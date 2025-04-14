Women With These 11 Special Interests Are More Intelligent Than Everyone Else

In a more general sense, nurturing a set of hobbies and interests can be incredibly beneficial to your happiness, well-being, and physical health, according to Harvard Health Publishing. But the special interests of women who are more intelligent than everyone else take them to the next level. Of course, they have workout routines, communities, and artistic endeavors they're feeding time and energy into, but when it comes to their niche appreciations and activities, they are things that boost their cognition, self-esteem, mental health, and physical well-being.

They may not be for everyone, but adopting some of these hobbies could be a way to build your own emotional and tangible intelligence, investing time into things that support your position in the world, your social skills, and even your prosperity that can make navigating daily life that much more enjoyable.

Here are 11 special interests of women who are more intelligent than everyone else

1. History

Halfpoint | Shutterstock

Being interested in history and feeding into habits that promote education and perspective around it are generally special interests of women who are more intelligent than everyone else. Of course, learning about different cultures, historical events, and people of the past expands our tangible intelligence, but it also helps people to make sense of their current place in the world.

From reading the news headlines to coping with their own struggles, being interested in history can help to mediate the stress of the world today, serving as a reminder that the same things we're going through have happened already, and we have a cyclical sense of community and connection to our past.

Advertisement

2. Traveling

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Of course, being interested in traveling opens up a world of possibilities for learning, teaching us about different cultures, how to navigate unfamiliar environments, and even figuring out the stressors of actually getting to your destination.

According to a study from the Social Psychological and Personality Science, traveling can give people a breadth of perspective that's most common in people of high intelligence. They hold multiple viewpoints at the same time, while learning an appreciation for different communities, people, and cultures.

Advertisement

3. Reading

Arcadie Popov | Shutterstock

More of a hobby or a gateway to interests than a true special interest itself, reading is one of the most important fundamental skills for women who are more intelligent than everyone else. Not only does it aid in investigating curiosities and helping women to learn more tangible information and knowledge, it also protects cognition function and brain health, according to a 2021 study.

So, as they age, women with this special interest not only learn more and entertain themselves with a healthy form of entertainment, they're protecting their cognitive functions — like memory, concentration, and even emotional intelligence.

Advertisement

4. Volunteering

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

According to a study from Geriatric Nursing, there's a positive link between cognition, intelligence, and the practice of volunteering. Especially for older women, volunteering can improve cognitive impairments and defend against deteriorations of brain health.

Alongside a number of social benefits that come from helping others through volunteering, experiencing new environments and perspectives, and getting to know new people, women with these special interests are more intelligent than everyone else.

Advertisement

5. Culture

Socialframe Stock | Shutterstock

From pop culture to community building, people who are interested in culture tend to have a better idea of what's going on in the world and their general position amongst a myriad of social issues and worldly events.

They often appreciate learning new things, connecting with people, and appreciating different perspectives as a result of their cultural special interests, feeding into their own intelligence with habits like communication, social interaction, reading, and traveling.

It's these same intelligent women that don't feed into our "othering" culture; instead, they choose to intentionally learn from and appreciate people and cultures that are different from theirs, without embodying a kind of ignorant privilege or self-righteousness.

Advertisement

6. Debates and conversations

SistersStock | Shutterstock

Conversational intelligence, the ability to effectively communicate our thoughts and feelings to others, often helps to strengthen our relationships and personal well-being, according to experts from Psychology Today.

Having great communication skills feeds into other important practices, like empathy, emotional intelligence, self-reflection, and building connections. Women with these special interests, who may appreciate bonding with others, having conversations, and reflecting on their own, are more intelligent than everyone else.

Whether it's a personal hobby or a facet of their education or work, women who enjoy debates are also more intelligent, as studies show they've been known to enhance critical thinking, communication, and general teamwork and collaboration skills.

Advertisement

7. Art

STEKLO | Shutterstock

Whether it's enjoying art museums or creating pieces of their own, women with these specific interests are more intelligent than everyone else.

According to a study published in Intelligence, there's an inherent link between cognitive abilities, intelligence, and creativity. Intelligent women with an innate curiosity about life, emotional intelligence, and a general sense of open-mindedness are attracted to creativity in many aspects of their lives.

Not only does it act as a hobby and stress-reliever in their routines, it's ingrained into every aspect of their daily lives. They innovatively solve problems at work, bring creativity into their social interactions and conversations, and reflect with creative outlets in their personal time.

Advertisement

8. Collecting things

BearFotos | Shutterstock

While there's not a clear link between collecting and intelligence, there are several benefits for people who are interested in collecting that support connectedness, emotional well-being, mental health, and even cognition. For example, a person who collects rare antiques or heirlooms, like neuroscientist Shirley M. Mueller, MD suggests, may feel more connected to history, specific communities, or even their families in profound ways.

The pride, joys, and excitement associated with this hobby for collectors can feed into their identity, helping to support other endeavors and habits that are closely associated with intelligence. The confidence, self-esteem, and creativity this special interest builds are entangled in a person's general competence and intelligence, from personal relationships to the workplace.

Advertisement

9. Video games

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Women who grew up playing video games are likely more intelligent now, according to a study published by the National Institute of Health. When coupled with a healthy amount of screen-time, to mitigate the consequences of too much time on a PC, computer, or phone, video games can actually benefit cognitive health, IQ levels, and self-control.

When continued in adulthood, video games can be a de-stressing activity, while still boosting IQ in profound ways for adult women, helping them to practice cognitive abilities like memory, processing, concentration, and critical thinking, while boosting mental health along the way.

Advertisement

10. Gardening

InesBazdar | Shutterstock

A study from Clinical Medicine found that gardening, taking care of plants, and growing food is associated with better cognitive and physical outcomes, helping to support intelligence, creativity, and even curiosity in a person's daily life.

It's one of the special interests that women who are more intelligent than everyone else often make time for amid a chaotic schedule, using the intentional practice for tangible benefits — food, flowers, plants — and more personal ones — self-reflection, cognition, and de-stressing.

Advertisement

11. Board games

dodotone | Shutterstock

From nostalgic board games from childhood, to chess and checkers, women with these special interests are more intelligent than everyone else. According to a PLOS One study, playing board games can enhance intelligence, cognitive skills like memory, communication, and social performance.

Especially when they become a regular part of a person's routine, limiting things like "doom-scrolling" too often online or isolating behaviors, board games can also help boost mental health, giving people a chance to sit down with a friend, focus on a tangible task, and enjoy a creative outlet.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.