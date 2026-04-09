Most people genuinely want to be successful. Whether it’s at work or in our relationships, we typically strive to be the best we can. While not everyone accomplishes this, some people master the art of showing up for themselves by adopting high-value habits that allow them to achieve a kind of success that sets them apart from the average person.

It can be hard to push ourselves when we aren't in tune with what would drive us to our best. Even if we want to achieve the best, it’s not always easy to push ourselves beyond our limits. Some people can jump over any hurdle and reach every goal they set for themselves. They can leave their comfort zone without that sense of panic most of us experience. Or, if they feel it, they use it as motivation. This separates them from everyone else.

These are 11 high-value habits that separate truly successful people from everyone else

1. They step outside of their comfort zone

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I’m the type of person who wants to achieve things, but struggles to leave my comfort zone. It’s not easy to do things that make us uncomfortable. To accomplish goals, we have to be unafraid. Sure, it’s easier said than done. However, after some practice, it becomes easier. Successful people made it a habit to jump into something unknown, and they were likely glad they did.

By stepping outside your comfort zone, you are giving yourself a chance to learn something new. It’s not something that comes naturally to everyone, but it is worth trying. You don’t know what you can achieve when you let yourself feel a bit of discomfort.

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2. They set long-term goals

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Short-term goals feel good. They are something we can easily cross off our to-do lists. They make us feel accomplished. However, they are not always the right move when trying to bring success. They feel good in the moment, but once they’re done, there’s nothing else to strive for. Setting more long-term goals keeps people motivated towards success.

If you’re looking to succeed in your career, you may want to set long-term goals. Successful people see the future they want. Instead of letting it scare them, they chose to keep working. It sets them apart from everyone else.

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3. They take responsibility for their actions

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There is no point in making excuses for our behavior. We all make mistakes. What means most is how we take accountability for our actions. Someone who is truly successful knows the importance of this. They likely saw how going in circles, they take responsibility.

Responsibility is taking accountability for your actions and apologizing when you are wrong. While it can be difficult, it’s important. It sets a truly successful person apart from everyone else.

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4. They are always consistent

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We’ve all heard that consistency is key. When it comes to accomplishing goals, we have to stick with them. We aren’t going to get what we want by sitting on our hands. It’s not always easy to be consistent. It takes a lot of hard work and determination.

However, consistency is important when working towards success. Research has found that setting goals changes our behavior. Changing our behavior takes will. When we put our minds to it, we can accomplish things. Staying consistent helps us grow and succeed.

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5. They value relationships and treat them accordingly

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We grow alongside others. Whether it’s our friendships, romantic relationships, or life with our colleagues, we succeed when others are in our corner. We need support. Someone who chooses to foster positive relationships can separate themselves from the average person. This can be especially relevant in the workplace.

“ Positive relationships foster a sense of trust and open communication. When people feel comfortable sharing their ideas and concerns, collaboration becomes more effective, leading to improved problem-solving and innovation,” says Megan Dalla-Camina. “Networking and forming positive relationships with colleagues can open doors to new opportunities. Whether it's a mentor, a sponsor, or a partnership, these connections are vital in advancing your career.”

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6. They try their hardest

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Some people made it a habit to work hard in school, and they have continued to put that into action throughout their lives. For some, prioritizing school may not have been easy. Maybe they had other things going on in their lives, or put more into things like sports or other after-school activities. It’s not always easy to give your all to school. However, some successful people made it the center of our universe. I know we can all think of that person in class who was always acing tests and at the top of the class.

While not everyone who tried hard in school went on to be successful (and vice versa), this habit they adopted early on helped them get a head start. It gave them an idea of how hard they had to work to achieve their goals.

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7. They are thoughtful with their finances

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Finances can be difficult. It’s not something we always have control over. Wages and the pace of the economy play a role. It can make saving money difficult, or even impossible for some people. Those who struggle financially are not failures by any means. Some people put so much weight on their earnings that they do whatever they can to reach their goals.

It’s a habit they made that likely made them successful. They may have learned early on how to balance their finances. They might have chosen financial knowledge over other things.

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8. They set clear boundaries

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Boundaries are essential. In every relationship, whether it is work, romantic, or personal, we need to draw a line. It keeps us from giving too much of ourselves to others. It also prevents people from taking advantage of us. This can be especially important when it comes to gaining success. We don’t want to be taken advantage of, and we also want to make sure we are not taking advantage of other people.

Boundaries help us become our best selves. When someone has the habit of setting boundaries, it separates them from everyone else. They know the importance of protecting their peace and success.

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9. They put themselves first

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There’s a difference between being selfish and taking care of yourself. To succeed, you can’t pour from an empty cup. This means that prioritizing time to recharge is important for success. We can get caught up in what others want from us. If we are doing too much for others, our work might suffer. Instead of growing, we may be tired and distracted.

People who prioritize self-care seriously set themselves apart from other people. It’s not easy to say no to others to support ourselves. However, these successful people can make it work.

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10. They choose discipline over having fun

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Everyone needs time for fun. Let’s face it, we can’t truly grow if we are miserable. Some people, however, made a habit of putting their discipline above the side of them that wants to have fun. Instead of hanging out with friends, they may do different things, like focus on work or school. Their drive is more geared towards success instead of having fun in the moment.

“The truth is, there’s one essential ingredient in the process of creating change that too often gets overlooked: discipline. Beyond the desire to do something and the motivation to get started, there is a need to put in the work — repeatedly, consistently, and enduringly,” says Denise Fournier, Ph.D.

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11. They view setbacks as motivation

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No one is going to be 100% successful. Sometimes, we are going to fail. Falling short is part of life. It’s how we decide to move forward from them. Some people will let themselves fall apart when they fail. Meanwhile, the more successful people know that setbacks don’t mean that they’re a failure. Instead, they use it as motivation to move forward.

Doing this allows successful people to move forward more easily. While it’s always disappointing to fall short, this type of person picks themselves back up and tries again. It’s a motivator, not something that destroys their self-esteem. It separates them from others.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.