People Who Love You From The Depths Of Their Soul Tend To Do 9 Things That Mean Everything

Most relationship advice tells us that perfection is unattainable. One reason perfection is not feasible is that it has different meanings for everyone. Perfection doesn't allow room for personality, nuances, or what makes people and relationships beautiful. It doesn't allow room for real life.

What we can strive for, though, is finding the ultimate relationship for us: The type of relationship that helps elevate our personal growth, and the type of love-from-the-depths-of-our-souls where one person walks into your life and makes you realize why it never worked out with anyone else.

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People who love you from the depths of their soul tend to do these things that mean everything:

1. They don't judge

Happiness in a relationship comes from two people who can be open and honest with each other. That honesty comes from being comfortable opening up and knowing you will not be judged.

When you're sharing your life with someone, there is no room for discomfort, secrets, or lies. Especially secrets or lies that are forced by the inability to be genuine with your teammate.

The right person for you will support and encourage you to become the person you want to be, but they will also love you as the person you already are — no judgment allowed.

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2. They have discussions, not fights

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It's natural to face conflicts when you spend a lot of time with anyone, but a healthy relationship will resolve any issues by discussing their opinions and stances to understand each other better and reach a solution they both agree on.

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Frequent, nasty, vindictive fights are a sign to re-evaluate your relationship. Negative responses to conflict, such as being unforgiving or avoidant, tend to make people really unhappy in their relationships, says a 2010 study of forgiveness and conflict resolution.

3. There is mutual support

Whether or not you share each other's passions or life ambitions, when you truly care about someone, you want to see them succeed and be happy in whatever they love. This means standing beside them, not in their way, when they dedicate effort towards pursuing a goal.

4. There is unwavering mutual respect

This one needs no explanation: mutual respect between partners is paramount to its success. Honesty, trust, friendship, and intimacy all grow from this foundation. Without respect, there is nothing else.

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5. There is trust

I'm not sure why this one is so difficult to grasp, but if your partner wants to go out with their friends whom they haven't seen in a while, what's the harm? This simple act won't shake a solid relationship, and you know they'll be back in your arms at the end of the night or the next day.

If your partner doesn't trust you and you've given them no reason to feel this way, they may be projecting their infidelities or insecurities onto you. In a deeply loving relationship, both partners have earned each other's trust and would never do anything to betray it.

6. There is compromise

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While you should be compatible with your partner, that doesn't mean you will automatically love every single thing they love, and vice versa. If you truly care for someone and their happiness, you will be willing to watch, do, see, and experience things they enjoy, as they would do for you in return.

Without compromise, we can easily find our relationships resembling a seesaw with a huge boulder on one side, and the distribution never shifts. There should be an equal amount of balance to keep you both happy and satisfied.

7. They understand you both have a past, but that's where it stays

Two mature teammates will accept the fact that they are (probably) not the first person their partner has ever been with, and understand that those experiences have shaped them into the person they are today. In reality, these experiences should be seen as a good thing because they ultimately created the person you fell in love with.

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8. They have similar goals or dreams for your future

We can't expect our significant other to have an identical plan for their future as we do, but it is reasonable to desire similarities when building a life with someone. Like any team, in a relationship, the results are best when the members are working towards a common goal together. This goal could even be something as simple as self-improvement.

If one teammate is dedicating their life to personal growth, and the other is content with how things are and never displays a desire for change, then this can easily create resentment and tension over time.

9. They never lose sight of the little things

The small things you do for someone are what count the most. These are the actions that show you're willing to put in effort for your partner, just because. No special occasion or holiday is required. You don't need a schedule to show someone you love them.

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A happy, healthy relationship will consist of two partners willing to put in equal effort consistently. Great relationships where two people love each other from the depths of their souls are not about give and take; they're about give and give.

When these little things start to fade, the strength of the relationship will start to become more questionable. Do they appreciate you? Do they still care as much as they once did? Is our relationship becoming stronger over time, or weaker? Once you start asking yourself these questions, it is time to address them and find real answers.

Every person who reads this will have a different image of their “ultimate” relationship in their mind. It is possible to achieve, as long as both teammates are willing to put in the effort to uphold the integrity of their wants and desires.

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Does it sound like work? That's because relationships can be, but that's what makes the great ones so rewarding.

James Michael Sama is an internationally recognized speaker, author, and personal development coach. He has become a go-to expert with outlets such as CNN, Bravo, The New York Post, The Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, CNBC, The Boston Globe, CBS, and more.