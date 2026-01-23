Frugal People Love These 11 Hobbies Those Spend All Their Money Think Are Beneath Them

Everyone spends their money differently. For some, they choose to save and participate in more financially efficient hobbies. Others may view money as an object. It comes and goes, so why not spend it? These personality differences show in the hobbies they choose.

When saving money, you may have to get creative with the activities you do for fun. While those who spend all their money have unlimited options, frugal people choose to stick with things that cost less money. They love their hobbies, even if those with money think they are beneath them. These people enjoy thrifting, hopping from library to library, and cooking dinner from scratch at home. While some big spenders may enjoy these hobbies, they’d likely prefer to shop new from big-name stores, buy their books, and eat out at a fancy restaurant.

1. Thrift shopping

Thrift shopping may have become trendy, but there is no denying that it is a hobby frugal people enjoy most. With Gen Z gravitating towards the shopping method for financial and economic reasons, it has become a popular way to spend time and money. Frugal people love that they can score great fashion items at far below retail prices. When they have free time, they love perusing a thrift store for the best deals. It’s fun and perfect for those who are saving money.

While there are certainly big spenders who enjoy the occasional thrift, they may find it is easier for them to shop new. They can find exactly what they are looking for rather than hunting for it. It’s more convenient, and when money isn’t an option, it’s the easier option.

2. Checking out books from the library

Reading is a wonderful hobby, no matter your financial status. It’s one of my personal favorite things to do. I love day trips to my local library. Sorting through the books and seeing what I can find is a lot of fun. You may not always find what you went there for, but the chase is part of the entertainment.

Frugal people also know that the library isn’t only for books. You can check out anything from movies to board games, and use items like computers and 3D printers. The library is filled with unlimited items for your enjoyment. People who spend their money may prefer to build their own personal library by purchasing books rather than checking them out from the library.

3. Community workshops

Frugal people may be active in their communities. While some people have no idea what local amenities are offered to them, these individuals enjoy participating. A study found that people with less money are drawn more to their communities. They form social bonds and work alongside their neighbors. Not only does spending time in your community build relationships, it can also provide free activities.

Do you know what local activities your community offers? Depending on where you live, there are many options. From community gardens to workshops that hone skills, these fun opportunities are often free or very low-cost. Those who are not trying to save money may have no idea what is available in their own neighborhoods.

4. Gardening

When we think of frugal people, we may assume that they are low-income. That is not the case. Some people have disposable income, but are saving up for something important. Frugal people may get into gardening as a hobby to save money. A study conducted by Washington State University found that the longer you garden, the more money you will save. There is something special about growing your own food, and it helps cut overall costs.

Those who spend their money may not want to start a garden. They’d rather save time by going to the grocery store and grabbing the produce they need. It’s a hobby that may not appeal to them as much.

5. DIY projects

Whether you’re saving money or not, you can’t control when your home will need repairs. Even if your home doesn’t need repairs, DIY projects can be a fun way to spruce it up. Sometimes, upgrading your cabinets or fixtures can make a big difference. When someone is frugal, they might enjoy this hobby. It’s something they can do with their hands, and they save money by doing it themselves.

People who spend all their money may prefer to hire someone to do the work for them. When you are not in the practice of saving money, it’s convenient to contract a worker to do it for you. Frugal people may make a hobby out of doing projects around the house, while big spenders find it beneath them, as it is easier to have someone else do it.

6. Time-intensive crafts

An interesting study discovered that making arts and crafts can improve mental health. Doing projects can decrease cortisol. Frugal people may enjoy doing time-consuming crafts. Since they are in the business of saving money, it’s a great and affordable way to spend their time. Meanwhile, some people who enjoy spending money may find arts and crafts boring. They’d rather go out and spend money on a different activity.

“Engaging with arts and crafts is accessible and affordable. Options such as knitting and drawing require very few tools and can be engaging and creatively fulfilling activities,” Dr. Helen Keyes, cognitive psychologist and head of the school of psychology and sport science at Anglia Ruskin University, told CNN.

7. Couponing

Couponing may not sound like a hobby to some, but a university study found that couponing can bring people together socially. Going through online and physical coupons with a friend or family member can be a fun hobby. Not only do frugal people enjoy time with others, but they also save money. It’s a great way to get what you need without breaking the bank.

People who enjoy spending money may view couponing as a waste of time. Since they are comfortable paying full price at the store, couponing might not make sense to them. They have other options for social bonding, and are not actively trying not to spend money. They may view this hobby as beneath them because they see it as penny-pinching.

8. Long outdoor walks

When was the last time you looked into becoming a member of a gym? The cost of joining a fitness club can be alarming. The price of gym memberships is at an all-time high. When someone is trying to save money, they’ll opt to work out at home. Walking outside is free and good for both your physical and mental health.

Those who are not afraid of spending money may view home workouts as beneath them. For some, certain gym memberships are seen as a status symbol. They’d rather be in a fancy facility than walking around their neighborhood.

9. Cooking from scratch

A government study discovered that people with higher incomes are more likely to shop for convenience foods. Whether that’s going out to eat at a restaurant or buying pre-packaged, easy-to-make foods, they are less likely to cook at home. They may not have the time to prepare fresh food for themselves. They have disposable income to spend on takeout, and they take advantage of it.

Frugal people may prefer to cook their food from scratch. Buying ingredients at the grocery store can be cheaper than ordering out. Plus, it’s a fun hobby. Some may become at-home chefs in the process.

10. Upcycling

We all have old things sitting around in our homes. Whether it’s a shirt we no longer wear or a trinket that can serve another purpose. Some people have taken upcycling as a hobby. This is where they improve things they already own. For those looking to save money, it’s a way to get a new item from items they already own and are not using. It is a creative outlet that pays off financially.

People who spend all their money may find this hobby beneath them. They could be more comfortable getting rid of things and buying new items in their place. It’s not as exciting for them to work on upcycling when they could simply go to the store and buy what they are seeking.

11. Waiting for movies to come out on streaming services

Going to the movies used to be an affordable option for most people. Studios and theaters have increased the price of tickets over time. Between paying for streaming services at home and the rising rate of buying tickets and snacks at the theaters, frugal people may ditch the experience altogether. Instead, they’ll likely wait for it to be sent to a streaming service. They already pay for so many of them. Why not just wait until it is available to watch on something they are subscribed to?

People who are not frugal may think this is beneath them. They could enjoy the ritual of seeing a movie in theaters. We all know that one person who believes you do not get the true film experience from a TV. They would rather prioritize seeing it on the big screen.

