Romantic holidays are fast approaching, and while many gifts will involve flowers or hearts, or jewelry, another great way to someone's heart is through their stomach. Now you can surprise your significant other with some of the best edible gift ideas this year.

Whether something sweet and dessert-y, spicy and savory, or even a great cocktail, there are many fun ways to say you love someone. And you don't even need to heat the stove up to cook up something great. That's why these edible gifts are a great place to start.

Everything can be ordered online, so be creative. You can have a drink with your valentine this season, even if they live hundreds of miles away.

Here are 32 edible gifts women love most:

This Chocolate Graffiti bar is made from single-origin cocoa from Columbia and has a smooth chocolaty taste with a sweet fruity fragrance with a hint of nuttiness. Each bar is hand-painted with colored cocoa butter for a one-of-a-kind look, making it the perfect Valentine's Day chocolate.

Invite glitz and glamour to your Valentine's Day with this set of four lollipops. Adorned with genuine Swarovski crystals, these pretty lollipops shine and shimmer with edible sparkles and a pearl back.

This perfect curated dinner will be nearly as beautiful as your Valentine's. Featuring the brand new exclusive Omaha-Cut Ribeye alongside succulent whole Lobster Tails and easy, creamy Potatoes au Gratin. And make sure to hold some room for dessert, because you won’t want to miss out on the new, award-winning heart-shaped Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake.

Make someone’s heart beat faster with the ultimate indulgence: handcrafted chocolate and artisan coffee, built for two and ready to share. Inside, you’ll discover two curated pairings of coffee and chocolate — one for the milk chocolate lover, and one for those who prefer dark.

This is a fun take on a Valentine’s Day gift and the perfect way to show someone you think they are “the bomb”! These delicious, gourmet hot sauces will unlock hidden and subtle flavors in all of your kitchen creations.

Black Seed is a modern-day bagel shop steeped in old-world tradition. Available for nationwide delivery, its original, award-winning NYC bagels are boiled in honey water and baked in a wood-burning oven to achieve ideal crispness and density. Give the gift of delicious carbohydrates with a package of a dozen freshly baked bagels, cream cheese, and classic smoked salmon.

21Seeds was started by three moms turned female entrepreneurs whose vision was to create a great-tasting, smooth spirit that's easy to mix and enjoy. Choose from three award-winning varieties: Cucumber Jalapeño, Valencia Orange, or Grapefruit Hibiscus.

Can I steal these sweets for a second? This bright bundle of yummy gummies, hard candies, & chocolate will have The Bachelor super-fan in your life thinking they’ve never felt this way about candy before.

Fruit-forward aromas of watermelon, honeydew, and fresh berries await the rosé drinker in your life. The palate is refreshing with an essence of lemon curd crème fraîche that provides a well-rounded taste.

This gift set puts two chocolate-y nut butters side by side: one recipe is rich and decadent, the other toasty and luscious. Made with small-batch chocolate from the Rancho Gordo Xoxoc Project (Guerrero, Mexico) and TCHO (Berkeley, CA), respectively, this pairing is the stuff of a chocolate lover's dreams.

Why not gift a woman what she really wants? A meal delivery service! It may not be the most romantic option, but Splendid Spoon’s ready-made, plant-packed meals make eating healthy and delicious food easy and accessible for even the busiest woman.

Hand-laid on a serving board, ready for your party, this salmon's buttery flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture comes gently cured and delicately sliced.

Pure Manuka honey from New Zealand: Just sweet enough with a smooth, creamy texture to be enjoyed by the spoonful or combined with her favorite food or drink.

Staying true to their centuries-old traditions, Código 1530 partnered with a small village of artisanal families who have been quietly making the finest mezcals in the world: a perfect gift for the tequila drinker in your life.

With Sugarwish, let her choose the edible gift she wants — choose from candy, popcorn, snacks, drinks, and more.

Delicious and memorable, this gourmet popcorn features unique flavor combinations filled with scrumptious seasoning and crunch.

For the chips & salsa lover, this gift includes two bags of chips and four salsas: roasted tomatillo jalapeno, cuatro chiles taqueria, smoky chipotle red, and roasted tomatillo pasilla, all packed in a colorful gift box.

Candela is the ultimate expression of Mamajuana, the legendary spiced rum of the Dominican Republic, and a smooth blend of fine Dominican rum, natural spices, and honey. Enjoy over ice or in your favorite cocktails.

These Agrumato-method olive oils are created by simultaneously crushing and cold-extracting olives with fresh seasonal ingredients to produce a sensational flavor.

Not only are all these linens sustainably made by hand with 100% reclaimed fabric in downtown LA, but a portion of every purchase benefits local organizations that promote food and wellness initiatives. Coupled with AVEC's promise of 1% for the Planet, this kit is a festive feel-good purchase.

Malfy Gin con Limone has aromas of zesty citrus with a background of juniper and is infused with Italian juniper and eight botanicals, including sfusato lemons from the Amalfi Coast, the best in the world. Gin and tonics all around!

Can't go wrong with anything by Martha! This stunning pink cake is ombre on the inside, with shades of pink vanilla sponge cake alternating with layers of strawberry Swiss buttercream.

For the fancy beer drinker in your life, this lambic is deep red with a medium body and is reminiscent of raspberries, sweet herbs, and yeast. Zippy acidity balances out the sweetness to provide a harmonious finish — delish!

Sweet fruit, savory salted caramel, spiced ganache, and other delectable fillings sit beneath assorted milk, white, and dark chocolate shells.

Yes, Spindrift carries hard seltzer now! The cleaner twist on hard seltzer in four deliciously refreshing flavors: lime, mango, pineapple, and half-tea, half-lemon.

This fun package includes Rubirosa's signature Vodka Sauce, Marinara Sauce, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil packaged beautifully. The set features their versatile "Lumache" shape pasta that's central to their recipes at their famed Italian restaurant at 235 Mulberry Street in New York City.

This sparkling wine is sweet and well-balanced with fresh acidity and hints of honey. It's best served chilled and is the perfect pairing with everything, from patios to pastries.

This snack mix is a peanut-free, natural & gluten-free, better-for-you blend of sesame sticks, chocolate-covered sunflower seeds, dried fruit, and coconut chips.

One of everything! Whatever life throws your way, you'll be able to pull off dinner with this genius gift box full of pantry staples.

The unofficial taste of the tropics, delicious pineapple mixes with a rich coconut water base for a flavor that will whisk her away to your favorite beach — real or imaginary.

For the Ramen lover in your life, variety is the spice of life — get all three flavors for her, including Spicy Beef, Black Garlic Chicken, and Tom Yum Shrimp.

Make Boba your way at a quarter of the cost of conventional tea shops. Made from real, authentic black tea leaves, just add your favorite milk base for an afternoon iced delight that’s Vegan and gluten-free.

