The Art Of Cosmic Connection: 15 Little Nudges From The Universe You Shouldn’t Ignore

If I told you that the universe is talking to you, what would you think? Do you imagine an audible voiceover playing in your head or blasting from a speaker as you pass by? When the universe is sending a message, it is usually not that literal. There are plenty of signs that transcend the physical world and, if you pay attention, they can change your life.

Before we dive into how the universe speaks to you, you must have a desire to learn things you don’t understand and be open to receiving new ideas. Listening to the universe is an acquired skill. It requires looking to the root of ordinary moments and random thoughts, and accessing your subconscious mind to understand and receive signs, warnings, and messages.

Here are 15 little nudges from the universe you shouldn’t ignore:

1. A thought pops into your head out of nowhere

One way to get a sign from the universe is to have a random thought pop into your head. It is something you were not previously pondering, but it is impossible to ignore.

It could be a solution to a problem you have been meaning to tackle, or you have been on the fence about a big decision and need to choose. You subconsciously asked, and the universe delivered.

2. The universe literally gives you a sign

As strange as it sounds, sometimes the universe outright gives you the answer you are looking for. You have a specific question, and boom! The answer appears.

As an example, you might be leaving an event and feel like, although you drank, it wasn’t much, and you are tipsy, but okay to drive. Then you look up and see a billboard that says, “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.” Thank the universe for either saving your life or keeping you out of jail.

3. You can 'feel it'

There are times in life when we start to feel a lot of awkwardness in our bodies, telling us that something is definitely off. Our physical beings are full of spiritual energy and, many times, can detect what the universe is trying to tell us. Don’t ignore those telltale signs that you need to dig deeper.

According to intuitive life and transformation coach Ronnie Ann Ryan, "There is no single defined way [intuition] can come into your life," noting that intuition sends signals in various ways, including physical sensations.

4. The message flows through other people

A sign from the universe can come from the most unlikely of places. People around you can inadvertently deliver important warnings or information. For instance, you might get a text message giving you details that you need in order to finish a project, or a call that warns you of impending danger.

A 2023 study found that the ability to detect meaning in synchronistic events is linked to increased life satisfaction, especially among those who are open to new experiences. When you believe a message from someone else contains a universal nudge, it can create a self-fulfilling prophecy.

5. The universe says it with a song

Have you ever been listening to the radio and the perfect song with just the right message plays? The universe hears your cries and, by hearing a song that is related, you can understand how to proceed. It uses songs to uplift, inspire, and guide.

According to energy healer Christy Whitman, music functions as a form of synchronicity. Whether the lyrics help you solve a problem you've been contemplating or a song reminds you of someone you've been thinking about, these moments represent the universe's way of delivering exactly what you need to hear in the moment you need to hear it most.

6. The going suddenly gets tough

You have planned everything to a tee, and nothing is standing between you and victory. Then suddenly, what you thought you had within reach seems difficult. The universe is redirecting you. Perhaps there is a better way of doing things, or maybe there were some unforeseen dangers ahead. This isn’t rejection. It is redirection.

A mindset focused on personal growth and meaning can be a healthy coping mechanism. A recent study found that healthy individuals who used fate or spiritual beliefs to find meaning in their struggles reported higher life satisfaction and lower stress.

7. You randomly find something important

When you lose something of value, you tend to search high and low for answers. After a while, you give up and move on, but deeply regret the loss.

When the universe is trying to get your attention, things that you thought were long gone, like friends, family, and heirlooms, suddenly reappear to set you on the right path.

8. Things become unusually easy

You are working on what seems like an insurmountable task. You might be bummed out thinking that you will never, ever get to your goal. Then, with no warning, the roadblocks and difficulties dissipate, clearing your way to success. The universe gave you a helping hand in your time of need.

A 2022 American Psychological Association article explained that concepts like synchronicity are often interpreted as communications from "the universe," spirit guides, or other spiritual entities. This worldview suggests that heightened ease is a sign of alignment with a greater spiritual path.

9. Your intuition is relaying the message

Human intuition is a powerful thing, and if you allow it to lead you, you will never go astray. That is the reason the universe uses your intuition to communicate with you.

Your gut is your emotional center. It instinctually measures the truth of any situation and the safety of your environment. Trust your gut unequivocally.

10. You've had a change of heart

You swore you had it all figured out, then you get that voice in the back of your mind telling you to reconsider. Once again, the universe is sending you on a detour route, and you should follow it. This may not be a case of simple indecisiveness. Listen and learn.

Studies have shown that when people follow an intuitive choice, they feel more personally involved and responsible for the outcome, which intensifies their emotions about the decision. This heightened feeling of agency can be misinterpreted as a sign from a higher power.

11. You start to see number sequences you consider 'lucky'

If you know anything about numerology, you know that repeating number sequences are direct messages from the universe. If the same recurring numbers keep showing up in your surroundings, open your mind to the hidden messages being sent your way.

According to astrologer and numerology expert Sarah Roberts, "These messages are essential and are sent to us to be understood and deciphered, with a purpose: to give us clues, signals, and guidance." The universe is sending you spiritual breadcrumbs designed to align you with your higher purpose and guide you toward the insights you need most.

12. You experience déjà vu

If you get the feeling you have done certain things or been to specific places before, you might be onto something. The universe forces you to revisit experiences when there are still lessons to learn or problems to be resolved. Evaluate to see what you should do differently this time around.

Research has found that after the event occurred, participants who had experienced déjà vu and felt predictive were convinced they knew what was going to happen all along. This confirms that déjà vu can create a strong hindsight bias that feels rooted in reality but is not.

13. Your senses are on high alert

Your five senses can be used for things other than tasting and smelling delicious foods, listening to soulful sounds, or physical pleasure. They warn us of danger, remind us of days passed, and give us clues throughout life. The world is full of things that will kick your senses into high gear and remind you to stay aware.

According to psychic medium John Cappello, explains that "paying attention to the sensations of smell and taste that are not physically generated by your surroundings is an indication you have these psychic gifts. Once you discover you have these talents, they can be used to enhance your general awareness of the world around you."

14. You see it in your dreams

Dreams are the most common way the universe talks to us. Your conscious mind is at rest, and your limitless subconscious is open to all the possibilities. It is a perfect time for the universe to drop wisdom, warnings, hope, fear, and guidance into you without resistance.

Some researchers suggest that dreams are a rich source of intuitive insight. By processing and consolidating information from the day, the brain can form new associations and connections that bypass the conscious mind's typical distractions and biases.

15. You become emotional out of the blue

Most of us try to be in complete control of our own emotions. When we can’t keep them under lock and key, it can be alarming.

But it is important to look at the "why" during sudden meltdowns. Peel back the layers to determine if it is a mood swing, hormones, or a legitimate sign from the universe, and take heed.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.