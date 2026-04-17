While things like anxiety and fear can sometimes manifest as “intuitive messages” that people misunderstand, the most highly intuitive people lead from a place of self-assuredness, emotional security, and self-trust that differentiates honest gut instincts from fleeting uncertainty. Whether it’s reading the energy of someone during a first impression or noticing when something isn’t quite right in an environment, they’re tapped into the present moment.

Highly intuitive people almost always say certain odd phrases that no one else really uses. So, even if their intuition feels indescribable and internal, if you notice these phrases in conversations, you might be talking to someone with a deep spiritual, intuitive superpower.

Highly intuitive people almost always say 11 odd phrases that no one else really uses

1. ‘Something doesn’t feel right here’

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Intuitive people rarely have a “realistic” explanation for their decisions and feelings. They simply know, without having clear facts or logic to back up their intuitive feelings. While it might seem odd to the average person, their ability to tap into the energy of others and environments protects their ability to make judgments of their well-being and energetic safety.

While it takes practice to learn self-awareness and unwind the symptoms caused by ignoring one's intuition, it’s often these subtle sensations and intuitive messages that “something doesn’t feel right” that guide these people to more intentional, aligned lives.

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2. ‘My body is telling me something’

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With an innate mind-body connection, gut feelings in the body are often one of the hardest things for a highly intuitive person to ignore. Whether it’s symptoms of stress flaring up in their bodies or a gut feeling they can’t shake around a certain person, “my body is telling me something” is a common phrase they rely on to verbalize their intuition.

While anxiety and other bodily circumstances can often misconstrue an intuitive person’s sense of knowing, the most regulated people can sense when something isn’t right, depending on how they feel physically.

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3. ‘I don’t trust this’

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Trust in relationships and with other people is often built through consistency with honest interactions and vulnerability. However, for intuitive people, sensing someone is trustworthy doesn’t often come with any evidence, only their internal feelings and sense of safety.

Of course, even when they’re trying to warn people and support the people they do trust, these phrases can often come across the wrong way and cause a lot of internal distress. A highly intuitive person just knows, but in a society where “proof” and evidence frame our reasoning, they’re often overlooked and invalidated.

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4. ‘Something is about to change’

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While many people avoid thinking about the uncertainty of change, intuitive people are tapped into it, whether they like it or not. When energy shifts, and things start to move in their lives, they can help but notice the intuitive signs that something is about to change.

Even if they’re not able to explain their feelings “reasonably” or point out exactly what’s changing, you’ll often hear them using odd phrases like “something is about to happen” or “something’s changing” before anyone has any evidence. From large world events to small daily shifts in identity, they notice.

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5. ‘I noticed the energy shift around them’

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Many intuitive people are naturally socially aware because they can sense the energy of the room around them without anyone saying a word. From noticing a fake person playing into inauthenticity or picking apart someone’s words from the intentions they actually hold inside, they notice things without any real conscious reasoning that others miss.

While this can sometimes protect them from putting stock in unhealthy relationships or trying to connect with someone who’s only trying to take advantage, other people are often skeptical of phrases like “I felt their negative energy” or “everything shifted when they walked in.” They just don’t understand, and that skepticism can be uncertain and off-putting.

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6. ‘I know how I feel’

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In our modern world, self-trust is a form of resilience and a new kind of self-care. The more willing you are to rely on and trust yourself from a foundation of self-assuredness, the more prepared you become to have a happy, healthy life. Intuitive people often need self-trust to rely on their gut instincts and energetic feelings. Without it, they’re simply distracted by intuitive messages, without any real action or meaning.

If a highly intuitive person knows how they feel and has the trust inside to follow their intuition, you’ll often hear “I know how I feel.” They don’t feel the need to justify their feelings or over-explain themselves, because their trust is a guiding light.

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7. ‘I need a break’

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Especially because intuitive people are tapped into energy on another level and prone to taking on the vibe of the people around them without bounds, they’re more prone to experiencing emotional exhaustion that others can avoid. Whether it’s experiencing the contagious nature of negativity or feeling a pull toward someone with bad energy, they often need breaks from social time because of their openness.

Of course, the right boundaries and reflection can lead to more intentionally energizing routines, but for people just starting to notice thier empathetic, intuitive powers, knowing when to take a step back can be a challenge.

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8. ‘I don’t need closure’

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Many people with a high need for closure have an innate preference for quick, intuitive thinking, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to seek it out from other people. They have the self-awareness and trust to work through issues and move forward on their own. Even if it’s following their own internal energy and noticing gut feelings that guide them in the right direction, their closure comes from within themselves.

Especially with their innate sense of knowing why things happen and other people’s intentions, they can better protect themselves from trying to seek closure from someone who only sabotages their well-being.

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9. ‘I don’t know how to explain it’

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In rigid workplaces and systemic environments, traditional reasoning often yields more emphatic results than intuition, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Psychology. However, in more flexible, gut-instinct-favored environments, like conflict and stressful spaces, intuitive people tend to thrive. They don’t need space to unpack everything and reason through their feelings. They come more naturally.

Outside of logistical facts and clear critical thinking, they’ll often use “I don’t know how to explain it” as a justification for their intuition, but that doesn’t necessarily make it less valuable. Especially when everyone else is distrusting of themselves and unsure of what to do, someone who’s cultivated trust in their intuition can be a great asset.

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10. ‘I know that isn’t the whole story’

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A study published in Psychology Research and Behavior Management argues that intuition is based on the idea of “knowing” despite having any kind of conscious reasoning. The most intuitive people get gut instincts and read energy, without necessarily having the information or words to explain them to other people. While this lack of foundational reasoning encourages people to be overlooked for having doubts, their intuitive power is truly a superpower.

“I know that isn’t the whole story” is something you’ll hear often from intuitive people, even if they can’t explain why. They sense things that other people miss, and even if they’re overlooked and never taken seriously, they have the wisdom that most people lack.

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11. ‘I don’t believe what everyone else does’

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According to a study from Personality and Individual Differences, many people with strong intuitive abilities have incredibly peculiar beliefs in comparison to the average person. Even if they don’t have the words to verbalize the “why” behind these beliefs, their ability to read rooms, sense energy, and notice internal messages from their bodies is justification enough to solidify them.

Of course, this difference in values is often associated with negative affect, but in most cases, their difference in perspective and interesting beliefs brings an element of nuance that others miss.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.