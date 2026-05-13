People with an advantage in life, at work, and with other people tend to have one specific superpower: charisma. While it might seem like an innate personality trait, it's more nuanced and complex than most of us realize. They're not just "charmers"; in fact, there are very specific rules of people who get anyone they want whenever they want them.

From amplifying the same ideas and beliefs of a certain group of people to practicing engaged and intentional body language, the "rules" that define a charismatic person's life protect their social identity and image. Their charisma isn't always manipulative, but in some cases, it can be the influential force behind their magnetism in public social spaces.

Here are 11 specific rules of people who get anyone they want whenever they want them

1. They lead with confidence

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Whether they cultivate it through self-care or personal boundaries, executive trainer Olivia Fox Cabane suggests that the key to building up charisma is confidence. The more confident someone is, the more magnetic they become, and the more people trust and feel drawn to them in daily life.

We even find people more attractive when they're confident, regardless of what they look like or our typical "type." So, even in situations where they may not know what they're doing or when they're feeling nervous inside, leading with confidence is a lifestyle rule for people who get anything and everyone they want.

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2. They always greet people by their names

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While greeting people by their names and using them often in conversations tends to be mutually beneficial, when someone hears their name, it often makes them feel more seen and valued. So, even if they've only met someone a handful of times, the most magnetic and likable people still make an effort to always remember and use first names.

It signals respect, makes us feel special, and increases attention in conversations, all of which contribute to a person's perception in a social setting.

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3. They stay engaged by making eye contact

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According to a 2024 study, consistent, intentional eye contact in conversations often affects likability and sometimes signals attraction. So, if someone is going out of their way to give us their full attention with eye contact, we immediately feel more special in their presence.

That's why people who get anyone they want make a blatant effort to always make eye contact, even in busy conversations or group discussions. Their likability comes from making people feel heard, especially as a pillar of active listening behaviors that spark the reward center in other people's brains.

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4. They dive deeper than small talk

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Even if it's just one question or switching the lingo that people usually resort to when they're meeting someone, diving deeper than traditional small talk is part of how the most likable people craft their magnetic aura. They make themselves memorable by changing the script of conversations in ways that make people feel seen and valued.

Of course, people also just like individuals who ask questions, because they like to talk about themselves. The more someone shows up with the intention of getting to know us, the more we're drawn to them.

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5. They intentionally offer compliments

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People feel better about themselves when they're complimented by others in a conversation, which ultimately affects both people for the better. Sharing small acts of kindness works in similar ways, improving the happiness of the giver, while also making the receiver feel important and valued.

Most people just want to feel special, so being around someone who makes them feel those important emotions can make them feel magnetic, even when they're average.

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6. They express gratitude often

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Expressing gratitude, naming the things we appreciate about people, and saying "thank you" often are all rules that govern a magnetic, charismatic person's daily interactions. Even with someone they have just met, practicing gratitude deepens their bond and makes people feel special.

Gratitude literally changes our brains for the better, so it's not surprising that the people who practice it most develop more intentional social circles and are largely desired by everyone they come into contact with.

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7. They smile more than they frown

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We like and are often attracted to people who smile more than they frown, at least according to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. That's why it's a daily practice and "rule" for people who can literally grab anyone's attention, because it's effortless but wildly powerful.

Even if they're not around other people, smiling more often can help these individuals feel better and more confident in the moment, feeding into the behaviors that magnetically pull other people toward them when they leave the house.

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8. They find things they're passionate about

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Whether it's staying on track with a goal, committing to having a dream they're working toward, or accepting new routines, people who find things they're passionate about are 100 times more magnetic than the average person. They find meaning in the mundane parts of life, even at work, in ways that are contagious to other people.

When the people around us are passionate about life, those same feelings of motivation and excitement seep into our own lives.

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9. They don't chase people

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People who don't chase anyone are ironically often the most magnetic people. They don't dull their aura by over-explaining themselves, over-apologizing, or trying too hard, but live their lives and let the people and things meant for them find them.

Sometimes, trying too hard actually influences how much people like us. We want to be around confident people who are self-assured, not someone who needs our praise to feel secure. This kind of energy, and their intention and attention with us, make us feel special.

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10. They don't reveal everything about themselves

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We're drawn to private people and their mysterious energy. They feel secretive and special, and when they do give us attention or reveal themselves to us, it makes us feel important.

Not everyone is getting what they're telling or offering us, which makes the relationship and connection feel wildly important. So, even if it seems like a counterintuitive rule for someone who wants easy access to and connections with anyone, their privacy is a superpower.

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11. They always mirror energy

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When someone is self-assured enough not to chase, waste energy on, or overextend themselves for people who don't deserve their effort, it's magnetic. They're not giving space and energy to anyone, but are intentionally choosing who is worth their time and energy.

However, when they're around someone they're interested in or intrigued by, mirroring their energy and body language is how they signal attractiveness. We appreciate being mirrored, because it makes us feel safe and seen.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.