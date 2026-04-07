It's inevitable that a person's life journey includes tough times, but the way they handle those struggles reveals a lot about the kind of person they are. While some people turn inward when they're faced with challenges, others harness their hardships in a way that helps them shine and move forward to become a better person.

When you learn from your mistakes or stay calm amidst chaos, these are rare signs you're someone who possesses exceptionally powerful inner strength. This kind of strength isn't always loud or easy to recognize, but it sets you apart from others because you navigate life without losing yourself in the process.

Here are 11 rare signs you're someone who possesses exceptionally powerful inner strength

1. You always persevere

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People who possess exceptionally powerful inner strength don't give up easily, even when life's path grows rocky and uneven. Instead of looking at the challenges ahead of them as impossibilities, they see issues as opportunities that will force them to grow.

According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, resilience can be defined as "the ability to withstand adversity or recover from stress and negative experiences." Researchers expanded the definition to include the idea that resilience also determines "the ability to move forward and grow in response to difficulties and challenges; that is, to become stronger through adversity."

Cultivating strength in the face of life's challenges requires people to change when they need to and believe in their own ability to get through hard times. Resilience is associated with having strong coping skills and learning approaches, which show that someone has high levels of self-regulation.

Persevering can protect people against acute or long-term stress and boost their overall well-being. The study also noted that resilience improves with life experiences, meaning that people can build up their emotional flexibility and inner strength, even when they're struggling.

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2. You learn from your mistakes

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Nobody is perfect, yet your ability ability to accept your imperfections while striving to become your best self is a truly rare sign that you have exceptionally powerful inner strength. Rather than beating yourself up for making errors, you learn from them and use them to push you forward.

In fact, there's immense value to making mistakes when we're learning something new. When a student is working in a low-stakes context, making mistakes on purpose and then correcting those mistakes enhances their learning experience. This technique, which is known as the "derring effect," helps people learn more than if they were trying to avoid making mistakes entirely.

Outside of an academic environment, mistakes are often not forgiven as easily, yet they can help us grow into stronger people. When we acknowledge what we've done wrong and work toward true repair, we learn just how deep our inner strength can be.

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3. You're kind-hearted

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Kindness is often equated with weakness, but in reality it takes a lot of inner strength and resilience to be generous and kind-hearted, especially when someone has been through many trials and tribulations. A person without this inner strength tends to isolate themselves and keep loved ones out when they're in trouble, so it's special when people don't grow hardened just because their lives are hard.

Having negative experiences can make people less willing to give their time and energy to others, because they're scared of being hurt again. Yet because of this quality you possess, you know that you can't shut the world out, even when you feel attacked. The only way to heal is to surround yourself with love, which will always lift you up when you're down, no matter how far you've fallen.

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4. You radiate positive energy

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While toxic positivity can be very harmful, because you radiate positive energy no matter what situation you find yourself in, you're enlightened enough to understand how to balance your reality with a smile. Despite what you've gone through, you still see the bright side of life.

You never let your problems get the best of you. Instead, you seek out alternative solutions when necessary, and don't believe in dead ends or false starts. Keeping an open mind and a positive approach to life takes a major amount of strength, and shows that your light will continue shining through, no matter how difficult things get.

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5. You ask for help

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Much like being kind, asking for help is another example of behavior we think makes us seem weak, when really, it shows how strong and capable we really are. Research published in Scientific Reports studied people across eight cultures, determining that people ask for help every three minutes, and they usually get the help they're asking for.

The researchers added that people were three times more likely to help someone than ignore them or say no to their request for help, and around seven times more likely to help a person than reject them outright. Interestingly, people were equally likely to help family members and people they weren't related to, highlighting how cooperative actions are deeply ingrained in our common humanity.

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6. You stay calm amidst chaos

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Instead of succumbing to the pressure, you keep your cool during tense situations, making you not just a valuable employee but a solid friend as well. You don't let the noise around you distract from the bigger picture, and use your energy to redirect your focus.

You might find your inner calm by letting your intuition guide you, or you might find it by channeling reason and rationality over your emotions. No matter how you access your strength, people want you on their side because they know just how well you handle the tough stuff.

According to well-being and resilience life coach Helen Dos Santos, when people stay calm in life, it allows them to think straight, remain focused and aware, and gives a positive impression to others, which can, in turn, calm them. "When you keep calm in the most dreadful conditions of life, you open up the avenues for solutions. This is important to help us handle even the major crises of your life," she explained.

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7. You see beauty in the world

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When you've been hit by life's uglier side, it's easy to turn off your heart and dull your soul. But due to your exceptionally powerful inner strength, you're able to see the beauty in everything. Whether it's a flower growing through a sidewalk crack or a finding joy in the way the city lights reflect in a puddle, you always stop to appreciate that beauty.

In winter, you don't focus on barren trees and gray skies; instead, you see cold weather as a time to focus on yourself and facilitate personal growth. You're constantly sowing seeds of change, even when you have to wait for the sun to rise and help you bloom.

This not only is beneficial for your emotional and mental state, but as a study published in Scientific Reports explained, "Humans' ability to perceive and appreciate beauty, their sense of beauty, has been found to have a number of influences, including guiding attention, eliciting and enhancing emotions, and reducing stress."

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8. You're authentic

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Your authenticity is one of the incredibly rare signs you're someone who possesses exceptionally powerful inner strength, as you don't ever let any setbacks change who you are deep inside. While some people may become jaded by roadblocks and hurdles on a daily basis, being genuine helps you see past all that.

Having inner strength is often built from a person's ability to be completely and totally themselves. They don't hide who they are because of mounting peer pressure or a need to fit in; rather, they show up as their authentic selves and draw other people to them, becoming the most magnetic person in the room.

By letting your inner light out into the world, it means that you're not afraid to be unique, even if showing the authentic version of yourself leads to you losing friends who just don't get you. It takes deep wells of inner strength to be yourself, especially when life keeps trying to drag you down.

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9. You practice gratitude

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As research from the Journal of Occupational Health noted, expressing gratitude has a direct impact on people's happiness and life satisfaction, and it also supports our well-being in the workplace. The study emphasized the value of worker gratitude, noting that it helps support better mental health along with work-related outcomes, like high job performance and being committed to a company.

For you, because you possess very powerful inner strength, you appreciate everything about life, even the hardships, which often include the ups and downs of having a job. You know that the tough times make you even stronger and help you grow into the person you were meant to become.

Part of being patient is also being grateful, even when change feels slow or your problems seem like they have no clear answer. Summoning gratitude, even for negative things, teaches us how to feel fulfilled with what we have, instead of always seeking more, which leads us to feel empty and disconnected.

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10. You're unbothered

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At the end of the day, because you have such high levels of inner strength, you know that the only way out of hard times is to go through them. You don't take shortcuts or try to wiggle your way out of difficult situations, choosing instead to face them head-on. Because no matter how much trouble you see, you pride yourself on being unbothered.

Whether it's trouble at work, home, or with family, you don't let life get you down, even when giving up seems like the only solution. You know that a stormy day never stays for long, and that it always gives way to sunshine. And you're more than willing to wait it out.

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11. You set boundaries without feeling guilty

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By setting boundaries and not letting yourself feel any guilt about it, it means you understand how valuable your time, energy and emotional well-being all are. You deeply respect yourself, and even if others don't see you in the same way, protecting your peace is much more important than being liked by people who don't understand you.

While many people are hesitant to set boundaries and may use emotional appeals to make their point, you find simplicity much more effective. You're direct without being harsh, and are honest and calm, making your delivery worthy of respect. You're able to stand firm without becoming defensive or apologetic, which shows that your sense of self isn't easily shaken.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.