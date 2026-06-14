Parents and their kids may have similar goals and genuinely get along, but there can often be a disconnect when it comes to the language each uses.

It's not because of communication issues, but rather, because of changing slang over the years. The phrases that confuse Gen Z but everyone older understands immediately are usually outdated, but if you ask a Gen Xer or baby boomer what it means, they can tell you immediately.

Advertisement

Different generations speak uniquely from one another as terms and phrases come in and out of style. Gen Z has their own lingo, but older generations do, too. Still, even if these words don't quite make sense to younger people, by incorporating them into their conversations, they can better connect with their older family members and even colleagues.

Here are 9 phrases that confuse Gen Z but everyone older understands immediately

1. 'I'll fax it over'

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Fax machines were once an exciting new development in tech communication. It shortened the time it took to mail a document and really streamlined the process. With a fax machine, people could receive information in minutes. But for Gen Zers, they likely don't even know what a fax machine is.

Documents are usually sent digitally, and while young people rely on their phones and computers for everything they receive, older generations might still use this term to explain that they are sending something over as quickly as they can.

2. 'I'm fixing supper'

Back in the day, Sunday dinners were a routine in the lives of most families. People would walk into their grandparents' home for a meal, with older family members saying they were "fixing supper." While it's not a term that's exclusive to the South, it's not often used outside of this area. But even in the South, Gen Z doesn't use it.

Advertisement

People who say this might also say they are "fixing" to do something unrelated to cooking, meaning they are preparing to do a task. When it's used for "supper," it simply means a preparation of food for a meal.

3. 'Grody to the max'

This phrase simply means something is disgusting. And though Gen Z is likely confused by "grody to the max," they have their own versions that are similar, like "the ick" as it relates to relationships.

"Grody to the max" is a shortened version of saying "that is gross to the maximum." It became a popular term with young people growing up in the 1980s and was used as a way to show their repulsion towards something.

Advertisement

4. 'Record scratch'

Rap slowly gained attention in 1970s at block parties, and is now one of the most popular genres of music. People would gather in the streets and dance to a DJ's beats, which were formed by spinning records backwards and forwards, "scratching" the record, which is where the term came from.

Someone who says this may be talking about music, but rather, a moment in their lives where something suddenly changed. On TikTok, this phrase is very popular among videos with the audio "Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation." But when used as a phrase itself, Gen Z gets quite confused.

5. 'Roll down your window'

Jacob Lund via Canva

Advertisement

Cars used to work a little differently. You had to manually turn a crank to get your car window open. Gen Zers have likely never experienced a car like that, and instead use an automatic button to open the window. So, when someone tells them to "roll down the window," they get quite confused, despite older people around them understanding right away.

Young people are used to convenience, and pressing a button to get what they want is just one way they experience this. The older people in their lives may make the hand gesture of rolling down the window, but it goes right over their heads.

6. 'Give me the skinny'

"Give me the skinny" was a term that originated from World War II as a way to express the desire to get the "naked truth" from a situation. When older people use it, it's likely as a request to get the details from a specific conversation. People who say this might be trying to learn more about the drama occurring in social circles, for example.

Advertisement

Older generations often associate this term with gossiping, though it could also mean someone is trying to get more information about plans. However, Gen Z also has their own version of this term, saying "give me the tea" when they want every piece of information.

7. 'Hit the books'

Some Gen Zers may be familiar with this term that could still be used by their parents or grandparents. It's meant to describe the act of academic studying, coming from students "hitting," or starting something to focus on, their textbooks.

Nowadays, digital textbooks are common, so Gen Zers may not even read physical books anymore. Digital learning resources can often be more interactive than reading a textbook, though. Sometimes platforms have small quizzes for students to use after reading chapters in order to prepare for tests.

With a change in how students study and learn in their classes, the term has become less relevant. But maybe in the future it will change to "hit the computer."

Advertisement

8. 'Totally tubular'

Unlike "grody to the max," the term "totally tubular" means something is awesome. Even if older generations didn't surf, they'd use this term often when describing a cool situation they enjoyed. The term was first used in the 1600s as a literal description of something tube-shaped, but has since evolved.

As it gained traction in surf culture, it became popular in Southern California, especially among young women of Los Angeles, also known as valley girls. It was even used in the lyrics of Frank Zappa's song "Valley Girl." While Gen Z will often use this term to reference 1980s stereotypes, they probably refrain from using it in their everyday vocabulary.

Advertisement

9. 'Burning the midnight oil'

Kong AP | Shutterstock

Luckily, when we work late, we have electricity to keep our spaces lit up. Even if you don't have a lamp, you can still work off the glow of your computer. But before electricity, people used oil lamps. When someone says "burning the midnight oil," it refers to how people would have to keep their lamps on late into the night. So, when older generations say this, it means they're working late.

Even if Gen Zers think Gen Xers and baby boomers are old, both generations grew up with electricity. Though they never had to use an oil lamp, the term was still popular, though the term has since become too outdated for Gen Zers to understand.

Advertisement

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.