Introverts are misunderstood in our society that rewards extroversion.

Even in the workplace, extroverts tend to be favored because these institutions are set up for them to succeed, compared to their introspective and quiet counterparts. While they may put up with a lot while they're still growing and figuring out how to take care of themselves, introverted people usually stop tolerating certain things as they get older. They're finally able to realize that in order to be happy, they don't need to appease or hide their true selves.

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Introverted people usually stop tolerating 10 things as they get older

1. Being forced into social plans

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Whether it's a lunch with their co-workers during the day or plans with friends on a Friday night after a draining week, as introverts get older, they start saying "no." While it might seem simple, it's these small boundaries amid everyday life that take a lot of internal discipline and self-worth to set, especially when it's much more comfortable in the moment to go along with what someone else wants.

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However, as they get older and their self-esteem grows, saying "no" gets a little bit easier. Rather than trying to appease everyone else and be liked, these introverts can put their own needs and well-being first.

2. Unnecessary small talk

If they're out in the world or at a party, introverted people tend to be quickly drained by superficial people and small talk they can't help but say "yes" to. However, as they get older and notice what's worth their time and energy and what's not, they have the perspective to turn down certain people.

From wearing headphones at the grocery store to declining invitations with people that drain their energy, they're much more intentional about how they spend their social battery.

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3. Social obligations with co-workers

Whether it's being pressured to answer a work call in the evening or feeling like they have no choice but to go to happy hour with their colleagues after a shift, introverts often feel more drained by needing to make small talk with co-workers. They have to socialize as part of a job they get paid to do, but once working hours are over, they're only wasting their energy.

While they might say "yes" when they're feeling energetic or enjoy the company of someone on their team, most of the time, introverted people only craft more secure work-life boundaries as they get older.

4. Spontaneous plans

Introverts often need alone time to prepare for social plans and recharge their social batteries, compared to extroverts who are energized by other people and more willing to make last-minute plans. As they get older, introverts stop tolerating these kinds of impromptu plans for that reason.

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They need time to prepare their energy levels and meet their needs before they can be available for others. While it might make little sense for an extroverted person, as they get older, introverts stop caring to explain themselves to everyone else when they need a break from social environments and obligations.

5. Uninvited guests

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When they are in their safe space at home and finally unwinding to recharge their social batteries, the last thing they want to manage is an uninvited house guest or a random knock on the door. Even group chats demanding their attention and responses can be overwhelming at some points when they're especially drained.

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As they get older, introverts stop tolerating and making space for these kinds of interruptions. If they need their alone time, they have no problem ignoring the front door or putting their phone on silent, choosing to call someone back when they're in a better place.

6. Feeling ashamed for not having plans

In our extrovert culture, people are often praised for having a million friends and a busy social calendar, even when it puts their well-being at risk. However, as introverted people get older, they tend to curate much smaller, intimate gatherings and social networks than their extroverted friends.

Even if it seems like something they should be ashamed of, at least by social standards and stereotypes, the truth is that they're often better off for doing so. They reap all the benefits of close-knit friendships and intentional interactions, without having to drain their energy levels or sacrifice their alone time to entertain a whole roster of plans and people.

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7. Forcing people to understand them

From over-explaining their needs to saying "yes" out of fear that they'll disappoint someone else, introverts spend a great deal of their lives being agreeable to other people's perspectives of them. Out of fear that they won't be liked or will be misunderstood, they start shaping their own needs and boundaries to be comfortable for others, usually at their own expense.

However, as they grow into their own identity and become more secure in standing up for themselves, they need less reassurance. They can operate and set boundaries in their lives without the validation of others. They stop over-explaining and moving boundaries, and start putting themselves first, even when the wrong people are uncomfortable by it.

8. Bad friends

Many of us spend our lives tolerating bad friends and draining people, usually because we haven't crafted a sense of internal security or self-worth yet. We're reliant on other people to make us feel important and special, rather than crafting routines and practices ourselves to boost our sense of well-being.

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While it can sometimes be easier in practice for introverts to tolerate the draining vibes of a toxic friend, instead of needing to spend all that energy on small talk and first impressions with new, potential friends, they're much more intentional about where their energy goes as they age. They're even happy to be alone more often if it means protecting themselves from bad people in their corner.

9. Large group activities

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After just three hours of socializing, or even being in a social environment, introverts report much higher levels of fatigue than anyone else. So, a huge family vacation or group activity might seem fun to extroverts, but for most introverts, they end up feeling like a burden.

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Many introverts would even prefer to go on a solo vacation or take themselves out on a date than to figure out a huge trip or activity with a giant group of people. Yes, they might love their friends and family, but sometimes, these dynamics are not relaxing for introverted people who are easily drained by social interactions and energy.

10. Giving up time to strangers

Introverts are empathetic and willing to help and even make conversation with people they don't know in the world. However, they're not sabotaging their own well-being by making someone else feel more comfortable, specifically the kind of strangers who clearly can't sit with their own thoughts and entertainment.

As they get older, they stop feeling pressured to make small talk on the train or to take out their headphones to entertain someone near them on a park bench. They simply set their boundaries with a phrase like "thank you, but I need some alone time right now," and carry on. It's not the end of the world, it's just their means of self-care when they want to go ou, but don't want to drain their social energy.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.