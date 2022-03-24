Are you looking for some sugar and spice, hold the nice? Then you need to find a man that cooks.

If he knows his way around a kitchen, I can guarantee he knows his way around a bedroom ... and also your body:

6 Delicious Reasons Why Guys Who Can Cook Are Better In Bed

1. They're all about pleasing others.

Cooking is almost a performance art. Like sex, if you're only doing it for yourself, you're doing it wrong. Nobody cooks an elaborate meal with themselves in mind. Food, and pleasure, are meant to be shared.

That sort of selfless attitude translates to someone who's always going to make sure you get yours in the bedroom. Just make sure you always leave room for dessert.

2. They're masters at improvisation.

Nothing kills a sex life faster than predictability and routine.

Anyone who cooks is used to two things: making use of whatever ingredients they happen to have on hand and preparing a meal at a moment's notice. You never know when you'll have surprise guests.

A man who cooks is always prepared to give you a novel experience. So, make sure you ask him for today's specials. Maybe even if you could get extra sides.

3. They've got the patience required to get you to the finish line.

There's a reason the term "fast food" exists. It's because food by default isn't fast. There's a time and a place for quickies, but in general, you want someone who isn't in a race to finish the fastest.

Put it this way: he's not going to bring you the check and hurry you out of the restaurant before the meal is finished. He takes his time eating his food, among other things as well.

4. They hone ALL their skills.

Cooking is a multi-disciplinary skill that requires a ton of time and effort to get right. The sort of person who has that disciplined mindset doesn't just apply it to one thing.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Self-improvement is a personality trait. So, if he can perfect his craft in the kitchen, he'll likely be more filling than just an appetizer. He'll be the whole course, plus dessert. Lucky you.

5. Multitasking is second nature.

In the kitchen, you're rarely doing only one thing at a time. The same goes for the bedroom.

If you want a guy who can use all the tools at his disposal, you want one that can cook. He's used to tossing a salad while he prepares the fish. Even if fish and salad aren't up your alley, I'm sure he's more than willing to make you something else with his tools.

6. They can cook you breakfast in the morning.

Don't forget the most important part of this equation: free food. I mean, what else do you need?

Bob Alabudra lives in Oklahoma. He graduated from Rutgers University.