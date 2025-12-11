While parenting styles and priorities have largely changed from the 1980s to today, not without criticism and judgment from new generations of parents today, the truth is that many forgotten habits from the 1980s actually build strong character traits. From teaching kids to play outside without the distraction of a screen to appreciating boredom without an instant “cure,” so many aspects of the world in the '80s have been lost by modern adults and kids today.

Of course, there will always be things to criticize in any generation, but for the most part, the beauty of these old-school days can still be cultivated today. From boundaries with screen time and an appreciation for genuine connection with strangers — these are the things that bring true meaning and joy to our lives.

Here are 10 forgotten habits from the 1980s that actually built strong character

1. Writing everything down

According to a study published in the Life journal, handwriting often activates more productive spaces in the brain compared to typing on a computer or laptop, from cognitive functions to motor and sensory processing. While typing may be more convenient in our ultra-productive society, the intentionality of handwriting, whether it’s balancing a checkbook or writing a letter, can be incredibly influential.

From boosting memory to cultivating a kind of sentimentality through handwritten letters, these are the things that bring joy to our lives and have largely been overlooked and forgotten in modern days.

2. Playing outside

Research shows that children who play outside growing up often experience better cognitive, emotional, and physical outcomes than those who stay chronically inside behind screens or distracting themselves with mindless entertainment. However, in the modern world, where iPads are given as distractions for parental peace, rather than unsupervised play outside, it’s largely a forgotten habit from the 1980s.

Even as an adult, an appreciation for this kind of play, getting outside, and disconnecting from technology can be incredibly powerful. Addressing chronic stress, mental health struggles, and even loneliness is all possible with intentional time outside and by leaning into play.

3. Leaning into boredom without screens

Even if we’ve been pressured to avoid boredom with constant productivity and activity, the truth is that accepting and leaning into boredom is powerful. It offers us space to practice emotional regulation, to reconnect to our true selves, and craft habits and rituals that bring meaning to our lives. However, accepting boredom without distractions is one of the forgotten habits from the 1980s that actually built strong character.

Today, we doomscroll on our phones and watch mindless entertainment on our TVs, even if it sabotages the intentionality of our alone time.

4. Saving an allowance to buy something

In our convenience-oriented society, the art of waiting is a superpower. Whether it’s waiting for the right moment to connect with someone, reading the room in a social situation, or saving up money to buy something they want instead of buying it online immediately, this kind of waiting cultivates greater patience and appreciation for simple things in life.

However, with the internet's accessibility and the pressure to consume social media, it’s become one of the forgotten habits from the 1980s that actually built strong character.

5. Talking to neighbors and strangers

Many '80s kids can’t help but remember the neighborhood kids they played with or the cul-de-sac BBQs that brought all the families in the neighborhood together. However, today, so many of us are experiencing the natural rise of narcissism happening in our culture, and focusing more on our own lives and needs than on connection with the people around us.

We don’t notice when the people around us are upset and don’t even make the time to get to know our neighbors anymore — we’re living on autopilot with little to no effort expended on anyone but ourselves. While seemingly harmless, it’s actually the loss of this casual connection that’s draining our lives of meaning and joy today.

6. Reading paper newspapers and books

While modern evidence suggests that print media is largely having a resurgence for younger generations like Gen Z through newspapers and magazines, it’s still one of the daily habits from the 1980s that has become irrelevant to most.

For most young adults and students, there’s no difference in reading comprehension depending on whether they read digitally or on paper. Still, in terms of more vague intentionality, it can make a difference. We have to stop what we’re doing, pull out the newspaper or the print book, and make an effort to read it without distraction.

7. Going to the library

While libraries were largely community hotspots for connecting people, both to other people and to resources, in the modern world, they’re struggling to keep up with their “third place” status without funding and appreciation.

Of course, outside of the powerful community aspects of a library card and center, doing real research in these places and seeking out an answer, instead of asking Google or going immediately to ChatGPT, are also some of the forgotten habits from the 1980s that actually built strong character. Today, many kids and young adults are already experiencing a loss of critical thinking skills from AI integrations.

8. Eating family dinners together

According to a study published in Preventive Medicine, family dinners are often associated with better familial functioning, relationship satisfaction, and self-esteem. They’re centers for connection and ensure everyone feels special and important. However, they’re also a forgotten habit from the '80s in many modern family homes today.

However, in today’s world, if a family is even taking the time to sit down for a shared dinner, the mere presence of phones and the desire to connect back to technology and responsibility feels impossible to ignore. Parents are stressing about money and work, their kids about school responsibilities and social media, so it’s usually an overlooked and forgotten habit that households don’t make time for.

9. Sharing a family phone

Whether it taught young Gen X kids the skill of patience or the importance of making compromises, sharing a family phone is one of the forgotten habits from the 1980s that actually built strong character. Now, with a personal cell phone right in their pocket, today’s kids have instant access and convenience at their fingertips.

Of course, social media and internet accessibility have their benefits, including building community for kids and adults who don’t have access in their lives. But for the most part, the lost patience, delayed gratification, and consequences of screen time that modern technology brings make a big difference from the ease and patience of the '80s.

10. Appreciating VHS and rented DVD movies

Even if it seems like a harmless, unsuspecting part of a Gen Xer’s childhood, appreciating VHS and rented DVD movies is a forgotten habit that kids today are missing out on. From considering timely returns to avoid a late fee to choosing with intention, as that would be the movie you watch for the next week or two. It’s this kind of intentionality and appreciation that’s gone forgotten with the introduction of streaming services and constant access.

Especially when it comes to streaming services and mindless entertainment, sometimes having limited and more intentional options is best.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.