I’m a millennial who was raised by Gen X parents. I realized as I grew up that some of the things we had for snacks and dinner were interesting. Some of it was genuinely healthy, while other things seemed to be less nutritious, but were marketed as being great for you. When we had dinner with my grandparents, I noticed they served the same things, too. It hit me that so much of our diet stems from what our parents' influence.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, there were tons of 'healthy' things boomer parents made their Gen X kids eat that would confuse anyone else now. Those times marked by trendy fad diets and health kicks. Think Jane Fonda workouts and Healthy Choice meals. So if you grew up eating these so-called health foods, you’re definitely not alone.

Here are 11 'healthy' things boomer parents made their Gen X kids eat that would confuse any other generation

1. Carob instead of chocolate

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

When I think of carob, I picture this adorable dog bakery in my city. They make carob chip cookies for pups since chocolate is toxic to them. You may not be a dog, but you definitely were fed carob instead of chocolate if your boomer parents went through a health phase.

Back then, many believed that carob was healthier than chocolate, but it turns out that is not necessarily true. While it is naturally lower in fat, it has more sugar and carbohydrates. Your boomer parent likely saw that it had less fat. Therefore, they rushed to buy it. But it turns out that chocolate has more minerals like magnesium and iron. So if you’re a Gen Xer who still opts for carob over chocolate, you likely confuse every other generation.

Advertisement

2. Margarine instead of butter

Octavian Grigorescu's Images via Canva

Growing up, my Gen X mom always chose margarine over butter at the grocery store. Come to think of it, I think most of my friends' parents did as well. They were told by their boomer parents that margarine was lower in fat and, therefore, healthier for them. That stuck in their heads, and they continued the cycle.

Boomers thought that choosing margarine over butter was better for heart health, but it has since been shown that this isn't true.

“The truth is, there never was any good evidence that using margarine instead of butter cut the chances of having a heart attack or developing heart disease. Making the switch was a well-intentioned guess, given that margarine had less saturated fat than butter, but it overlooked the dangers of trans fats,” says Harvard Medical School.

Advertisement

3. Egg whites or egg substitutes

Merrimon from Getty Images via Canva

Gen X didn’t grow up enjoying egg yolk. To their boomer parents, the yolk was too unhealthy to consume. They believed it was filled with fat and, again, therefore, unhealthy. We know now that eggs are fine either way, but boomers loved egg whites and egg substitutes. Again, they believed it was better for their heart health and loved that it had zero fat.

They were on to something with this one, however. Egg whites are good for you. They are high in protein with a lower calorie content. They are good for heart health. Not only that, but they help maintain muscle mass. Of course, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t have eggs with the yolk. If you grew up in an egg whites-only household, you might be afraid to eat a whole egg, but there are health benefits to it as well.

Advertisement

4. Non-fat milk

Pezibear from pixabay via Canva

Have you noticed a trend here? The boomer generation was all about keeping things low-fat. While there are some benefits to eating a low-fat diet, we have since learned that having a balanced diet is encouraged. I remember my mom always buying non-fat milk. She inherited that preference from her boomer parents.

“In the 1980s, fat came under fire, and low-fat or fat-free products became a dietary staple. But today, nutrition experts largely agree that dietary fat should have a spot at the table,” says Harvard Medical School.

While there are some benefits to choosing non-fat milk, like lower calories and higher nutritional value, it’s important not to fear fat. Boomer parents taught Gen Xers that fat was the ultimate enemy, but science has confirmed that it is a hoax.

Advertisement

5. Tofu

Laura oliveira from Pexels via Canva

As a vegan, I am a bit biased here. Tofu is my favorite food. It’s so versatile! However, if you are a Gen Xer raised by ‘healthy’ boomers, you may be completely burnt out on tofu.

Younger generations, especially those raised by Gen X, likely grew up eating less of the white fluffy stuff. Now, millennials and Gen Z are bringing back tofu dishes, though their parents may be disappointed.

Vegetarianism boomed in the 1960s. It became a counterculture movement. As a result, it’s assumed that most boomers love tofu. Gen X likely ate a lot of it as children. It was the healthiest protein option according to their parents. While not all boomers jumped on the vegetarian train, a lot became obsessed with tofu as young adults.

Advertisement

6. Vegetable juice

phasinphoto from Getty Images via Canva

Juicing is so in right now. It seems like I can’t scroll on TikTok without seeing someone whose morning routine includes making fresh vegetable juice. While fruit choice is clearly the better-tasting of the two, vegetable juice can serve a purpose. For Gen Xers raised by boomers, they likely never want to consume vegetable juice again after their ‘healthy’ parents forced it on them daily. Do not get them started on juice cleanses.

Any other generation would be confused by the reaction Gen X gives to vegetable juice. They can still taste the chalky, earthy drink they were served every day for breakfast. What’s interesting is that as boomers aged, they didn’t stop loving vegetable juice. It is still one of their most beloved drinks as seniors.

Advertisement

7. Wheat germ

Pressmaster via Canva

Wheat germ was, and continues to be, beloved by boomers. Gen X knows all about this, but to any other generation, this can be confusing. What is wheat germ? It’s a nutrient-rich embryo (yes, you read that right) from a wheat kernel that separates during the milling process. The boomer generation loved this food so much that they often served it to their children. Now, Gen Xers are traumatized by the healthy food.

Healthy boomers loved wheat germ. There are health benefits to the food, however. It is rich in fiber and protein and packed with minerals. According to Boomer Magazine, wheat germ is still a fixture in the generation’s diet. It’s a great source of vitamin B. Outside of boomers and Gen X, most generations have never heard of wheat germ.

Advertisement

8. Sesame-honey candies

didoi from Getty Images via Canva

If you’re younger than Gen X, you likely have no idea what sesame-honey candies are. They are a crunchy treat made from honey with sesame bits. To any other generation, this candy might sound far from appetizing. However, since they grew up with boomers, the biggest fans of this kind of candy, they have a soft spot for it that no one else has.

Boomers loved these candies because they are chewy, crunchy, and easy to make at home. They are also sold in supermarkets, especially those that have those self-serve barrels of candy. No one understands this snack as Gen X does. In fact, other generations likely have no idea what it is.

Advertisement

9. Shake 'N Bake instead of actual fried chicken

Eric Moura from Pexels via Canva

Younger generations likely have no idea what Shake 'N Bake is. An easier, less greasy way to make fried chicken at home, the product became popular in the 1960s. Gen X grew up with this as a recurring item on their dinner rotation. Boomers loved the convenience and ease of using this product. It’s nostalgic for their children now.

Of course, boomers also favored this cooking method over fried chicken because, well, it wasn’t technically fried. We all know how fried foods were demonized during their lifetime. They assumed Shake 'N Bake was a healthier option. Of course, there is no evidence that it's healthier. But if it brings back special memories, then that’s more than enough, right?

Advertisement

10. Low-fat everything

Jun from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Boomers loved any and everything low-fat. It was clearly a trend at the time. Full-fat was something they chose to avoid. I remember this ideology sinking into the way my mom shopped for food. From crackers to sugar-free, fat-free candy, yogurt to ice cream, I didn’t know anything but low-fat until I reached adulthood. Gen X was raised to believe that this was the only type of food to keep in their pantry.

There are no real health benefits to consuming low-fat foods. “Low-fat typically means high carbohydrates. Think of those 100-calorie, low-fat bars that came out in the 1990s as weight-loss products. They were 100% carbohydrates. They were basically like a cookie. Eating low-fat, high-carb foods can increase your triglycerides, which is no better than eating a high-fat diet,” writes Harvard Medical School. “Whether you choose a low-fat, high-fat, vegan, or vegetarian diet, it’s important to get enough protein. Without enough protein, you may feel hungry more frequently. That can be counterproductive for weight loss if it results in increased snacking.”

Advertisement

11. Veggie burgers

Ana Marques via Canva

This food is another one that goes back to the vegetarian craze that took place during the boomer generation's prime parenting years. This diet was something that stuck around. Whether it’s for the sake of the animals or for the sake of their health, many boomers became interested in being vegetarians in the 1970s and 1980s. I was raised by a vegetarian mother who chose to take the same route when I was a kid. Veggie patties were, at the time, one of the only protein sources for non-meat eaters.

Long before Impossible and Beyond, veggie patties ruled everything for hippy-type boomers. They are imitation hamburgers made from, you guessed it, vegetables.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.