How Anyone (Even You!) Can Send A Telepathic Message To Someone Far Away

Most of us have thought about someone, wishing we had a way to reach out.

For some, ironically, the person on your mind ended up calling you shortly thereafter. You may have sent out a telepathic message, prompting your long lost love, potential client, family member, or former friend to pick up the phone.

And believe it or not, the mind can send compelling messages to the psyche of others from afar. Actually, anyone can send a telepathic communication if they know how to do it.

What is telepathy?

Telepathy is the ability to send messages to others, no matter the distance, using only your mind. It is a vibration sent to another person, with whom you have established a mental connection.

If you are able to align your vibrational frequency with the person you wish to communicate with, they will be receptive and able to receive your message.

Whether telepathy is real or not depends on who you ask. For believers, manifesting contact with someone after thinking about them is more than just a coincidence.

You don’t have to be special to have telepathic abilities. Everyone has this inherent talent. You just need to know how to access yours, and how to use your telepathy effectively and efficiently.

Once you understand what it takes to use your telepathy, you will be able to grow your abilities through the power of belief and meditation.

How to Send Telepathic Messages to Someone

Before we talk about how to send a telepathic message, you must first get into the right headspace to prepare for communication. There are a few things you can do to make sure you are ready to connect.

First, you have to truly believe that you have the ability to reach out telepathically. There can be no doubt in your mind that sending a message from far away is possible.

Next, you need to find a quiet space where you will be free of distractions. This will allow you to focus on the task at hand and give you the best chance at success.

Lastly, you need to be in a relaxed state. Meditation can help to get you into the right mental condition to send your message out into the universe.

Now, you are ready to take the steps to send your message.

1. Visualize the intended recipient.

If you’re traveling, you likely need a destination in order to figure out how to get to where you are going. Telepathy is no different. You first need to have a clear picture of who you want to talk to.

Start by closing your eyes and imagining your target standing or sitting right in front of you. Visualize as many details about them as possible.

If you are having a hard time recalling small details like their height, weight, hair color, or mannerisms, try looking at a picture of them to jog your memory.

2. Feel the intended recipient.

There is a saying that people will forget what you said or what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.

Imagine what it might be like to be in this person’s presence. What do they smell like? What kind of energy are they giving off?

You are mentally placing them in the room with you, ensuring that you are both present and ready to send and receive.

3. Make your message clear.

Now that you have opened the lines of communication with your loved one, it’s important to know what you want to say and how you want them to respond.

If you are new to telepathy, make sure your message is simple and concise. Perhaps you just want to send a symbol like the image of a book that has special meaning and reminds someone of you.

Whatever the message, be sure that it is clear and comes across to the recipient in the way you intended it to.

4. Send your message.

You have cleared your mind. You know exactly what you want to say. You know how you want to feel when you connect with the recipient. It’s time to send the message.

To relay your communication, imagine it going from your mind to theirs. In your mind’s eye, see the recognition on their face as they interpret your signals.

Stay relaxed. Once you have sent your message to the recipient, let it go. Know that you have done your part and believe that things will happen exactly as you expect them to.

5. Move on with your life.

So, you’ve established contact. You believe with all of your heart that your person will get what you sent out and respond accordingly.

Now you move on with your life, trusting the process. Faith is defined as believing in things unseen and you will need to have faith in your telepathic powers.

Know that you will get a response from your target. It may be a text, a phone call, a letter, or any other medium. But release the situation from your mind and allow the results to manifest themselves.

How do you know if someone has received your telepathic message?

The short answer to how you know if another person has picked up what you put down is simple. You only know by how they respond.

There are a few ways to tell if your message was received.

1. Your recipient reaches out.

The best way to tell that your message was received is when the person you sent it to contacts you. A random text or call is a sure sign that you connected as desired.

You will still need to decide whether or not you want to continue to talk to the recipient, or if this was just a one-time communication.

2. They respond through a third party.

Maybe your person felt your energy but wasn’t interested in reaching out. For instance, if you miss your ex and want him back, but his friend randomly tells you he’s taken, he may have indirectly responded to you.

This is not a bad thing. You wondered what might have been and took steps to find out. Now you have your answer and can close that chapter.

3. They never respond.

The lack of response is a tough sign to read. Either your message went unheard, or it was delivered but the receiver was skeptical or simply did not want to deal with you.

Whatever the case, now is not the time to cry over spilled milk or keep yourself in a state of suspense. Keep it moving with an awareness that what is meant to be, will be.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.