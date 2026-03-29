10 Reasons Millennial & Gen Z People Are Struggling That Have Nothing To Do With Baby Boomer Mistakes

Millennials and Gen Zers often find themselves at the center of conversation when it comes to experiencing struggles with their career, money, uncertainty of the future, and burnout. The explanations for why they're having a hard time usually boil down to what the older generations, like Gen X and baby boomers, did wrong and how they inevitably set up society for the younger generations to have trouble succeeding. However, there are plenty of reasons millennial and Gen Z people are struggling that have nothing to do with baby boomer mistakes.

A study conducted by OnePoll for National Debt Relief surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults, equally divided among generations. Researchers found that 65% of younger generations worry about older generations negatively affecting their path, and only 35% of older respondents believe that their generation will leave a positive economic legacy for future generations. But many of the challenges that younger people face are just rooted in the environment they're trying to navigate now, and it doesn't really have much to do with baby boomers at all.

Here are 10 reasons millennial and Gen Z people are struggling that have nothing to do with baby boomer mistakes

1. There's endless comparison through social media

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Social media has definitely created an environment where people are constantly measuring their real lives against the curated and unrealistic lives of those they see online. It can make it difficult for younger generations to be satisfied with their own progress because of the constant comparison.

But the rise of social media platforms is one of the reasons millennial and Gen Z people are struggling that have nothing to do with baby boomer mistakes. It has allowed adults to openly compare their lives with those of (mostly older) strangers who are sharing curated aspects of their personal lives online, a study from Communications Psychology found.

Sometimes, the comparison isn't even about being jealous at all. It's more about feeling like you should be doing more or doing better somehow. Boomers were never as engaged with social media the same way millennials and Gen Z are, meaning that the issues stemming from constant social media use are not their fault.

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2. Everything feels expensive all the time

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Going to the grocery store isn't what it used to be when boomers were in peak adulthood. Nowadays, millennials and Gen Z are having to prepare themselves to spend hundreds on necessary food items. It isn't even just the grocery stores that are more expensive. Even grabbing a cup of coffee or ordering takeout feels a lot higher than it used to be.

Boomers definitely aren't the ones who have set that system up either. Younger generations, however, are now having to grapple with the fact that it doesn't matter how much they're making at work, the money can never seem to last. It's caused millennials and Gen Zers to have to cut back on certain things and really prioritize what's important, which is harder said than done when even the necessary things are too expensive.

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3. Moving out doesn't always feel like independence

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On paper, millennials and Gen Zers finally being able to have their own space away from their parents and family can sound like a dream. After all, that's what being an "adult" is all about — living independently, both physically and financially. However, paying rent and bills isn't as cheap as it once was.

Suddenly, that freedom can feel a lot heavier when you're the one having to provide for yourself and the cost of everything just keeps increasing. Even when you're actually thriving in your own space, there's that sense of responsibility that never really goes away. Being on your own truly does highlight just how expensive things are.

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4. They experience decision fatigue from too many choices

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From different career options that are at their disposal to lifestyle changes that they could be making, decision fatigue is another of the reasons millennial and Gen Z people are struggling that have nothing to do with baby boomer mistakes. Having to make all of those decisions can lead to them feeling paralyzed rather than having clarity.

Having to constantly think through and find the best choice for them makes every choice, whether big or small, feel incredibly high stakes. Studies have even found that the brain only has a limited amount of capacity for high-quality decision-making every single day.

What makes it so exhausting is how constant it is. It's like their brains never really get a break from having to evaluate all of these options. Eventually, millennials and Gen Zers never want to make decisions ever again. They become "lazy" when, in reality, they're simply mentally checked out because there's too much going on.

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5. People don't celebrate small wins enough

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Even though those small victories are the ones that keep people motivated to continue on, it seems that millennials and Gen Zers truly aren't celebrating them enough. Big milestones might get the praise and recognition they deserve, and that's more than fine. But when we're not actually acknowledging the smaller wins, people start to feel like nothing they're doing on the daily matters at all.

That can be frustrating, especially when the effort is real. Even when you're putting in consistent work, it's easy to feel like you're just working in a vacuum because no one is actually taking the time to point out the hard work you're doing.

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6. They're pressured to turn passions into profit

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There's often this strong push for millennials and Gen Zers to take their hobbies and turn them into a chance to make money. The things they might be doing to relax and decompress, like writing, crocheting, painting, or even pottery, are suddenly things that now need to make them money or else it's seen as a waste of time.

Even though a 2024 survey by Anglia Ruskin University found that arts and crafts produce greater life satisfaction than paid work. When every single interest starts to feel like it needs to generate anxiety, there's now nothing left for millennials and Gen Zers to do when they're actually feeling overwhelmed and are looking for some kind of creative outlet.

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7. There are blurred boundaries between work and life

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A report from Aflac found that about 66% of millennials report moderate or high levels of burnout. Gen Z follows behind millennials with a burnout report of 60%. There's no clear switch anymore when it comes to separating work from personal life. Millennials and Gen Z people might technically be done for the day, but with things like remote work and constant access to emails and Slack, it can be hard for them to actually turn their brains off.

It's easy to fall into the trap of just checking things really quickly, but even then you're now back in work mode when you should be relaxing. Over time, that makes it feel like work is always in the background, even when you're not actually on the clock.

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8. Dating feels like a full-time job

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Dating for millennials and Gen Z adults is a completely different experience than it was for boomers. For one, the emergence and popularity of dating apps means adults today are meeting through the screen of their phones. In fact, Forbes found in a 2024 survey that more than 75% of Gen Zers feel burnt out using dating apps like Hinge, Tinder, and Bumble because they don’t think they'll be able to find a genuine connection despite how much time they're spending on the apps.

Between swiping on apps, texting back and forth, trying to remember details about people, and planning to actually meet up and go on a date, trying to find a romantic connection starts to feel too exhausting. Dating starts to feel like work rather than just a leisure activity to do in your free time. It's not fun anymore. It's stressful and often ends in complete disappointment.

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9. They have a fear of making the wrong life choice

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A lot of millennials and Gen Z adults often feel like they're making the wrong choices in life, and that struggle isn't something that can be lumped in with the mistakes boomers made. Whether it's choosing what career works for them or even what city they want to settle down in, the pressure to get it right can feel overwhelming.

It doesn't help that we're often inundated with success stories of people following their passions and making it big, especially on social media. The key is having to learn to trust that you're going to land on your feet always. There are so many opportunities out there, but sometimes millennials and Gen Zers forget that and let the pressure build.

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10. It's harder to sit with boredom

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Between phones, streaming platforms, social media, and the endless amount of content that is at the disposal of millennials and Gen Z people, many of them are struggling to actually feel comfortable with boredom. Even a few quiet moments can feel extremely uncomfortable because of how much their brains are just used to always being stimulated.

Instead of being able to relax, those moments can end up making them feel quite anxious and restless. The inability to actually find benefit in boredom means taking time to rest isn't working at all.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.