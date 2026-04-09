When Your Hard Times Are Coming To An End, The Universe Sends 10 Clear Signs

Sometimes, it feels like the universe has it out for you. We've all been there, and it's a terrible feeling. Fortunately, hard times do come to an end, and they often do so with a major breakthrough.

If you're uncertain about whether you're in this transition period, there are a few big signs that the universe is nudging you toward a breakthrough. They are often subtle, sometimes uncomfortable, but they are a gift nonetheless. The question, as always, is whether you are ready to listen.

When your hard times are coming to an end & you're about to have a breakthrough, the universe sends you 10 clear signs:

1. You hear small whispers

Ann Rodchua | Shutterstock

When hard times are coming to an end, you might start hearing whispers. It could be in the middle of work, lunch, or even when you're crying your eyes out, but it's all the same: the universe is nudging you, like it's trying trying to tell you something. But what could it possibly be?

Words of encouragement sent by the universe let us know that we're about to have a breakthrough. This voice, whether you believe it comes from within or from a spiritual guide of some sort, can be a clear sign about what to do next.

Advertisement

2. You're experience a beautiful stillness

Farknot Architect | Shutterstock

A lack of progress doesn't mean there's no progress at all. Stillness is often used to mentally prepare us for the storm heading our way. The question is whether we can sit in the stillness and allow ourselves to be quiet and receptive.

According to Dr. Danny Penman, a mindfulness meditation teacher, mindfulness helps dissolve any worries by putting them into a wider context. "They feel far less 'personal' and important somehow" he told BBC Radio 3, "And this allows me to discover periods of calm in our chaotic world."

The universe doesn't play fair, but our minds can allow us stillness when we need a break. When you're about to have a breakthrough, the constant chatter of the mind must pause for a moment to let it in. That's why finding yourself in stillness is such a powerful indicator that hard times are soon coming to an end.

Advertisement

3. You feel physical pain for no reason

GbjStock | Shutterstock

If you've been experiencing any strange aches lately or find that you have some kind of pain in your body that's unexplained, it's good to get it checked out by a healthcare professional. If they clear you, it's possible your aches are a type of growing pain, a sign you're about to have a breakthrough.

See, the universe is trying to draw your attention inward, letting you know to get ready for a possible breakthrough. The best thing you can do is listen. Pay attention to where it hurts in your body, find some stillness, and open yourself up to the universe, asking, "What is this pain about, and how can I grow in ways that will help me find my way to something better?"

The wisdom is inside of you, if you are willing to listen (by way of feeling) to your body.

Advertisement

4. You have something stuck in your head

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

There's a message in your head that won't go away. Whether it's a song, number, or quote that you've heard recently, it's here to stay.

But before you get frustrated, understand that this sign, though perhaps annoying, isn't a rotten thing; rather, it's the universe's way of letting you know that easy days are ahead, and those hard times are at an end.

to help you invite in the breakthrough that is about to change your life, start exploring the numbers, words or songs in your head. Grab a notebook and write them down, along with any doodles or thoughts that may inspire you. Play the song on a speaker and let it move you.

You don't need to find an answer now, just continue being open to the signs the universe is sending you.

Advertisement

5. You're sensitive to the energy around you

Just Life | Shutterstock

There's an energy in the air you can't explain, and it feels like the universe is sending you signs. Because of some struggles, you probably hope it means hard times are coming to an end.

Home healer Emma Loveheart explains that, "Tapping into one's intuition is connecting to an inner space within where you 'feel' what is right and what is wrong." So, the energy we feel is the intuition in our brain screaming at us to pay attention.

If you've been feeling extra sensitive lately, it's time to get yourself in order. A swift change is heading your way.

Advertisement

6. You feel open to all possibilities

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

There's no greater sensation than feeling like the world is your oyster and that anything is possible if you just believe. Sometimes, when hard times are coming to an end, you'll struggle to figure out why. Other times, you'll feel open to all possibilities.

If there's a deep calling inside yourself telling you to look up at the stars, listen to it. This positive mental state is here to benefit you.

According to Dr. Barbara L. Fredrickson, a psychologist and expert on emotional wellness at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, "Positive emotions expand our awareness and open us up to new ideas, so we can grow and add to our toolkit for survival."

So watch out for this sign that you're about to have a breakthrough. It won't be long now.

Advertisement

7. You repeatedly see a symbol or set of numbers

ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

If you're someone who has a magic number or an angel number, you likely feel like it's good luck when you see that number out and about in your daily life. When hard times are coming to an end, however, these numbers are more than just luck. They can be guides that direct you to a breakthrough.

The same is true if you see a symbol, like a special bird or even something as simple as a heart or crescent moon. If it's meaningful to you, it's likely something meaningful. Again, get out that notebook and start recording where you saw it, what you felt, and what you're called to do next.

Advertisement

8. You feel physically awkward

Krakenimages | Shutterstock

Ever feel like you're tripping over your own feet? If you're normally graceful and relatively coordinated, but feel awkward and a little clumsy lately, it could be a sign from the universe that you're about to have a breakthrough. Almost like a physical manifestation of how your personal growth is changing you.

Of course, it could just be lack of sleep or too much caffeine. But if you've explored all of the more typical answers and it still continues, it's possible that your hard times are coming to an end, courtesy of the universe.

Advertisement

9. You're disinterested in people you normally like

Krakenimages | Shutterstock

When you're about to have a breakthrough, you may find yourself feeling uncomfortable or even disinterested in people you normally enjoy spending time with. This can be a painful process, as others may not understand what growth and progress look like.

Just like young adults experience clinically-observed friendship changes as they enter more independent phases of their adult years, we can experience leaps in personal growth.

If you've experienced hard times, this can initially feel like just more struggle. But if you're open to listening to the universe, the discomfort you experience around these changes can guide you to changes that guide you toward greater happiness and mabe even inner peace.

Advertisement

10. You experience a breakthrough followed by clarity

Caterina Trimarchi | Shutterstock

A very important sign that your hard times are coming to an end occurs when you experience a breakthrough. This is especially true when your breakthrough is followed by clarity.

It's almost like your cards are laid out on the table and you're ready for the win. But are you?

If you're not sure if it fits, ask yourself, "Have I been doing the work that aligns with my true purpose?" If you have, a breakthrough is on the horizon, which is ultimately followed by clarity.

What's next, however, is up to you. Will you listen? Will you follow the signs? While the universe can help guide you, it is your own inner compass that will help you go where you need to be in order to find true, fulfilling happiness.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.