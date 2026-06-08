Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of Summer Fun

The winter has felt particularly long this year, but now summer is finally showing its shining face, and everyone's ready to start the warm-weather festivities. When it comes to celebrating the change of seasons, though, every generation has a different idea of what constitutes a good time.

You can usually tell someone's age from their preferred summertime activities, ranging from Gen Z's mission to capture an Instagram-worthy trip to boomers planning a family cruise. With the Summer of 2026 now here, here are some of the trends you may see within your generation.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers are all tackling travel, cookouts, and summer fun in their own ways.

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There are already quite a few trends popping up as we creep into June: dot cakes, investing in this season's "Love Island," and the reemergence of polka dots, to name a few. It seems that there's been a desire to max out whimsy and take pleasure in small delights.

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With this craving to indulge in all things joyous comes traveling, grabbing a cold beverage, and spending time with the ones you love most. While some things are unquestionably summer, like the recent popularity of nature-based vacations, the idea of the season seems to vary by age range.

Gen Z is going on group trips that suit their social media feeds, partaking in trends while they're still hot.

When it comes to Gen Z, who are between the ages of 14 and 29, they're eager to flaunt their summer adventures online. TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and other easy-to-upload social media have inspired Gen Z to embrace a trend-forward season; travel destinations that offer a uniquely fun experience have been shared to inspire others to follow suit.

According to Kristen Taylor of Vacasa, Gen Zers are characterized by their love for group travel. They tend to take trips alongside their friends, hitting destinations that look good on their profiles and have memorable qualities. The leading places to travel this year are outdoors destinations on the Oregon coast, Southern California, and Myrtle Beach at the top of the list.

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Most shockingly, Gen Z is also trying to limit alcohol consumption this year by being more mindful of their habits. In a report conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, 89% of Gen Z respondents said they will be drinking this summer, but very mindfully.

This mindful consumption can be attributed to their prioritization of emotional well-being (30%), preference for quality over quantity (28%), and view of it as the "right approach" (26%). Overall, 64% of Gen Z say that they've become more intentional in their drinking habits, leaving alcohol consumption for social functions rather than everyday pleasures.

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These views are completely different from older generations, who also report the desire to be mindful about alcoholic beverages, but are less concerned about drinking.

Millennials are reliving their childhoods through the resurgence of '90s culture.

This summer is jam-packed for millennials, highlighting late '90s/early 2000s pop culture with events like the "Laguna Beach" reunion, Jay-Z's sold-out tour featuring '90s hit albums "Reasonable Doubt" and "The Blueprint", and Hilary Duff making a comeback. It's a summer of low-waisted shorts, Juicy Couture sets, and chunky flip-flops.

While millennials are still grappling with their work-life balance, they're prioritizing wellness and self-care and spending a bit of fun money. According to Capital One, millennials make up 28% of all U.S. retail spending, totaling an estimated $1.1 trillion. These luxuries they spend on include vacations, concerts, and other excursions.

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In order to spark that child-like bug, they're eager to book vacations that will be out-of-the-norm, creating new experiences that are found via online travel sites.

To be reasonable yet self-indulgent, they travel the most (by annual days traveled) but take several shorter trips rather than week-long vacations. These small excursions allow them to relax and rejuvenate throughout the season.

Gen Xers are prioritizing budget-friendly and family-friendly vacations.

Gen Xers love the summer. It reminds them of their childhood, often spent under the sun riding bikes, catching fireflies, or drinking out of the hose. However, with the group falling within the ages 46 to 61, they also need to stay mindful of their family and other duties.

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Gen X is known for being more financially conscious when planning summer outings, opting for deals that also fit their work schedules. 90% of the generation find the best possible deal before booking a vacation, reported Taylor.

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Since many of their children are now creeping up on adulthood or are already in it, family vacations have become much pricier, hence the financial awareness. The trips they take tend to be to Airbnbs, where they can rent houses with several rooms for their children, spouses, or even older parents they must care for.

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When it comes to summer fun, they are very family-focused.

Boomers prefer a nice, relaxing cruise where they can spend time with their grandchildren and visit tropical destinations.

Boomers have had their fair share of work and now prefer to kick back and relax during the summer, particularly since the majority are retired.

The ideal situation for the generation aged 62 to 80 is a multi-destination cruise. The warm weather and all-inclusive vibe, as well as the multitude of excursions offered in package deals, allows for either the perfect empty-nester trip or a holiday with the grandchildren.

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Boomers are interested in exploring places they were unable to visit in their earlier years, such as Mexico, Australia, or Iceland. According to Georgia Fowkes, an agent at Altezza Travel, they are keen on learning about the history and culture through guided tours, seeking pampering and a sense of comfort in an unfamiliar place.

The summer you choose to experience is uniquely yours, not just what's popular. Although we all have different ideas about how to spend summer, we are not confined to our age group's thinking. In fact, many of us can relate to adjacent generations, dipping our toes into the proverbial pool of the age to come.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.