If you tear up during movies, you are not alone. I know this because I am one of those people who reads a book or watches a movie, or television show, and will bawl my eyes out when someone dies/is killed/overcomes a huge obstacle to finally get their romantic happily-ever-after.

I'm not just talking about those heart-crushing movies like The Fault in Our Stars, The Notebook, or Bambi. I'm talking about Big Hero 6, Harry Potter, Les Miserables, and Game of Thrones (ok…so I'm pretty sure everyone has cried during at least one death on Game of Thrones, but still).

It's become a joke amongst my friends if they need to bring tissues out for me because I'll cry my eyes out whenever we see a movie together. To which I defiantly say I don't, and then of course end up using my shirt sleeve to try to hide my tears. So trust me when I say you are not alone.

But here's a secret that you probably already know if you're also one of these people who cry at movies. It's totally normal. What you might not have realized is that it also means we make amazing partners. Yeah, most of you naysayers will scoff and go "Pffft. Yeah right. You're just saying that to save face." Well, we're here to prove you wrong.

People who tear up during movies usually develop these 10 rare traits as adults:

1. They have better physical health

​Crying is actually good for you, according to science. It can help you relieve stress, lower your blood pressure, and even improve your mood. Who doesn't want a healthy spouse?

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that crying activates your parasympathetic nervous system, which helps lower your blood pressure and brings your heart rate back to normal. Emotional tears release stress-reducing hormones like oxytocin and endorphins that naturally boost your mood and help your body recover from tension.

2. They are emotionally intelligent

When we're tearing up during a movie, it's because we can understand how the characters are feeling, even if we aren't going through the same thing. We understand their hopes, dreams, and fears. We know how they must feel if they lose someone they love. Don't you want a girl who will understand how you feel when you explain it to her?

People who cry during movies score higher on measures of empathy and emotional intelligence, which psychologist Daniel Goleman identifies as key traits for understanding others. Neuroscientists discovered that watching emotional stories triggers oxytocin release in your brain, strengthening your ability to connect with characters and real people alike.

3. They are natural caregivers who have deep empathy

When we cry, it's because we care about the characters as if they were real people. Just imagine how much we would care for those who are really in our lives and care for us back!

A study in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society found that people with higher empathy naturally put others first because they're better at recognizing when someone needs support and feeling compelled to provide it.

4. They are comfortable showing emotion

Yes, that means crying sometimes, but it also means laughing and smiling and showing you just how much we love you. The CDC explains that being able to identify and express emotions in healthy ways is essential for emotional well-being. People who express their feelings openly rather than suppressing them experience better stress management and stronger relationships.

5. They are optimists

Are you probably thinking this is backward as you sob through the credits? Think about this: we cry because something sad happens, yes, but also when someone overcomes all of their obstacles to finally get what they want.

We know bad things happen in life, but we don't believe it's always bad. We try to see the good and find the reasons to smile. People cry during happy moments because their brain is processing overwhelming positive emotions through what scientists call dimorphous expressions. Studies on positive emotions show that experiencing both joy and sadness creates greater life satisfaction and resilience because you're embracing the full range of meaningful experiences.

6. They are passionate

From books to TV to movies, to loving you, and yes, even to the bedroom: There is nothing we don't give our all to, including you. A study in Psychology of Well-Being found that people who engage in activities with harmonious passion experience more positive emotions and better mental health across all areas of their lives. When you're passionate about one thing, that emotional energy naturally spills over into everything else you care about.

7. They are good listeners

We listen to what people say both with their words and their body language, and we don't judge. We sit there and give it our full attention, so you know you can always come to us for advice.

Research has found that active listening creates strong empathetic connections where listeners pay attention to both words and body language without judgment. People skilled in empathetic listening build deeper relationships because they provide the kind of non-judgmental presence that makes others feel truly heard.

8. They are emotionally resilient

Yes, we cry. That doesn't mean we are weak at all! In fact, the fact that we can feel so deeply and so purely and then, once the movie is done, continue with our lives shows just how emotionally strong we are. So if things are going wrong, know we can hold our own weight, and we won't crumble.

A study found that crying helps people maintain biological balance and recover from stress more quickly by regulating heart rate and breathing. People who allow themselves to cry have higher emotional resilience because they complete the stress cycle rather than suppressing it.

9. They take relationships seriously but not too seriously

We get so invested in something not real, think of how invested we'll be in something real. You know that with us, you’ll get someone real who won’t run when things start to get serious (I mean, we sit through the movies we know will make us cry).

Research in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology shows that emotional investment in relationships leads to stronger commitment because people value what they've put time and energy into building.

10. They have big, compassionate hearts

Because of our big hearts, we cry for people whom we don't know and for people who don't even exist. That can only mean we have a heart and one we can definitely open up to love you too if you'll let us.

Compassionate love involves awareness of others' suffering and being emotionally moved to help, whether those people are close friends or strangers, researchers have concluded. People with higher compassionate love naturally engage in more caring behaviors because their capacity for empathy extends beyond their immediate circle.

