18 Good Reasons Experts Say Getting Older Is Better Than Most People Expect

Getting older has never had the best reputation. We're constantly told by the media to fear wrinkles, creaky bodies, and the passing of time. But longevity & aging experts say that narrative leaves out a huge part of the story. In reality, many aspects of life often improve with age. Here are 22 expert-backed reasons getting older may be one of the best things to ever happen to you.

Here are good reasons why getting older is better than you'd expect:

1. You'll attract more positive people and situations into your life

Your energy flow changes when you love and accept your physical form just as it is. That wonderful sense of self-acceptance will naturally attract abundantly supportive people and situations into your life.

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— Kay Hutchinson, medical qi gong specialist

2. You'll be more sensual and energetic

Our essential energy is intimate. When you feel good about loving your aging body just as it is, it triggers a surge of oxytocin, dopamine, and natural aphrodisiacs that nourish and heighten your sense of sensuality, helping you become a more enthusiastic lover.

— Kay Hutchinson

3. You'll see your health actually improve

Daria Trofimova / Unsplash

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When you accept and love your aging body, you tend to want to nourish it more with healthier foods, proper rest, and exercise. Thus, the celebration of your body becomes a celebration of healthy living and life.

Oftentimes, depression occurs when we constantly feed ourselves negative thoughts. When we accept and love our aging bodies, we tend to have a positive flow of thoughts that affirm how beautiful we are. Try looking in the mirror and saying, "I love my beautiful, round curves," or, "I feel strong and healthy in my body."

— Kay Hutchinson

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4. You'll free yourself of perfectionist thinking patterns

When you silence self-critical thoughts about your aging body, you will feel an immediate shift from a more anxious, dissatisfied state that comes when you expect perfection from yourself to one of calm acceptance. This wave of acceptance will flow over to other areas of your life to reduce stress and build confidence.

— Kay Hutchinson

There's a lot of pressure in our society as we age to maintain a certain size or weight and to have a "perfect" body. The trap of perfectionism is that you are never good enough, and you always find something else to criticize. Embracing your imperfections and flaws unashamedly is freeing.

— Joy Bufalini, wellness coach

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5. You'll feel more creative to express yourself

So many people lock themselves into boxes based on body image and imagine that their size or shape limits them from wearing certain types of clothing or engaging in certain movements.

When you accept yourself as you age, you will find yourself naturally experimenting with ways to creatively express yourself through the clothing that you wear, and feeling more comfortable using body language and the way you move your body through space to communicate your power.

— Kay Hutchinson

6. You'll feel more grounded spiritually

Our bodies are the home of our spirits. So, when we accept our beautiful internal homes, we naturally will feel more centered spiritually. Each person's home has its own unique qualities, and the more we can accept that uniqueness and celebrate it, the more our spirits feel rooted and strong.

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When you accept yourself as you age, it allows you to be more highly attuned to the relationship between your physical and emotional selves. Thus, you'll be able to notice when your physical states may be impacting your emotional moods or ability to focus mentally and act accordingly.

— Kay Hutchinson

7. You'll have higher levels of energy

When we feel wonderful about our aging bodies, we naturally hold ourselves more upright, which improves posture and blood circulation to rejuvenate the blood flow to our internal organs, according to research. This allows us to feel more energetic as we move through our days.

— Kay Hutchinson

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8. You'll feel more attractive & confident

When you love your aging body, you feel better about yourself. You're less inhibited. Don't waste precious time and energy putting yourself down and comparing yourself to others.

You are a masterpiece. Bodies come in all shapes and sizes. There is no one else on this planet exactly like you. People who are uncomfortable with how they look represent themselves differently from those who have a healthy body image.

When you love your body, you feel more comfortable and relaxed in it, and people are more relaxed and comfortable around you. How to start: compliment yourself every day. Negative self-talk can be a real energy drain. If you love and accept your aging body, you won't feel so critical of yourself, and you'll have more energy to boot.

How to start: invite your inner critic to change jobs and become your inner cheerleader. Start catching yourself when you think something negative and immediately turn it around.

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— Helen MacMillan, intuitive life coach

9. You'll get out more and have more fun

Joel Mott / Unsplash

Your body image as you age can affect the activities you participate in. For instance, if you hate your legs, you probably won't wear shorts and may not go to the beach, let alone wear a bikini!

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The funny thing is, people generally take their cues from us. If we are self-conscious about something, that's like a big red flag, and they are sure to notice that very thing. If, on the other hand, you're relaxed about it, no one will notice.

— Helen MacMillan

10. You'll accept things that you cannot change

You may have inherited the freckle gene or the size ten shoe gene, but you can learn to accept that and find the benefits of those physical traits. You have the opportunity to take inspired action to transform the areas that you can.

For instance, if being out of shape does not support your vision for yourself as an active person who does volunteer work in the community, then you will be motivated to change because of love and respect for yourself.

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— Joy Bufalini

11. You'll be grateful for what your body allows you to do

Maybe the cellulite on your legs bothers you, or your stomach seems flabby, or your hips seem too wide. However, when you transform those perceived negatives into what you can be thankful for instead, you can love your body more easily.

Remember that your stomach digests your food wonderfully, your legs allow you to move about your life, and your hips make it possible for you to bend and walk.

— Joy Bufalini

By treating your body well now, it will serve you for a long, healthy time. If you don’t know how to treat it right, think natural, fresh and clean. Just remember that when you put sugar in your car's gas tank, it won't run right. The same goes for your body.

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— Jana Beeman

12. You'll find your exercise niche

Whether it's running, biking, ballroom dancing, or yoga, finding an exercise that draws you to do it regularly will help build confidence while building your body as you age. If you haven't found something fun for you, step out of your box. Try belly dancing, kickboxing, or martial arts. Look around: there's something out there for you.

— Jana Beeman

13. You'll discover your inner strength and beauty

Take a little time each day to express yourself in some way, whether it's writing, journaling, painting, cooking, sewing, dancing, or singing in the shower … whatever is fun and expressive for you is a gateway to feeling stronger and more unique.

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Remember, our uniqueness is what sets us apart from others, and embracing that differentness makes us magnetic.

— Jana Beeman

14. You'll treat yourself like royalty

Олександр Білоцерківець / Unsplash

Give yourself a facial, indulge in a relaxing cup of tea and a good book, or take a long walk in the woods … whatever it is that feeds your soul, give that gift to yourself regularly. When you treat yourself as though your needs matter, others will follow suit.

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— Jana Beeman

15. You'll honor where you are

If you are tired, don’t force yourself to do aerobics. If you're energized, gift your body with a great workout. When you are stressed, relax into some restorative yoga and embrace some quiet mind space. Be where you are in the moment, and you'll feel more connected.

— Jana Beeman

16. You'll love life like a silly puppy

Smell the flowers, roll in the grass, hug your family, and play a crazy game of Pictionary. When you give up being a certain way and just immerse yourself in the boundless fun of life, it opens your heart, and an open heart is very attractive, especially as you age.

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— Jana Beeman

17. You'll realize that your body is your temple

It was created to house the unique soul living within it perfectly and to express who you are out into the world. By seeing the divine energy within yourself, you honor the gift of your unique soul.

— Jana Beeman

18. You'll live in the moment

Your body is the way it is right now, and even if you want to change it, don't wait until that change has happened to love and appreciate it. You only have this moment to really appreciate yourself, who and how you are in the world.

Life created you … your flaws, your quirks, your habits, and all. By honoring your body as it is right now in this moment, you honor all the gifts of your journey to this point — all the things you've learned, all you've overcome.

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Your path is perfect because it created you as you are.

— Jana Beeman

D. Kay Hutchinson has been a medical qi gong specialist for over 20 years and is the founder of Aiki Healing.

Helen MacMillan is the founder and CEO of BTrue2Me, where she blends her gifts as an intuitive and empath with skills honed over 27 years of working with the body, mind, and soul.

Joy Bufalini is a coach whose ThinWithin program helps clients lose weight for good by shifting their mindset and relationship with their body from the inside out

Jana Beeman is an Optimal Health Expert and Board-Certified Holistic Health & Nutrition Practitioner who, after healing her own decades of chronic migraines, now helps others move out of pain and stress

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Rachel Kleinman is a seasoned news editor at LinkedIn with a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.