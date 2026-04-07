8 Rare Traits Of People Who Seem To Age Incredibly Well Without Even Trying

Last updated on Apr 07, 2026

Rare Traits Of People Who Seem To Age Incredibly Well Without Even Trying Lena Wagner | Pexels
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I see many people whose bitterness correlates directly to how many years they’ve been alive. If you plotted it on a map, it would be an upward-leaning line. A study explored how loneliness can be one factor in becoming more bitter with age. 

I catch myself getting tighter and angrier as I age out of my youth, and I see bitterness in many people I know. I don’t want to be that guy, and neither do you. But some people seem to age incredibly well without even trying. They have rare traits, so they don't lose the most in the end.

Here are 8 rare traits of people who seem to age incredibly well without even trying:

1. People who seem to age incredibly well refuse to blame others

Aging person supports another showing no blame PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Bitterness is a victim-mentality trait. You can’t see yourself at the mercy of the people and the world around you and be happy and optimistic simultaneously. A study has suggested it takes a concerted effort to take the ownership route and never blame your circumstances for your pains. Everything you have in your life results from a sequence of choices you made. It’s on you, so quit moaning. You’ll be so much happier when you quit blaming, like when you quit nicotine.

RELATED: 10 Signs You Or Someone You Know Has A Victim Mentality

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2. They stay connected and see the humanity in others

group of aging people chat showing connection Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

The most bitter people I know all believe they’re different from others and, because of this, feel isolated. They’ll never be understood because they’re a special, unique case. What a miserable way to live. You must find a way to see yourself in everyone, regardless of their politics, preferences, or hair color.

Human suffering is primarily rooted in the idea that you are cut off from others. Research has shown that depression is a symptom of the feeling of disconnection. And it’s in your head. See the spiritual connection we have to everything, and you’ll get younger as you age.

RELATED: 6 Common Things Adults Don't Realize They Do That Turn Them Into Bitter, Unhappy People

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3. People who age incredibly well without even trying maintain light-heartedness

aging person catches butterfly in hand showing lightheartedness Tatyana Soares via Shutterstock

A cheeky little secret lies partly obscured in your life-hacks toolbox. One study has explored what is called being light-hearted. Life gets more complicated if we push back against it. No matter what flies at you, you need to develop the skill of being loose and light with it all. No exceptions.

This doesn’t necessarily mean being some comedian always coming out with the latest dad jokes. It means acceptance if it can’t be changed. It means smiling in the face of adversity. It means lifting those around you, even if life gets real and tough. 

RELATED: 5 Ways A Solid Sense Of Humor Can Dramatically Transform Your Health

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4. They let thoughts come and go

aging person thinks showing emotional maturuity PR Image Factory via Shutterstock

People who remain happy and healthy through life aren’t necessarily blessed with comfortable surroundings and few problems in their lives. This is a pipe dream. We all have problems, no matter how privileged we appear to be on the outside.

What’s important is your relationship with your thoughts. Happy people understand the power of their thoughts. They refuse to believe the terrible ones. They don’t bother with positive affirmations. They simply let thoughts come. And then they let those suckers go. That’s positivity. That’s happiness.

RELATED: When Everything Feels Like Too Much, These 5 Perspective Tweaks Change Everything

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5. They remain curious

aging person reads book showing curiosity Dragon Images via Shutterstock

Imagine hitting 40 and seeing your Curiosity Meter on empty. Good luck with that. Forty years to go, and you’ve lost your soul. Humans with a sparkle in their eyes maintain a curiosity for life. This isn’t limited to their specialty.

  • They keep their childlike curiosity channels open and flowing for all things.
  • They read widely.
  • They ask questions.
  • They watch documentaries.
  • They talk to their perceived enemies.
  • They breathe when triggered instead of immediately leaving or unfollowing.
  • They don't care about what’s going on around them and what’s causing things to happen the way they do.

Studies have reinforced how curiosity keeps your mind young and active. Thinking you know it all and being done with learning is a slow death.

RELATED: Naturally Curious People Who Do These 10 Things Are 97% Smarter Than Most

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6. They minimize judgement

Aging couple laugh showing they don't judge each other AlessandroBiascioli via Shutterstock

Some people will tell you to stop judging entirely. Uh, no. Judgment is an essential aspect of our humanity and our ability to survive. If I don’t judge, I can’t know if something is a threat, which is a valuable tool in our need to discern.

But here’s where it begins to get soul-destroying: we get overly judgmental of things we need to let lie. If it isn’t a threat, and you can’t do anything about it, one study recommended letting go of your stewing judgments because it will only turn you bitter. Judge and either does something about it or lets it go quickly.

RELATED: 10 Ways To Be Almost Immediately Less Judgmental Of People You Disagree With

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7. They see hardship as something to learn from

aging person contemplates life's lessons Jasen Wright via Shutterstock

The most wound-up people I know accumulate hardships and setbacks in their lives like everyone else. But they do one thing that ensures they develop increasing stress. They fail to see the lesson. They see the setback as further confirmation of a brutal existence. Good luck with that.

You take on the immovable and concrete-like persona of someone who resists hardship, and this will destroy you. You must be fluid. To be like water means finding value in challenges. Ask: How can I use this? Instant life upgrade.

RELATED: 5 Things That Are Very Easy If You're Happy, But Are Super Challenging For Miserable People

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8. People who age incredibly well without even trying control their ego

aging couple chats with younger couple showing ego control Lomb via Shutterstock

The big problem for many who get older is a build-up of resentment around the so-called injustices done to them by others. They have an unhealthy relationship with egos. The ego is the idea we hold in our minds of who we think we are. It’s a picture we can hone over the years using memories, thoughts, and experiences. But the astute among us get that it’s just a picture. It’s not a real thing. We lose if we’re out here trying to protect a made-up concept to the point it affects our confidence and joy in life.

The Ego is essential. It can fire us up and drive us to want to create magnificent things. It reminds us to take care of ourselves and look good. But we need to use it carefully. If we take our Ego too seriously and develop the belief that we have a "self" that needs protecting, we will struggle. We create our suffering because we make everything about ourselves.

Those who travel light, enjoy their lives, and rarely take things personally have mastered their egos. They know that it is just a tool. It’s not a physical thing. When you can be loose with Ego, you will go far.

RELATED: The Hardest Part Of Getting Older Isn’t Physical Aging — It’s These 5 Heartbreaking Realizations

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. 

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This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.

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