When Chef Michael Symon isn't whipping up drool-worthy dishes on Food Network or co-hosting The Chew on ABC, he's preparing homecooked meals for his wife Liz. Jealous? We are!

To impress someone special, this Iron Chef brought a romantic entrée and dessert to YourTango's kitchen. "These two dishes are romantic for me because they are recipes I make for my wife and with my wife" says the 5 In 5 author. Swoon!

Bring the passion into your bedroom, err, and kitchen tonight with these recipes.

Here are 2 romantic recipes guaranteed to make him fall for you:

Fluffy Biscuits with Strawberries, by Michael Symon

Part 1: Biscuits

Ingredients

2 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup granulated sugar plus more for sprinkling

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small cubes and kept cold

1 cup Dannon Oikos Plain Greek Nonfat Yogurt, plus more for brushing

¼ cup whole milk

Zest of 1 lemon

Instructions

• Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

• Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, and lemon zest. Add the cubed butter and work it into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.

• In a small bowl, whisk together the Dannon Oikos Plain Greek Nonfat Yogurt and milk. Then add it to the flour and butter mixture.

• Stir just until the dough comes together then knead it the rest of the way, being sure not to overwork it. The dough will be slightly sticky when finished.

• Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and press it out to ¾ inch thickness then cut it into rounds, pressing straight down and not twisting. You can use a circle cutter for this or a drinking glass.

• Lay the biscuits out onto a baking sheet and brush the tops with a little bit of Dannon Oikos Plain Greek Nonfat Yogurt then sprinkle them with sugar. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until light golden brown.

• To serve, slice a biscuit in half like you are cutting open a hamburger bun. Spoon some of the strawberries along with plenty of their juices into the bottom half. Spoon some whipped cream on top of the strawberries, and then top with the other half of the biscuit.

Part 2: Strawberries

Ingredients

3 cups sliced fresh strawberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

• Combine all ingredients and let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes, until the strawberries release their juices.

Part 3: Whipped Cream

Ingredients

8 oz. heavy cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

Instructions

• Using the whisk attachment to your mixer, whip the cream and the sugar together at medium speed until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Yield: 6 servings

Roasted Chicken with Cumin and Orange, by Michael Symon

Ingredients:

4 skin-on chicken breasts

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup Dannon Oikos Plain Greek Nonfat Yogurt

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 orange, zest, and juice

2 cloves fresh garlic, chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

• Season the chicken breasts with plenty of salt and pepper on both sides then place them in a gallon-sized re-sealable bag.

• Whisk together the Dannon Oikos Plain Greek Nonfat Yogurt, cumin, smoked paprika, orange zest, juice, and garlic. Pour this mixture into the bag with the chicken, seal it, and make sure all of the chicken gets coated. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour or up to 3.

• Remove your chicken from the fridge 30 minutes prior to cooking to take the chill off of it.

• Remove the chicken from the marinade, wiping off any excess, and preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Discard the marinade.

• Place a large sauté pan over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the olive oil along with the chicken, skin side down.

• Cook for about 2 minutes, until the skin is golden brown then flip the chicken and place the whole pan in the oven. Roast for 25-30 minutes until the chicken has finished cooking through. Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes.

• Slice and serve with creamless corn (can remove the skin from chicken before eating).

Yields: 4 servings

There you go. I hope these meals can bring some love into your relationship.

Hilary Sheinbaum is a journalist, author, and food writer.

