Everyone's talented in their own way. Whether it's being mathematically gifted or insanely creative, each person has a field in which they excel. But intelligence isn't always determined by a person's skill level; rather, it's how they navigate the world and set themselves apart from the average individual.

Whether it's questioning everything or remembering small details, if doing these things feels natural to you, you have an unusually high intelligence level. While most people think they have above average intellect, those with true intelligence follow certain patterns in their everyday lives. They notice and pick up on things that others struggle with, and it serves them well.

If doing these 11 things feels natural to you, you have an unusually high intelligence level

1. You notice patterns that others miss

New Africa | Shutterstock

On the outside, noticing things might seem like a normal characteristic that the average person has. Whether it's picking up on social cues or looking at mathematical equations, people with high intelligence levels can see what a normal person typically disregards.

Known as intellectual overexcitability, researcher Kazimierz Dabrowski found that people with an IQ of 130 and above tend to be observant, deep, and independent thinkers, have a highly active mind, a strong visual memory, and naturally curiosity. So, if you can pick up on things and are fairly observant, you have unusually high intelligence.

Advertisement

2. You question everything

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Whether it's a suspicious remark from a friend or a work plan from a colleague, if questioning everything feels natural to you, you have an unusually high intelligence level. The average person likely just accepts what they're told and doesn't rock the boat, but for intellectuals, they just can't help themselves.

Of course, doing this can be anxiety-inducing for a normal person, but it's easy to become overly consumed by one's own thoughts. For intelligent people, they are curious by nature, unafraid to push back and research until they come to a satisfactory conclusion.

Advertisement

3. You learn skills unusually quick

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

For the average person, they're struggling to learn skills that intelligent people pick up on easily. If you're highly intelligent, you're able to excel in anything you do. Picking up a new music skill or cooking proficiency becomes easy as you're able to apply prior knowledge from completely unrelated skills to a newer skill.

As psychotherapist Imi Lo pointed out, "Gifted individuals often excel in diverse fields, from the arts to sciences, driven by their intense engagement with the world. While a high IQ can be a component of giftedness, it doesn't encapsulate its full depth and breadth, which includes talents like artistic expression, leadership, and emotional intelligence."

Blame it on your impressive memory, but in your eyes, it's not difficult. If you know the basics, moving forward with a new skill becomes easy. All you have to do is apply what you know and go from there.

Advertisement

4. You remember small details without trying

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Most average people are quick to forget things. With how busy life can get, it's normal to overlook an appointment or event, even if it's on the calendar. For intelligent people, remembering the smaller details is a blessing.

That being said, having a good memory can also have its downsides. Whether it's remembering in vivid detail the worst moment of their life or staying up late trying to sort through their thoughts, while intelligent people might excel in their career, they also tend to struggle a lot mentally due to their memory.

Advertisement

5. You dislike small talk and prefer deep conversations

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Everyone's been in this situation before: you're sitting there awkwardly, wishing the time would pass by quickly. It may be at school or in a stuffy office, but either way, awkward silence fills the air as you're surrounded by people you barely know. Feeling pressured, you may engage in small talk to pass the time and make the environment a bit more bearable.

But most intelligent people prefer to dig deep. Wanting to get beneath the surface and know others, they want to skip the small talk about the weather. And while this may seem intimidating for the average person, according to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, deep conversations are actually less awkward than shallow ones.

Advertisement

6. You automatically self-correct

Zmaster | Shutterstock

When you're looking at things from your own perspective, it's hard to recognize your mistakes. So consumed by your own thoughts and perspectives, the average person isn't able to self-correct and move forward. But for intelligent people, it isn't just their observation skills that come in handy.

From your ability to remain open-minded all the way to your reflection skills, you're able to pick up on your own flaws or mistakes, without anyone holding your hand. Not only does this help you evolve in unimagined ways, but in the long run, it makes you more independent and dependable to those around you.

Advertisement

7. You're hyper-aware of your surroundings

Kittyfly | Shutterstock

If being hyper-aware of what's going on around you feels natural to you, you have an unusually high intelligence level. Because as much as people may preach about the importance of remaining hyper-aware, the average person is easily distracted. Whether it's by their phones or chaotic homes, scanning every corner just isn't plausible for the average person.

Most highly intelligent people are fairly great at multitasking. Combined with the fact that they're highly observant, it's no wonder that they're so great at being hyper-aware. As Lo pointed out, "People with high IQ have a highly perceptive and analytical mind, which allows them to keenly observe and discern inconsistencies and dishonesty in human interactions."

Advertisement

8. You get easily bored with repetitive tasks

Hi_Pictures | Shutterstock

Whether it's at home or at work, boredom is simply another aspect of the human experience. While it's normal to feel bored sometimes, most people are thankful for the expected patterns in life. Since human beings are wired to crave expected patterns, repetitive tasks might not feel so bad in the long run.

However, people with a high level of intelligence hate predictability and repetition. Because their minds are running at full speed all the time, feeling stagnant in their thoughts is their worst nightmare. They crave stimulation and new adventure, so anything involving monotony is the worst-case scenario for them.

Advertisement

9. You talk to yourself to process information

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Most people look at those who talk to themselves like a wild experiment. With a judgmental side-eye, people who talk to themselves have been labeled as slightly deranged or whacky. But no matter what people say, there's no denying that talking out loud is useful.

According to associate professor of psychology Tara Well, "Research shows that self-talk improves cognitive performance, such as concentration and visual processing... Our self-talk has a tremendous influence on our physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Yet, we often disregard it or at least underestimate its impact."

Even if others look at you strangely, let them. At the end of the day, not only does this demonstrate your intelligence, but boosts your confidence levels.

Advertisement

10. You learn from other people's mistakes

fizkes | Shutterstock

If there's one thing some people never do, it's learn. No matter how many mistakes they end up making, they keep repeating them over and over again. While some people need to go through something to learn and grow, if learning from others' mistakes feels natural to you, you have an unusually high intelligence level.

For you, you learn from not only your own errors, but the people around you, all without going overboard. Whether it's a friend or a parent, learning from others is enough to make sure you don't go through the same situation they've currently found themselves in.

Advertisement

11. You're naturally funny

mavo | Shutterstock

Sure, there are people out there who claim to be hilarious. However, being funny isn't just something that someone develops over time; it actually takes a certain level of intelligence, too. According to a study published in Cognitive Processing, funny people, specifically those with a darker sense of humor, have higher IQs than their less funny peers.

So, if you happen to be naturally funny, it isn't just because of your life experiences. Being able to have the right timing, tone, and setting is all dependent on a person's intelligence and ability to observe their surroundings.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.