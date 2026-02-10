There are a wide variety of ways to measure intelligence, just as there are many forms that intelligence takes. In fact, psychologist Howard Gardner's theory of multiple intelligences holds that there are eight distinct types: logical and mathematical, linguistic, interpersonal, intrapersonal, spatial, musical, and naturalist.

People who are not only smart but also truly clever are particularly quick and resourceful. But clever people may also have a tendency to underestimate their own intelligence at times, especially when they share some particular traits.

Truly clever people who underestimate their intelligence often share these 11 traits

1. They are highly curious

Golubovy | Shutterstock

Truly clever people seek answers to life's most difficult questions, and they don't stop their quest for knowledge just because they've completed the traditional educational path.

Their desire to understand how the world works leads them to read voraciously and engage in intellectual conversations with people around them. Your curiosity can cover a wide range of topics, and you're always looking for connections and larger implications among seemingly disparate subjects.

2. They're able to admit when they're wrong

2. They're able to admit when they're wrong

Contrary to popular belief, clever people with high intelligence know when they don't know something, and they're not embarrassed to say so. A 2020 study published in the journal Learning and Individual Differences examined the relationship between intellectual humility and mastery behavior, defined as "seeking challenges and persisting after setbacks." The study found that intellectual humility encourages mastery behavior, and that individuals with higher intellectual humility sought out challenges, tried harder to solve them, and persisted despite setbacks, compared with those with lower intellectual humility.

As the researchers stated, "intellectually humble learners are driven to pursue knowledge, understanding, and truth because they want to be informed and accurate," giving them a deep and abiding motivation to learn as much as they can.

3. They're open-minded

3. They're open-minded

Being open-minded means you're willing to explore other worldviews and question even your own mindset, which also ties into intellectual humility and cleverness.

According to a study from University of London, childhood intelligence is the strongest indicator of whether someone will grow up to be an open-minded adult. The study argued that openness is "often shown as the strongest correlate of ability, particularly creativity and intelligence," with the researchers describing openness as "a stable trait that reflects intellectual curiosity, imaginativeness, and inquisitiveness."

4. They have a dark sense of humor

4. They have a dark sense of humor

Looking deeply at the world around you not only signifies how intelligent and clever you are, but it also correlates to which topics you find funny. A 2017 study published in the journal Cognitive Processing found an association between high intelligence and having a dark sense of humor. The study noted that people with higher levels of education and higher verbal and nonverbal intelligence prefer black humor, which they defined as "a kind of humor that treats sinister subjects ... with bitter amusement and presents such tragic, distressing or morbid topics in humorous terms."

The study also noted that dark humor is used to "express the absurdity, insensitivity, paradox and cruelty of the modern world," which is a fairly elevated concept that requires a certain degree of deep thought that clever people often practice.

So while clever people may underestimate their intelligence because they are so prone to finding the humor in things, this ability may actually mean they are especially smart.

5. They are deeply empathetic

5. They are deeply empathetic

High emotional intelligence is also an indicator of overall intelligence, meaning that smart people tend to be attuned to their own emotions and to the emotions of those around them.

A 2021 study examined levels of emotional intelligence among intellectually gifted individuals. In the study, emotional intelligence was defined as a person's "set of abilities to generate, recognize, perceive, understand, and evaluate their own and others' emotions in order to direct thinking and actions." The findings showed that gifted children have heightened sensitivity and high levels of empathy, both essential aspects of emotional intelligence. After conducting the study, researchers determined that gifted individuals have higher emotional intelligence levels than the average person.

So clever people who care deeply about what others are going through may not realize it, but this trait may mean they are more intelligent than they even know.

6. They worry a lot

6. They worry a lot

Another sign that you're a truly clever person who underestimates how intelligent you are is a tendency to experience high levels of anxiety or other psychological conditions. While it may be understandable that anxiety disorders may cause someone to doubt themselves, these highly uncomfortable conditions may be a sign that your brain is just doing lots of work.

A 2018 study noted that data sourced from Mensa found a statistical significance and a high relative risk ratio of diagnoses from mood and anxiety disorders, along with ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder, among highly intelligent people. Researchers defined one aspect of intelligence as a "broader and deeper capacity to comprehend their surroundings," which can certainly be connected to having more anxiety and depression.

The study, which looked at Mensa candidates, found a higher prevalence of anxiety disorders among its highly intelligent participants, 9.1% when compared to the national average. Highly intelligent people are 1.83 times more likely to be formally diagnosed with anxiety. And while this seems like a negative trait, anxiety can be managed through mindfulness meditation and by seeking guidance from mental health professionals.

7. They're not afraid to fail

7. They're not afraid to fail

While it may seem counterintuitive, people who are more intelligent than they think often aren't afraid to take big swings, even if they know they might miss. Their natural curiosity leads them down many different paths. Even when a person is smart, perfection is never guaranteed, and shouldn't be expected.

Trying new things is part of being open-minded, and not fearing failure is connected to intellectual humility. Both of these traits are associated with high intelligence, even though a clever person might doubt themselves because of them.

8. They don't mind being alone

8. They don't mind being alone

Clever people are usually deep thinkers who need a fair amount of time alone to consider life's big questions, which is part of why they don't mind solitude. A 2016 study found further evidence that smart people are also often loners, or at least, they tend to be more introverted than others.

The study examined participants' sense of life satisfaction in connection to population density and socializing with friends. In conclusion, the researchers noted that people with higher intelligence were less satisfied with their lives when they spent more time with friends, showing that being alone isn't always an indicator of unhappiness.

In general, we tend to think of being around other people and having a sense of community as indicators of happiness, yet for truly clever people who tend to underestimate themselves, it's often the opposite.

9. They're passionate

9. They're passionate

Passion is another trait many truly clever people share. You might be the kind of person who is deeply invested in random minutiae or someone who's intensely focused on niche subjects. You might also be more likely to hang out at the library with your nose buried in a book than at the bar.

Some people might find your passionate personality off-putting, but it's really a sign that you're a person with many interests who isn't shy about speaking your mind and sharing your wealth of knowledge. While your intense passion for limited topics may sometimes make you feel odd, you just might be underestimating how intelligent you are.

10. You adapt easily to new situations

10. You adapt easily to new situations

Having a highly developed sense of flexibility is also a sign of a truly clever person who underestimates their own intelligence. In keeping with the idea that smart people are more open-minded than those with lower intelligence, getting thrown into an unknown environment doesn't faze them.

A lack of rigidity and narrow thinking allows smart people to land on their feet, no matter where they end up, and because they're not afraid to fail, they don't mind asking for help when they know they need it.

11. They are self-doubting

11. They are self-doubting

As all of the above states, truly clever people who underestimate their intelligence tend to be quite self-doubting. They may have imposter syndrome or frequently assume others know more than they do. Instead of seeing their own knowledge as impressive, they normalize it.

This often leads them to underestimate how much insight they bring to conversations, but the truth is that, clever as they are, their unconventional thought processes add tremendous depth to almost any conversation.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer who covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.