The Burnt Toast Theory Explains The Inconvenient Way The Universe Gets You To Exactly Where You’re Meant To Be

“The Burnt Toast Theory” has been making waves on social media, as evidenced by a woman named Faye, who shared how it gave her a new perspective on life. Her goal was simple: pass on the truth that sometimes the Universe uses inconvenient methods to gift us with blessings and new opportunities.

The burnt toast theory isn't a novel concept. In fact, it's simply just a mindset shift. When you look at life's inconveniences in a positive light, instead of stressors that ruin your day, you start to realize the opportunities that might arise from, say, burning your toast in the morning, making you leave the house later than you wanted to.

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The burnt toast theory is the idea that minor inconveniences that arise in our lives are actually saving us from more detrimental issues.

So, what is the burnt toast theory? Life coach Kritzia put it simply: "Have you ever ... been going about your day, and maybe you burnt your toast, or some minor inconvenience happened, and then you think to yourself, 'Well, there goes my day?'"

In a YouTube video, she went on to explain a story circulating on social media about passengers who were inconvenienced by a gate change and missed their flight. What they didn't realize until later was that the flight had crashed. That's the theory in action.

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She added, "The burnt toast theory is essentially that minor inconveniences, such as burning your toast, could actually save your life or prepare you for a blessing that would have otherwise not happened."

Although there is no way to tell what the “burnt toast” is saving you from, the mindset allows people to accept things beyond their control, ultimately easing their anxiety about them.

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Many find the idea of the burnt toast theory life-changing.

The idea undoubtedly sounds inspiring, but picture yourself in the moment. When your car battery dies right before you need to leave for work, or you accidentally spill coffee on your blouse before a blind date, it's difficult to get out of the anger and frustration. The bigger questions then become whether it is real and whether it actually works.

Dr. Alexandra Stratyner, PhD, a NYC-based psychologist, told PureWow, “The idea that small occurrences that seem inconsequential earlier in time may alter things in significant ways at a later time — known as the Butterfly Effect — is an aspect of a field of mathematics known as Chaos Theory, and it could be the case that seemingly inconsequential things might feasibly result in bigger consequences ultimately than were originally anticipated.” So, yes, it's real!

But does it work? She went on to say, “This approach might allow us to view frustration differently to maintain our calmness and flexibility when plans fall apart. Adopting this mindset enables us to develop greater patience and strength to endure, which helps us face life's challenges with less stress.”

So yes, it also works, and the proof is in the pudding, so to speak. “I love this, thank you so much for sharing the enlightenment!” one person shared on Faye's video. Another wrote, “I just love the way you put this, and I’m going to actively try to remember this when things aren’t going my way."

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“I used to stress so much from being late and rushing in the morning. At this point in life, I think, ‘I’m already late. Why try to rush my process?’” another believer confessed.

Most mental health professionals have a favorable view of the burnt toast theory.

“While it’s impossible to say definitively whether or not this theory is accurate, it can certainly be a helpful way of looking at the world,” Haley Hicks, a licensed clinical social worker, told In The Know by Yahoo. “Even if we don’t know the full implications of a particular situation, believing that something bad happening could eventually lead to something good can help us to keep a positive outlook on the future.”

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

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Having a positive outlook on life can also reduce feelings of anxiety. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic determined that those who have a relatively optimistic attitude in life have lower levels of distress and pain, improved psychological and physical well-being, and better coping skills during hardships.

While the burnt toast theory can help alleviate feelings of stress and anxiety, those who struggle with anxiety disorders may find it difficult to have a positive attitude most of the time. It doesn't hurt to seek professional help, where you can be prescribed medication and receive other impactful advice that will help you maintain a bright outlook, even during challenging times.

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.