So many people never practice what they preach, especially when it comes to self-love. You hear it all the time. Research has suggested you have to practice self-love to be happier and more likable with age. You can’t possibly bring positive energy if you’re constantly surrounded by negativity. It’s a sad concept, but it rings true.

The sadder thing is that not many get to practice self-love because they’re afraid of the consequences if they put themselves first. But let me reiterate. You can’t make others happy if you’re not happy. In a way, putting yourself first is taking care of other people. If the people you love don’t understand, maybe it’s time to reevaluate your relationship with them.

People who become happier and more likable with age usually practice these 6 daily habits:

1. They know the self-proritizing isn't selfish — it's healthy

The term "selfish" often has a bad reputation. However, what you need to understand is that being selfish and putting yourself first is not bad at all. How can you possibly take care of others and uplift them if you’re not happy yourself? Research says the answer is simple: you can’t. You need a good, happy, and strong foundation before you can start to think of others.

It’s sometimes okay to eat the last piece of cake in the fridge, and you don’t have to share everything with everyone. Say "no" if you don’t want to drive someone to the airport or stop by the grocery store after a long day of work to buy snacks. Remember that a favor is a request, not a demand.

2. They lean into what makes them distinct

More often than not, I overhear people judging their friends, family members, or even strangers for their choices in clothes or hairstyle. You shouldn’t feel ashamed of trying new fashion pieces or changing up your hair. Likewise, you don’t have to follow fashion trends if you don’t want to. A study explained how faking happiness can harm your health, so wear whatever you want and be your most authentic and comfortable self.

If you’ve been thinking about dying your hair mint green or lavender, go for it! Are you into older fashion trends instead of the newer ones? Embrace it! Don’t let anyone tell you how you should look to fit into “normal."

3. They treat themselves

Forget about treating other people for once and learn to treat yourself. Once you understand that you need to put yourself first, the next step is to practice what you preach. Everyone says, “Think positively” or “Tackle the new day with an optimistic mind!” but they don’t tell you how to do so.

How do you think more positively? Do you just sit there staring boldly at words and strain your mind into a headache? And how can you think more optimistically if the situation is keeping you down? It’s all about the little things you do that condition your mind into more positive territory. Loving yourself has been consistently shown by research to be a key to a happy lifestyle.

If you’ve been eyeing a handbag for the last year and it goes on sale, get it. Clean out your closet and do some online shopping for new clothes. Don’t hesitate to order a dozen cupcakes for a weekend you plan on staying in. Remember to buy yourself flowers because you truly deserve them. Sometimes you need to splurge on yourself.

4. They stop stacking their life up against someone else's

Social media is awesome for people to come together, but it also creates false achievements and standards about how a person or their life should look. You don’t need to vacation in Mexico for one week and Japan the next to have a fulfilling life.

Studies have reinforced learning to let go of jealousy and stop comparing yourself to other people. Things posted on social media are usually exaggerated for views, and no one posts the boring or negative aspects of their life. Instead of comparing your body to the Instagram model, focus on the good qualities and traits of yourself. Yeah, your legs may not be as toned, but you have a great head of silky hair to boast about and a perfect sense of humor.

5. They set aside time for themselves

"Learning how to take care of yourself without being selfish is simply to make taking care of yourself, your authentic self, a top priority," explained relationship coach Anna Thea. "Everything else in your life will fall into place. Your relationships will be either gone or more harmonious, your body will feel better, your emotions will be more balanced, and your radiance will bring the much-needed light our society needs to create a better world."

It’s good to just dedicate a day to yourself to detox and relax in whatever way you see fit. Get started on a book you’ve been meaning to read or try out a latte at a new cafe. Do the things you like and surround yourself with people who make you happy. And don't feel bad for turning down plans to spend time with yourself!

Amy Le is a graduate from The Pennsylvania State University. She has a B.A. in Print and Digital Journalism and a minor in English. Through her writing, she offers insight into her personal experiences and expertise in fashion, pop culture, astrology, and advice.