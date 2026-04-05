People Who Are More Intuitive Than The Average Person Usually Find These 5 Places Unbearable, Says A Psychic

Some people walk into a room and feel at ease. Others, like people who are highly intuitive, can instantly notice a shift in energy, and it's not always for the better. It might even be strong enough to keep them from wanting to ever enter these spaces.

Jenna, a professional intuitive consultant known on social media as @goldendaughtertarot, posted a series of videos discussing the places she refuses to go from the perspective of a psychic.

Advertisement

Here are five places that highly intuitive people often find unbearable, according to a psychic:

1. Antique shops

Andrii Zastrozhnov | Shutterstock

The atmosphere of a dimly lit, tightly packed shop, combined with the older materials surrounding you, holds energy associated with age, decay, and the unknown. In highly intuitive people, this can easily trigger feelings of unease and tension.

Advertisement

Jenna explained, "Being inside with all the energy from antique stores is very chaotic. It's like being an antenna that is picking up 60 different signals instead of one." She also cautioned, "You should be really careful what you bring home, and make sure to cleanse it before you bring it into your space."

2. Casinos

It's pretty common to feel some kind of "bad energy" in a casino. The concentration of intense feelings like disappointment, excitement, stress, and even desperation, combined with the warped sense of time you get from being in a place with no clocks and minimal windows. For intuitives like Jenna, however, it's more than that.

"I went in one time, couldn't last more than five minutes. Immediately had to leave," she said. To Jenna, casinos are "low vibrational," and she refuses to ever go to another one. The same goes for Las Vegas, which she describes as "a dark underbelly of energy that being tapped into makes me feel absolutely terrible."

Advertisement

3. Arcades

Unai Huizi Photography | Shutterstock

Arcades are designed to easily cause stimulation overload, with the bright flashing screens, loud sounds, and constant motion all competing for attention. The generated energy doesn't have many places to go, and it can be a lot for an intuitive person who is more sensitive to energy to handle.

Jenna shared that, for her, arcades have a similar vibe to casinos. While it's somewhat different because it's mostly kids and there's not necessarily a bad energy in the environment, these kinds of spaces are still overwhelming for her and her body "rejects it."

Advertisement

4. Convenience stores

These are transitional spaces. They're not meant to be stayed in for long, and the energy reflects that. Fluorescent lighting and no seating, convenience stores can feel unpredictable and even oppressive.

Jenna specifically mentions convenience stores that are attached to gas stations, saying, "I will only ever go in those if there is an emergency. The energy in there feels so transient, like the energy moves through me so quickly, and it feels bad."

5. Rodeos

Mihai_Andritoiu | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Highly intuitive people aren't just sensitive to the energy surrounding humans. They're also tuned into the vibes given off by animals, and sometimes it's possible to even decipher what they're feeling.

In a place filled with animals, like a rodeo, Jenna finds herself extremely in tune with their emotions. "The animals are unhappy there," she said. " I can feel the misery; it seeps into me. I felt like I was going to cry the whole time I was there."

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.