15 Unique Pieces Of Jewelry Women Love Most

Are there gifts more classic than jewelry? While giving her flowers on a romantic holiday may get you brownie points, there's no doubt that great gifts for her should be something she truly enjoys.

And for the woman who loves a fine piece of jewelry, you've come to the right place.

No matter the occasion, giving jewelry never goes out of style. It’s romantic and personal, and there are so many ways you can find something special.

Whether it's earrings, a necklace, a bracelet, or a ring, the right piece can change everything. You can also be bold and expensive, delicate and inexpensive, simple or complex. But find a standout piece she’ll save for special occasions.

This may mean a simple pair of hoops or a great new charm bracelet, but whatever you decide to give her, she'll be sure to love it.

Here are 15 unique jewelry pieces women love most:

Inspired by Disney's Snow White and The Seven Dwarves, live happily ever after with Snow White’s bow in sparkling diamonds and a red garden.

For the pro-choice woman in your life, this beaded charm bracelet — which is handmade in Haiti — is a critical affirmation.

These stunning dangling earrings stand out from the rest and are detailed with 2-layer rows of pave set cubic zirconias, then detailed and finished with a unique cut pear shape pink synthetic gemstone on top.

For the candy lover in your life, this sweet design features a variety of candy heart beads and is accented with freshwater pearls.

For the eco-conscious woman, these mini sea turtle earrings bring a little happiness into your life. And for every purchase, the company plants one tree.

This delicate 18k gold-plated anklet is timeless and classic.

For the woman who loves simplicity, sophistication, and gold, these hoops will become an essential part of her wardrobe. They have just the right amount of glam and style to take from day to night.

These mismatching Gold Mini Star Moon Charm Hoops with huggies, cuffs, and studs curate your perfectly imperfect ear. They feature a star charm on one and a moon on the other, but these gold hoops are great for the woman who loves earrings in this style.

Worn around the wrist as a reminder of individualism whilst celebrating harmony, this connection bracelet features interlocking loops along a gold chain.

Your love holds your relationship together, just like this set of sterling silver bangles that stays linked with a heart. Both the bangles and the heart are hand-formed, and each bracelet of the bunch can be stamped with her name or a date that's special to you both.

Give her a unique diamond Irish ring as a promise of love, loyalty, and friendship. The Claddagh’s distinctive design features two hands clasping a crowned heart, with the two hands representing friendship, the crown signifying loyalty and lasting fidelity, and the heart symbolizing eternal love.

Every zodiac sign is represented with these handcrafted, 18k gold-plated bronze rings. The signature zodiac symbols are paired with a cool, textured look to make each piece unique.

This ring is both simple and elegant, and is made of diamond, 18k gold, and can be stacked on other rings. It's perfect for a woman who loves simplicity.

For newlyweds, what better way to celebrate your new wife than with this gorgeous ring? It's made of diamond and 14k gold, so you really can't go wrong.

What is jewelry without an adequate jewelry case? This Blingo Classic case can travel with you, keeping your jewelry safe, secure, and remarkably tangle-free.

Aly Walansky is a freelance food and travel journalist and a New York City-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor at Yourtango.

