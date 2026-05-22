Some people tend to spend much of their energy wanting to be liked by others, even if it means having to shrink parts of themselves so others feel more comfortable in their presence.

They think being a good person means being universally liked, but happy people choose not to live their life trying to appease everyone because they know it's fruitless. Just because they are that way doesn't mean they aren't content in their lives. In fact, happy people who are perfectly fine being the villain in someone else's story do certain things way differently than everyone else, usually because they care more about their own peace. They aren't trying to people-please and ruin their own sense of self, or worse, have to deal with feeling constantly emotionally exhausted.

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Happy people who are perfectly fine being the villain in someone else's story do 10 things way differently than everyone else

1. They set boundaries without over-explaining

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These individuals are good at being able to put their foot down and not have to justify the boundaries they set. They don't believe in having to provide some lengthy explanation as to why they want to preserve their energy and save their time.

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If others are disappointed, they allow them to feel how they feel, but they won't let it change their minds or sway their opinion. By setting firm boundaries, they can determine what is okay and what is not okay in their relationships. Without that, it would be hard to demand respect from others if they weren't even able to respect themselves.

2. They stop trying to be universally liked

Happy people are happy because they've learned to accept that sometimes others will misunderstand their intentions. But they would much rather conserve their energy than waste it trying to seek approval.

As long as their intentions are good, they walk away with their head held high. Wanting validation from others will only lead them to experiencing a loss of identity within themselves. They would rather stay consistent in being who they are and finding people that actually want to be around them.

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3. They leave group chats without announcing it

If something happens in a group chat where the dynamics feel off and it's no longer serving them, these individuals will simply remove themselves and keep it moving. They aren't going out with some dramatic explanation or passive-aggressive comments.

Staying out of obligation also starts to feel draining, and they would rather leave than force themselves to keep up because they don't want to rock the boat. Leaving isn't even personal, it's just how they're choosing to protect their space, and they would like to do it without any drama attached.

4. They walk away from draining relationships without guilt

The second that relationships start to take more energy out of them than it's worth, they have no issue wiping their hands of it and walking away, even if people consider them the villain in their own story. They aren't going to cling to people out of obligation and the timeframe of the relationship.

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Instead of staying in relationships that will only lead to more resentment and anger, they choose to distance themselves. By leaving a toxic and unhealthy relationship with someone, they not only break free but also take those first steps to actually have healthier connections with others.

5. They choose honesty over comfort

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They aren't going to just sugarcoat things so everyone can feel comfortable and at ease. The truth sometimes hurts, and while they aren't going to be nasty about saying it, they aren't going to ignore it either. Sometimes a little discomfort is necessary to let someone know what is actually going on.

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Having this mindset often means they aren't liked by everyone, and some people may even view them as being rude and cold for it. But at the end of the day, their honesty is what makes them real and willing to have the hard conversations.

6. They don't chase people

If someone starts pulling away in their life, happy people aren't immediately overthinking it or trying to reach out time and time again. They may reach out once, but if they don't get an answer, they start to realize that the distance is enough.

They aren't going to chase after people who clearly don't want to talk in the first place. Instead, they'll redirect that energy back into their own life, rather than worrying and sending themselves into a spiral over another person's actions.

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7. They accept being misunderstood without correcting every narrative

Because they do things differently than everyone else, happy people know that not every story about them is going to be accurate. Rather than losing sleep over it and wasting their breath trying to correct it, they learn to live with it instead. As long as the people closest to them know the truth and understand them, they aren't wasting time attempting to convince everyone else.

They know their true character will show eventually and those committed to misunderstanding will continue to do just that. Nothing is going to change their minds at all. While being misunderstood can sometimes raise a person's stress levels, these individuals have learned that sometimes it's better to detach so they can actually feel at peace.

8. They scroll social media without comparing themselves to others

These individuals are able to look at other people's lives on social media and see it for what it is. They don't play the comparison game, mostly because they know social media isn't real life. They don't get caught up looking at other people's photos and wondering why their life doesn't look like that.

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If they did, they know it would just be exhausting and wouldn't get them anywhere. They're perfectly content with their own lives because they know that even with its struggles and obstacles, it's still theirs. And there are happy moments woven in with the bad ones, just like how everyone else's life is.

9. They don't pretend to be busy when they're just resting

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Happy people are never going to justify to others that they need time to rest. If they're sitting on their couch doing absolutely nothing, they'll say that rather than making up a story about how they're being productive. It's because they know that having that time to rot in bed or on the couch is important, especially if they've been actually busy for quite some time.

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Without it, they know they'll end up spiraling and won't be the best version of themselves. To them, there's no reason to come up with some kind of cover story because there's nothing embarrassing about a little me-time.

10. They don't agree just to keep things peaceful

As much as they value honesty, there's just no way they would abandon telling the truth just so things can still be peaceful. On top of that, if they have something to say and an opinion to share, they're going to share it regardless of the temperature of the room they're in.

Being able to have a healthy and productive disagreement is important in relationships, and avoiding hard conversations won't make them go away. When these individuals don't agree with something, they let it be known rather than trying to just brush over it. It may ruffle some feathers, but they would rather be real than be someone they aren't.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.