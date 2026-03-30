If These 11 Phrases Annoy & Irritate You Deeply, You Probably Have A Really High IQ

Smart people don't always know how intelligent they are, nor do they go around bragging about their level of knowledge. While many people tend to overestimate their competence and intellect, measuring intelligence is more than just knowing things; in fact, a person's reaction to certain words can indicate their brainpower.

Whether it's telling others to be more positive or claiming everything happens for a reason, if these phrases annoy and irritate you deeply, you probably have a really high IQ. It doesn't mean you think you're better than others, it just means you're open-minded and are fairly annoyed when people are surface-level rather than genuine.

If these 11 phrases annoy and irritate you deeply, you probably have a really high IQ

1. 'It is what it is'

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Life isn't meant to be predictable, and people are bound to experience hurt and disappointment. But the way a person chooses to connect with one another during these tough moments says a lot about how intelligent they truly are. For those who lack emotional depth and understanding, it's easy to resort to basic phrases like "it is what it is."

However, for high-IQ people, reading the room and responding accordingly is the number one way they approach any situation. And while it may not always be the easy way, these individuals win in the end. Because there's a strong connection between emotional intelligence and well-being.

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2. 'Everything happens for a reason'

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No matter how hard someone works, it isn't bound to go their way 100% of the time. But how someone reacts to these inconveniences reveals a lot about their thinking patterns and intellect, and what makes them irritated. So, whether it's "everything happens for a reason" or "it's destiny," if these phrases annoy and irritate you deeply, you probably have a really high IQ.

It may be a phrase someone says in an attempt to comfort another person. However, regardless of their reasoning, simply reducing it to this isn't appropriate. Especially when someone else is in pain, it pays to comfort them with empathy rather than using a throwaway phrase.

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3. 'Because I said so'

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In an ideal world, people should be given an explanation. Learning to communicate better and be considerate is a sign of maturity, but unfortunately, not everyone agrees. While it's understandable that not everyone wants to spend time explaining every little action they take, uttering this phrase isn't very intelligent.

As a study published in the MES Management Journal concluded, "Effective communication plays a crucial role in fostering healthy and productive relationships, both in personal and professional contexts." Those with high IQs know this, so a lack of communication irritates them so much.

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4. 'No offense, but...'

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If there's one thing intelligent people are great at, it's navigating social situations. Whether it's issues at work or problems with a friend, they know the do's and don'ts, and most importantly, what phrases to avoid. On the surface, this phrase doesn't sound like the worst thing to say, but the issue boils down to two points: it's disingenuous, and it's pretty confusing.

Rather than saying what they mean, they use filler words to disguise the disrespect they're dishing out. While it's not easy, truths can always be said respectfully, and it doesn't take a disclaimer to utter them. Nine times out of ten, people who say this aren't saying it to avoid hurting others; they're saying it to avoid accountability.

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5. 'Let's agree to disagree'

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It can be tricky to navigate disagreements with loved ones. From political spats to planning important events, it's normal for people to throw in this phrase to end an intense discussion. But in some instances, agreeing to disagree doesn't work, especially when it ties into morals or emotional pain.

Because you have a high IQ, you understand that reaching a point of compromise or making an argument properly is crucial. As uncomfortable as it may be, nothing gets resolved by running away from an issue.

As licensed clinical social worker Robert Taibbi said, "Compromise is part of life and part of relationships, and most couples over time become acutely sensitive to each other's likes and dislikes." So while it may not be ideal, learning to be more open-minded is the number one way to maintain relationships.

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6. 'You're overthinking it'

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Anxiety has a way of causing anxiety, leading to becoming a worse version of ourselves. While overthinking is bound to happen from time to time, always labeling someone's concerns as a case of overthinking shows just how surface-level some people can be. Whether it's "you're overthinking it" or "just let it go," if these phrases annoy and irritate you deeply, you probably have a really high IQ.

Learning to connect and reassure others with empathy is important, especially if someone wishes to have deep and rich relationships. High-IQ people know this, which is why they're not quick to label someone as an overthinker to their face. But for those who don't care or lack intelligence, it's all too common to see them brush aside other people's concerns.

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7. That's just the way things are'

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While life isn't kind, this doesn't mean other people need to be unkind. It may sound unimportant, but at the end of the day, it truly pays to be empathetic and kind to those around you. According to the American Psychological Association, "performing acts of generosity boosts happiness and well-being and is even linked to physical health benefits."

So, high-IQ people avoid this phrase at all costs, because a situation can always change. Not only does it make problems worse, but it doesn't truly benefit them in the long run, because they're always thinking of solutions instead of accepting a situation.

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8. 'Trust me'

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It sounds easy to heal and learn to open up to others, especially after being hurt. However, humans can often be confusing and inconsistent, making people doubt how much they can truly confide in them. For high-IQ people, they don't just trust people willy-nilly; it's something that's earned.

If someone's actions aren't consistent, they don't exactly have the right to ask those around them to trust them. But knowing how important actions are, intelligent individuals choose to lead and set an example rather than depending on fleeting words.

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9. 'We've always done it this way'

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Most people want to stay in their comfort zone. No matter how good change can be, the thought of stepping out and entering into a new chapter of life can feel fairly terrifying. Still, if people want to grow, learning to be open-minded is essential. And high-IQ people are some of the most open-minded individuals around.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology determined that people who are curious, imaginative, and open to new experiences tend to learn more over their lifetime. So, it's no wonder that high-IQ individuals are always wanting to explore new things.

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10. 'It's not that deep'

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When someone's feelings are put on the line, it's easy for unempathetic people to brush off their concerns. Claiming it's never that deep, they scoff at the hysterics of others without ever truly trying to meet them halfway. But despite what others may think, intelligent people do well with emotions.

Being highly observant and in tune with how they feel, they know that words have power, which is why they'd never resort to dismissing others in the first place. Learning compassion is a life skill that keeps on giving. From having better relationships to feeling good, kindness truly does go a long way.

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11. 'Just be positive'

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People can't just switch to being positive automatically. Instead, their pain is real, and learning to process that pain is not easy. That's why "just be positive" is one of the phrases that annoy and irritate high-IQ people, as it's incredibly surface-level.

As psychotherapist Carl Nassar explained "In one way or another, we've all mastered this same trick: hiding our sadness and sorrows behind a mask of positivity. From an early age, we're taught to comfort ourselves with familiar refrains like 'I'm fine,' 'I'm good.' ...But, in today's world, we're not okay. We're simply holding sorrows at bay, refusing to let them in."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.