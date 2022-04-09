How To Calibrate Your Vibration When Your Frequency Feels Off

It can be tough when it feels like you’re doing everything you can to be a good, positive person, only to have bad things happen over and over again.

When this happens, knowing how to calibrate your vibration can help readjust what you’re attracting.

Everything in the universe, including humans and their thoughts and emotions, is made up of molecules that vibrate at different speeds. The speed of these molecules gives the object a vibrational frequency from low to high.

According to the Law of Attraction, the vibration you’re on determines what you receive from the universe. Positive thoughts and actions cause high vibrational energy while negativity leads to low vibration.

Sometimes, however, it may feel like what you’re putting out into the world isn’t being reciprocated. This may be because your vibration isn’t in alignment with who you really are and is in need of calibration.

According to Abraham Hicks, it’s easy for situations outside of yourself to activate your vibration.

While this is OK when what your vibration is responding to is good, it can end up lowering your vibration when you’re responding to a negative situation.

Instead, it’s important to learn how to control your own vibration so you can calibrate your point of attraction to who you are as a person instead of to the conditions around you.

How to Calibrate Your Vibration to a Higher Frequency

When you find that your vibrational energy has started working independently of your own thoughts and feelings, Abraham Hicks suggests a method that will help you recalibrate.

1. Take out a notebook.

It should be a notebook that doesn’t resist opening, such as a spiral notebook that can be opened to lay flat on the table.

2. Briefly recount the situation that is throwing your energy off.

On the left side of the page, write down not only what happened but also how the situation makes you feel.

For example: "My partner cheated on me and I feel hurt and disrespected."

3. Write a reaffirming statement.

Now, move to the right side of the page. At the top, write, “However, I dominantly feel about my life these things:...” and then make a list of those.

Now is the time to think about your inner self and how it feels outside of this situation. By doing this, you choose to calibrate to who you really are instead of to a specific condition.

For example: "However, I dominantly feel about my life these things: I feel blessed. My world goes well. I am healthy. I am loved. I am doing the best that I can. I am getting better and better at this."

Once you’ve done this enough, as Abraham Hicks explains, you’ll much more easily be able to connect to your source energy and stay out ahead of any negative energy that threatens to lower your own positive vibrations.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.