefits. From boosting brain health and cognition, as a study from Goodwin University explains, to encouraging mindfulness and reducing stress, the men who are making time for these hobbies are likely better people because of them.

7. Journaling

Considering men are often socialized from a young age to suppress their emotions and run from vulnerability, it’s no surprise that men who have hobbies like journaling — habits that require a sense of emotional intelligence — are good people. They know how to reflect on emotions and regulate themselves, even when it’s not always easy.

Of course, their health and well-being are better off because of these habits, but they also often form better connections and routines because of them.

8. Hiking

According to a study shared by Harvard’s School of Public Health, spending time in nature can truly make you a happier, healthier person in every sense. From regulating emotions to reducing stress, and even building a sense of self-esteem and groundedness, the men who have hobbies that require them to be outside are often better people because of them.

Whether it’s hiking on trails outside or fishing on a lake, it’s men with these hobbies who benefit most from being outside. Of course, these benefits don’t just affect their health and happiness, but also that of their close friends, loved ones, families, co-workers, and partners.

9. Learning languages

If a man is going out of his way to learn a new language or connect with a new culture, chances are he’s a very good person. Not only do these hobbies expand his perspectives, teach him new things, and cultivate a stronger sense of empathy for people different from himself, but they also change his brain health and cognition for the better.

They’re not wired to seek out convenient or “easy” routines for a sense of peace, because they’re energized and excited about the growth that comes from challenge. From learning new languages to reading genres they never have before, they’re interested in growing into better, more educated, empathetic people.

10. Watching comfort movies and TV

Psychology professor Robert N. Kraft suggests that watching comfort movies and TV shows enhances our general well-being, giving us a sense of comfort, healthy nostalgia, and peace when things are feeling chaotic. Especially if watching a comfort movie or show is an intentional act of self-care for a man, requiring an element of self-awareness when he’s feeling stressed, he’s probably a very good person.

He’s not trying to suppress his complex feelings or run from regulating them, but instead transforming and reflecting on them with something as simple as a movie night.

11. Drawing or painting

According to a 2021 study, people are often happier and more active when they’re indulging in creative hobbies, leading to generally better mental health, relationships, and physical wellness. So, if a man has any kind of creative hobbies, like drawing or painting, he’s probably a very good person.

Even if he doesn’t call himself an “artist” or share his artistic outputs with anyone but himself, the simple act of being creative has serious benefits for everyone in his circle.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.