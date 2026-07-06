People Who Get More & More Interesting As They Get Older Usually Have 9 Super Rare Habits

The whole idea of aging gets a pretty bad rap because everyone seems to think that getting older means your best years are behind you. That’s far from a universal truth, though.

Interestingly, research has proven that a positive attitude towards aging means someone will live a longer and healthier life. The secret to finding that positivity might just lie in adopting some habits that aren’t exactly trendy but make life a way more enriching experience.

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People who get more interesting with age usually have these rare habits:

1. They spend time in reflection

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Folks who become increasingly interesting with age are known for reflecting on their lives, but in a healthy way. It would be easy for anyone of any age to think about their life so far and get caught up in regrets and rumination. Instead, these people look back on how far they’ve come and the ways that they’ve grown along the way.

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Reflection is important because it gives people the chance to learn more about themselves and discover who they want to become. This will help them make better choices and become more self-aware while also improving their mental health. It can be extremely beneficial as long as someone doesn’t let it become toxic.

2. They create

Any hobby someone takes on can improve their well-being, but there’s something special about making something. An article published in the Journal of Intelligence noted, “Creative activity can not only help people experience personal growth and be more likely to contribute to the world; it can also help to prevent them from focusing on the looming certainty that everyone is going to die.”

Creating something, even if it seems relatively simple, helps people realize how powerful they are and lets them put their knowledge to use in unconventional ways. It’s a learning opportunity that’s also just really fun.

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3. They take new ideas seriously

People have this stereotypical image of older people that paints them as stuck in their ways and unable to accept new perspectives. This may be true in some cases, but there are also plenty of people who, as they age, are willing to learn more about what others believe and why, which helps them maintain an open mind.

A lot of people want to be right so badly that they’re afraid of being proven wrong. Interesting folks are willing to consider that they actually could be. This doesn’t mean they lose sight of their personal values altogether, but they do take others’ perspectives into account and know they could be useful when solving problems.

4. They never stop learning

It’s become more important to take being a lifelong learner seriously now that we live in a world that’s changing and advancing so quickly. If someone doesn’t keep picking up new skills, they’re going to get left behind.

That doesn’t fully explain why older, more interesting people never stop learning, though. For them, it’s not just about knowing how to use the latest technology, but also about expanding their knowledge. Someone might be an expert in one field, but there are so many other things out there that they could study to deepen their understanding of the world.

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5. They keep a record of their lives

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Getting older doesn’t mean someone doesn’t have anything else to look forward to, but they also don’t have to lose sight of all of the incredible things they’ve already done. Some people might want to get really creative and document their lives in visual form with something like a scrapbook, while others might feel most comfortable recording their experiences in a journal.

This can come with practical benefits, such as giving someone the chance to strengthen their cognitive skills, but it also allows them to share their values and strengthen their relationships. It boosts people’s well-being while also reminding them that they’ve lived an incredible life.

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6. They focus on more than just achievements

Our society is hyper-focused on what someone can accomplish. It’s like life becomes a series of tasks to check off a to-do list and all that matters is reaching the next big goal. This obsession with always doing more and being better is damaging people’s mental health.

Interesting people have a different perspective. They don’t completely ignore achievements, but they also know that the journey to get there is just as important as the destination. They try to live a life that is full of experiences and memories instead of one that’s just a list of what they accomplished.

7. They have a wide range of friends

Friendship is important throughout life, but makes even more of a difference in old age because it improves people’s mental health while also reducing their risk of mortality. It’s important for us all to remember the lessons our parents taught us about choosing our friends wisely no matter how old we get, though.

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When someone has friends that are different from them in some way, they’re exposed to so many different perspectives and lifestyles. Being older doesn’t automatically exclude younger people from someone’s circle, and having a deeply held belief doesn’t mean they can’t be close with someone who disagrees. This will add a new layer of richness to their life.

8. They don’t get stuck in the past

Everyone has some pieces of their past that make them cringe, along with other things that serve as beautiful core memories. Focusing too much on either one, whether it’s regrets or nostalgia, can be dangerous.

No one has to ignore their past, but therapist Nicholette Leanza, LPCC-S, pointed out that it’s not healthy for someone to let it affect too much of their future either. “It’s so important to let go of previous regrets and burdens because [not doing so] keeps us stuck in the past and robs us from living in the present,” she said.

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9. They laugh at everything

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Life is messy, and there are a lot of things that will go wrong as someone grows older. They can obsess over these blunders, or they can choose to develop a sense of humor that lets them laugh at themselves, at the crazy things other people do, and the things that just don’t make sense.

Regular laughter makes people feel less stressed and even improves certain aspects of their physical health. These are the things that will help someone age well. Plus, it’s hard to imagine someone actually being interesting at any point in their life without having the ability to find humor in the moments that could easily overwhelm them.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.