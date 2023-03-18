9 Ways To Detox Your Soul Through Your Body, Heart & Mind

By Roland Legge — Written on Mar 18, 2023
You are a complex being. Your life flows better when you pay attention to your soul. To do this work requires patience, determination, and commitment.
Doing a soul detox is difficult, but the results are life-changing.
The Enneagram is a great tool to help you do this work. It is like a spiritual map to show you how and the type of work you need to do. The Enneagram is not enough in itself. You must find practices that will help you connect with your soul through your body, heart, and mind.
Here are nine ways to detox your soul through your body, heart, and mind
1. Practice vulnerability (Enneagram Type Eight)
Daring to be vulnerable opens you up to significant healing. When you are vulnerable, you become aware of your strengths and growing edges; this is the beginning of your soul detox.
You become more open to change when you admit you are not perfect. Accepting that you need improvement makes you open to getting help.
Vulnerability helps you be honest with yourself and those you meet personally and professionally.
2. Practice understanding different points of view (Enneagram Type 9)
It is easy to get stuck in the limitations of your personality. Everyone benefits when you are open to understanding different points of view.
You can listen carefully to what each person says. You are curious to learn how people come to different conclusions.
When you are present, you can see how you can help the group create a win-win solution for everyone.
3. Practice forgiveness (Enneagram Type One)
Are you hard on yourself? Do you sometimes think you are the only person who can do a task perfectly?
When you feel overly responsible for improving the world, let go and invite someone to help you even though they won't do it exactly like you.
Accept your humanity and fallibility. You are not perfect. Show yourself compassion and love yourself despite your fear of not being good enough. You will feel lighter as you continue on your soul detox.
4. Practice self-love (Enneagram Type Two)
To be generous with those you love and care about, you must first love yourself. How do you love yourself?
Slow down and take time for yourself. Allow people to help you. Do not hesitate to ask others to help you get what you need.
Take one hundred percent responsibility for your issues. You are the only person you can change. Going on a soul detox requires self-love, courage, and patience.
5. Practice honesty and authenticity (Enneagram Type Three)
Claim your creativity. You know how to bring out the best in others. You can see the big picture in helping organizations to be their best.
While you need to be successful in every part of your life, remember that success is not everything.
You have a big beautiful heart. Allow this part of you to shine as you can mentor others. Bring out the best in your family and place of work with your wit and creativity.
6. Practice radical gratitude (Enneagram Type Four)
Do you not feel understood? Do you focus more on what you don't have than on what you have? Maybe it is time to practice radical gratitude.
Radical gratitude is all about being thankful for everything in your life, such as having food, a place to sleep, friends, family, and more. It is hard to feel down when you are thankful for so much. Practicing gratitude helps you create a safe space to do your soul detox.
It is learning to notice the difference between what you think and what you actually feel. Your feelings are constantly changing. When you get stuck in a mood, it might help you physically get in touch with your body. Getting in touch with your body will help you to open up to your heart.
7. Practice sharing your wisdom and Insights (Enneagram Type Five)
What are you curious to learn? What is something you want to know in detail? What do you want to share with the world?
Everyone benefits when you share the learning process with others. Trust that people will respect your journey, so you do not need to fear looking like a fool.
Use your observation skills to help guide you on your journey. Do not only observe what is going on in your head. Your body has much to share with you. Your heart will direct you to what you need to do and with whom you need to do it.
8. Practice trusting your inner wisdom and spiritual guidance (Enneagram Type Six)
You are courageous. Find some practice, such as meditation, to help you get grounded in your body. The more grounded you are in your body, the more expansive your heart will be, and your mind will quiet down, enhancing your soul detox.
You will know what to do when present because you can trust your inner wisdom. You will let go of what you have no control over and take responsibility for what you can affect.
You will claim your spiritual wisdom through your sensations, emotions, and quiet mind. You will find the courage that you never dreamed was possible.
9. Practice slowing down (Enneagram Type Seven)
You want to get the best out of life. Find that part of you that is willing to take some risks. Set your life goals high and make the best of every moment.
Don't be afraid to face your pain, insecurities, and fears. Slow down long enough to feel your sensations, emotions, and inner chatter. Your soul detox will stall if you can't feel what is happening in your body.
Avoid overbooking and give yourself space to have quiet time alone. Always make time for friends and family.
You will find a greater flow in your body, mind, and soul as you get healthier in all nine Enneagram types. Finding your inner flow is a lifelong process; every step you take makes a difference. Doing a soul detox periodically will help you keep the flow.
Roland Legge is an author, Certified Spiritual Life Coach, and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values.
This article was originally published at REL Consultants. Reprinted with permission from the author.