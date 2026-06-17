People Raised In The 50s & 60s Can't Handle 9 Everyday Things Gen Z Mastered As Toddlers

Gen Z has grown up in a world that is far different from the one young boomers inhabited. With technology advancing at an exponential pace when they were practically toddlers, Gen Z has so many new skills that Boomers did not.

People born in the 60s and 70s grew up in a vastly different culture from Gen Z. Gen Z is used to information being constantly spread through social media and various streaming news outlets, whereas younger boomers are still getting used to this fast pace. Although there are many, many skills that boomers have that Gen Z does not, there are plenty of basic life skills that Gen Z has mastered, but Boomers are still learning.

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Young boomers can’t handle several of the most basic life skills that Gen Z already mastered when they were practically toddlers

1. Spotting fake news and AI content

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There's so much changing with social media and technology that it can be hard for boomers to spot scams. Also, AI is expanding so rapidly, and the content it can produce is becoming increasingly realistic over time.

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This makes it difficult for boomers to detect scams and AI-generated content. Gen Z, on the other hand, has grown up with social media, which makes it easy to spot what is real and what isn't. This also leads to a lot more boomers being scammed online.

2. Learning and mastering social media

Social media is second nature to Gen Z. Gen Z was born around the same time social media emerged, making it easy for them to learn. Therefore, Gen Z knows their way around multiple platforms and uses those they feel suit them best with complete ease.

Boomers struggle with this. They lived most of their lives without social media, and many don’t see the purpose. They lived without it for most of their lives, and they are more than happy to continue on in that vein.

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3. Editing content for video format

Social media now centers around video content. TikTok is increasingly popular, and Instagram, in many ways, revolves around Reels. This means that there are many Gen Z folks who create and edit content for social media, which requires using editing skills that boomers aren't as likely to have.

Video content has always been a job for Gen Z. Not only do many aspire to be influencers, but most companies need social media managers to create content to promote their products. This job wasn't available to boomers when they were young, and they are unlikely to pursue such positions now.

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4. Managing their finances online

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Banking is now primarily online, and Gen Z has mastered it. For example, most young people use Apple Pay instead of carrying around their credit cards. You can also deposit checks online, view bank statements, and transfer money on mobile banking apps. In fact, Gen Z doesn’t even need to write checks anymore.

Digital banking is a skill that comes naturally to Gen Z, but boomers are still learning. They are more likely to find their banking apps confusing and frustrating, cutting them off from important financial resources.

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5. Thrifting clothes

Thrift stores have become increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z, over the past decade. Gen Z has learned to be more sustainable than boomers. Gen Z is aware of the problems with fast fashion, and they are learning how to combat it. To do this, they have started shopping at thrift stores. Many Gen Zers thrift not only because it is sustainable but also because it is fun and cheap.

Boomers are less likely to want to deal with the hassle of digging through racks and racks of clothes, with no guarantee they will find something that works for them. They are at a stage in their lives when they are more likely to be the ones donating to those thrift stores than they are to be the ones shopping there.

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6. Using inclusive terminology

Gen Z has a different perspective on inclusivity from boomers, specifically with gendered terminology. According to a 2025 study by sociologists and researchers Zoufshan Ahmed, Abdul Wahid Bhatti, Mahnoor Memon, and Hira Jamali, Gen Z has adopted gendered terminology that creates a more inclusive atmosphere. Social media has also played a role in this, as more information is being shared among young people, especially about diversity and inclusion.

Boomers didn't grow up with this kind of culture, as social media wasn't a thing, and LGBTQ+ people were not included the way they are today. This has led to a generational divide in the terminology used between groups and the environments they live in.

7. Turning hobbies into money

Because of social media, many Gen Z people have been able to turn their hobbies into money. For example, one can use their crafts to start a small store on Etsy. This is something that boomers were not able to do when they were growing up.

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Furthermore, Gen Z doesn't feel stuck in one job for decades, and statistics show they move between jobs more often than boomers. Boomers were raised to stay in one job for their whole lives, whereas Gen Z is more likely to teach themselves the skills needed to do the kinds of jobs they want.

8. Fixing Smart Home devices

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Boomers didn't grow up with technology embedded in everyday household items. While plenty have embraced smart home gadgets, others can find the setup process frustrating, especially when it involves multiple apps, account logins, software updates, and device pairing.

What seems intuitive to younger users can feel unnecessarily complicated to someone who remembers when a thermostat was just a thermostat. The learning curve is more a reflection of how differently each generation was introduced to technology.

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9. Using ride-hailing apps

Nowadays, it is so easy to book a ride. All one has to do is go on Uber or Lyft and call a car. Gen Z has gotten very used to this, and it is super common to use ride-hailing apps amongst the generation. However, boomers don't use these apps.

Part of the reason is that the interface is hard to use. Another reason, according to a study from the AARP, is that boomers don't feel comfortable storing their financial information on their phones. As a result, statistics have shown that 94% of Americans over the age of 50 have heard of apps such as Uber and Lyft, but only 29% have used them.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.