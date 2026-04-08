Though some people may feel extra-sensitive to light, it's not always because of a physical ailment or condition. Known as sensory processing sensitivity, people with this trait tend to process sensory information more deeply and are more easily overstimulated by intense inputs such as harsh lighting. It doesn't necessarily mean this person is highly sensitive, though it's found in roughly 20-30% of the population.

If bright overhead lights bother you, you likely have certain personality traits that explain why you act the way you do. Whether it's a tendency toward introspection or feeling more prone to stress in chaotic settings, it's because your brain is processing more input at once. But it's not a flaw; rather, it's a unique combination of traits that shape how you experience the world around you.

If bright overhead lights bother you, you likely have these 11 specific personality traits

1. You have high sensory sensitivity

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When you're very sensitive to the things your senses pick up, every little change in your body or your environment is noticed instantly. Whether it's experiencing a slight chill or a hunger pang, due to your central nervous system, you experience everything 10 times deeper. While it may feel like something common, not everyone has this issue.

According to a study published in Brain and Behavior, around 20% of humans experience high sensory sensitivity issues. And if bright lights bother you and you don't know why, it isn't your fault. It's simply an indicator of how uniquely different your personality is.

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2. You're introverted

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While people may stress the importance of living life, some individuals find happiness inside their heads with their own thoughts. Whether it's daydreaming or spacing out and vibing, because you don't like bright lighting, you may find yourself feeling more introverted than others.

You prefer to live life by internalizing your thoughts. Rather than focusing on direct communication, you have a tendency to stay quiet and spend most of your time alone. Of course, this isn't necessarily your fault, as some people are naturally quieter. However, just because you prefer your mind, it doesn't mean you should ignore others completely, as socializing is crucial for your overall well-being.

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3. You're extremely creative

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Whether you're a writer or a painter, every single creative person needs deep concentration to turn in their best work. Unlike some who can work in a loud room or a bright environment, highly creative are all about setting the mood. Whether it's dim lights or a calmer and more relaxing vibe, bright lights tend to distract you from your train of thought.

If you're creative, you're likely to be highly picky about where you work. People may call you dramatic, but in your eyes, your creativity is worth the fuss. As senior research scientist Zorana Ivcevic Pringle pointed out, creativity improves your mood, helps with emotional regulation, and gives you a better sense of meaning in life. ANd when push comes to shove, you'll always put your creativity first.

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4. You're prone to anxiety

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In an ideal world, life would be calm enough for anxiety to cease existing. Experiencing zero stress, mental health problems would have been a thing of the past. However, life doesn't always work out in our favor. Especially for those who are naturally anxiety-prone, every minor inconvenience or adjustment has a way of making them feel on edge.

When you find yourself feeling anxious in a brightly-lit room, you feel exposed and it triggers a stress response. Feeling unsafe and overwhelmed, you're quick to escape that environment as quickly as possible. And while your friends may raise an eyebrow and not understand, you know that control and security are the underlying reasons for feeling this way at all.

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5. You're a deeper thinker

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While it may be good every so often, overthinking has a way of triggering anxiety. As organizational psychologist Kyle Davies explained, overthinking is a protective strategy by our brains meant to reduce uncertainty. While some play sports or hang out with friends to ease that uncertainty, others are deep thinkers and prefer conversations and situations that aren't shallow.

Especially when it comes to bright lights, anything that slightly pulls you out of your thoughts tends to frustrate you, so you try to think at night or when you have downtime. You may not be able to turn this natural ability off completely, but you try to reign it in until you're safe enough to engage in it.

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6. You tend to be emotional

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Not everyone has emotional regulation skills, especially if they're in an overwhelming environment. People who are emotionally sensitive tend to overwhelm themselves under bright lights and it triggers their anxiety.

While it's not always possible to remain in a calm headspace, things like work and school aren't always breeding grounds for emotional stability. But this doesn't change the fact that they can do their best to take breaks in between. While you can't control your environment and the lighting you're exposed to, finding a corner to simply reset your emotions can help keep this particular trait at bay.

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7. You're a perfectionist

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While it could be a simple case of preference, if bright overhead lights bother you, it could be a sign that you're a highly perfectionistic individual. If there's one thing you hate, it's things being out of line. Whether it's paperwork or actions from a partner, you can't stand when one thing doesn't go your way.

According to licensed mental health counselor Leon Garber, perfectionists tend to want control over situations in order to feel safe. "An excessive need for control often manifests in relationships, since people by nature are highly unpredictable. Paul Hewitt, a leading researcher in the field of perfectionism, noted that, to these individuals, perfectionism is the only 'way of being secure and safe in the world.' It's all or nothing," Garber explained.

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8. You have a preference for control

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Not everyone wants to be in control, especially people who are much more calm and reserved, preferring instead to stay in the background. For the average person, control is both a give and a take. Whether it's in a romantic relationship or at their job, staying in control with no help is a huge stressor.

But for you, you don't need to be in control 24/7. When push comes to shove, you're fine with giving up some of that control. However, just because you're fine with it doesn't mean you don't have some sense of leadership.

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9. You're a night owl

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Some people aren't keen on waking up early in the morning, choosing and preferring to stay up late and wake up late. Night owls tend to feel most productive at night, so any bright lights tend to distract them. So, they keep their spaces dark any way they can.

However, while night owls can't change their personality, it's crucial to find balance. At the end of the day, getting a full eight hours of sleep is crucial. According to nutritional epidemiologist Erica Jansen, "Sleep is essential to every process in the body, affecting our physical and mental functioning the next day, our ability to fight disease and develop immunity."

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10. You're a comfort-seeker

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With so much going on in the world, the last thing someone wants to feel is discomfort. While lighting may seem like a small thing to some, for others, being in a room with bright overhead lights can drive them mad. Rather than being under fluorescent lighting that makes them anxious, they seek out comfort.

Because you're a comfort-seeker, you do your best to control what you can. Whether it's dimming the lights or installing LED settings for soft lighting, you prioritize familiarity and comfort over everything else.

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11. You're a people-pleaser

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On the surface, lighting may not seem like a huge deal, but for people-pleasers, seeing other people uncomfortable can make them stressed out. And seeing other people's dissatisfaction has a way of triggering their insecurities. According to licensed clinical psychologist Sherry Pagoto, when people have a need to please and care for others, it's likely rooted in a fear of rejection or failure.

Worrying that this intense dissatisfaction will reflect poorly on them, people-pleasers do everything in their power to prevent it. Even if there are solutions to this lighting, like using cool-tones that boost energy, people-pleasers will go so far as to change their entire lives to make sure someone else is comfortable.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.