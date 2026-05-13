11 Stress-Free Ways Successful People Harness Their Energy To Create The Actual Reality They Want

The key to manifesting what you want is convincing your subconscious mind that even your wildest goals are realistic. The safer your nervous system feels, the more likely you are to call in abundance.

Many of the stress-free ways to control your energy so you can create the actual reality you want to live come from the mundane moments of everyday life. Lean on these rituals to build a better foundation for manifesting.

Here are the stress-free ways to control your energy so you can create the actual reality you want

1. Journal every single day

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it’s creating a “to be” list to set the tone for the day or journaling at night to release stress and anxiety from your mind, writing daily is a real manifestation tactic. Even if you’re not writing down actual dreams and scripting your ideal life, simply removing stressors, obligations, and thoughts from your mind onto a tangible piece of paper can immediately reset your energy.

According to an Anxiety, Stress, & Coping study, expressive writing in your daily life can also help people to process and make sense of their emotions, on top of reducing inner turmoil and anxiety. So, you’re not only making your mind a better place to manifest from, you’re also building a thoughtful, resonant relationship with yourself.

Advertisement

2. Release limiting beliefs

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

The subconscious beliefs and ideas we hold about ourselves internally seriously affect our experience of reality, including the decisions we make and the things we call into our lives. If we’re trying to call in our soulmate or manifest money, but internally operating with beliefs that “we’re not worthy of love” or “we’re bad with money,” we can’t manifest what we want.

Releasing limiting beliefs is a unique ritual that targets all those insecurities and transforms them into something that actually serves your goals. Write down any limiting beliefs you’re holding. This might take some time, movement, meditation, or reflection to practice. Once they’re all down on a page, cross them out boldly with a marker.

Then, replace them with a phrase or affirmation that’s just a little bit more positive. For example, “I’m bad with money” changes to “I’m working on growing my financial literacy daily.” Make them realistic, but also aspirational. You’re shifting your internal monologue and lowering stress from unnecessary insecurity instantly.

Advertisement

3. Meditate in the morning

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

A 2025 study on meditation found that practicing mindfulness in the morning can truly set the tone for the day, while also boosting sleep, health outcomes, and general mental health. When you practice sitting in silence with your breath and managing any thoughts that arise, you give yourself the superpower of knowingness.

You can appreciate stillness with your own company, instead of relying on other people or distractions to cope. You can create a safe space to deal with complex trauma and emotions, without suppressing them at the expense of your well-being. You can find peace internally, even when external environments and people feel absurdly chaotic.

Advertisement

4. Create routines that support you

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

While routines are often altered by stress, finding rituals and habits that you can still rely on amid chaos is foundational for crafting a safe space internally. Especially when you’re trying to manifest or craft a new reality, finding pockets of time to go inward, regulate emotions, and manage your nervous system allows you to see the light at the end of a dark tunnel.

Stop adopting from social media trends in hopes of finding something that works, and start leveraging reflective habits to figure out what actually brings you joy, safety, and rest. Whether that’s spending more time at night with your own company to get the best rest possible or scheduling planned activities with friends on weeks that you know will be stressful, figure out a routine that works for you.

Your routine should be empowering and grounding, not an obligation that creates more stress and pressure.

Advertisement

5. Do a digital detox

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock

In a world where we feel inherently dependent on technology for entertainment, work, and efficiency, taking a “digital detox” is important. Even if it’s just for a few hours or days, stepping away from your phone and screen time can both boost your psychological health and reduce dependency.

Especially if you’re dealing with a lot of stress, relying on screens and mindless entertainment as a distraction only amplifies the emotional turmoil you’re trying to cope with. Find other things to cope, whether that’s hobbies or time spent in nature, rather than turning to a device that’s making your life harder.

Advertisement

6. Practice spiritual rituals

Alina Bitta | Shutterstock

Even if you’re not “religious” or interested in adopting a new way of living entirely, playing around with spiritual rituals without expectation or pressure can help to relieve stress. You can “control” your energy by finding deeper purpose and meaning in something outside of yourself, whether that’s reading from a religious text or practicing meditation.

Find rituals or behaviors that feel grounding, even when your actual life feels chaotic. Protect them diligently and come back to them when you need a reminder of the life you’re creating. Not everyone can live a perfectly stress-free life all the time, but the people with rituals to help them manage amid the chaos are almost always more likely to come out on the other side feeling more refreshed and grounded.

Advertisement

7. Move your body

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Even when our minds have figured out ways to distract themselves or avoid the complex feelings of stress internally, our bodies still tend to carry that tension. That’s why stressed out, burnt out people tend to get sick or experience physical fatigue, because their bodies are trying to process mindful stress that’s being added to, rather than released.

So, even if it seems cliché to tell an overwhelmed person to just “move their body,” there’s a lot of truth to the power of exercise, especially for mental health. Even if it’s just stretching before bed or going for a five-minute walk in nature when work feels chaotic on a weekday afternoon, moving your body just a little bit helps to process and release pent-up stress.

Advertisement

8. Make a gratitude list

DukiPh | Shutterstock

As a study from the journal Einstein explains, practicing gratitude rituals often promotes a better feeling of gratitude while living life, along with relieving stress, prompting closer relationships, and supporting better psychological health. You’re shifting your mind out of a place of “lack,” and replacing it with an appreciation for what you already have.

You’re reminding your subconscious mind that you’re in a safe, happy place, which tends to make manifestation more effective over time. Even if that means creating a small “gratitude list” every morning to set the tone for your day, these small rituals make a big difference in controlling your energy and leveraging it in the right places.

Advertisement

9. Infuse food and beverages with intentions

Caterina Trimarchi | Shutterstock

Everything in your life can be a ritual with the right intention. From brewing tea with a positive intention woven into it or cooking with a positive attitude, everything you do, consume, or act on can be a way to manifest a better life into your reality.

So, the next time you make a meal, think about an affirmation or intention that you’re calling in, like “every bite of this food brings me happiness, joy, and wisdom.” Think about how it would feel to achieve that affirmation fully or to live by that intention as you’re moving your body and cooking. You’re rewiring your brain through action and sensory experience.

Advertisement

10. Take a mindful shower

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Like many of the other stress-relieving rituals that help you manage your emotions and energy, taking a “mindful shower” starts with the most mundane activity. Showering and bathing are obligations for all of us, but with the right intention, they can also be stress-relieving, powerfully energetic rituals.

The next time you’re in the shower, visualize stress washing off of you and water cleansing your energy. Anything you don’t want to take with you into the rest of the day goes down the drain. It’s as simple as that, but effortlessly powerful.

Advertisement

11. Shift your language

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

When you operate with negative self-talk or limiting beliefs, your subconscious mind is stuck in “survival mode.” Of course, it’s turning against change and transformations you’re trying to manifest, because it’s already feeling the burden of insecurity and pressure in the life you’re living right now.

When you intentionally shift your language, you rewire your subconscious toward a place of “receiving.” Whether that’s using affirmations in the mirror every morning or intentionally shifting negative thoughts with ones that are just 1% more positive, you have the power to reshape the mindset you exist within.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.