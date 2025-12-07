Dealing with difficult people is a skill that doesn't come easy. For women, especially, no matter how many boundaries they put up, it seems that someone is always itching to tear them down. But with age comes wisdom, and there are certain quiet ways brilliant women revoke access to low-value people as they get older.

Women often have to struggle to make their voices heard and their needs known, so the last thing they want is more headaches and stress from people around them draining their energy. Once they reach a certain age, women stop caring about offending others and prioritize their own well-being.

Here are 11 quiet ways brilliant women revoke access to low-value people as they get older

1. They limit their availability

Dejan Dundjerski | Shutterstock

Brilliant women aren't quick to give someone a second chance. Once a person shows who they truly are, they cut them off and limit their availability purposely. Whether this means refusing to hang out or staying busy, so long as they're able to protect their peace, they do whatever it takes.

Of course, this doesn't mean it comes easily. As much as cutting people off may be good for them, there are downsides. According to the University of Pennsylvania, human beings are social creatures that need socialization to thrive. So while cutting them off is the right decision, brilliant women still feel some emotional pain.

2. They stop explaining their choices

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

Once upon a time, brilliant women used to explain themselves to everyone. From justifying their life choices to caring about the opinions of others too much, they were expected to reveal their intentions and wants for every little step they made. But now, no longer explaining their choices is one of the quiet ways brilliant women revoke access to low-value people as they get older.

If it's the right thing to do for themselves, brilliant women will do it with a smile on their face. At the end of the day, they have a hard time with their people-pleasing tendencies, but just because they struggle with it doesn't mean they cave in. Shaking off negative thoughts, they remind themselves that this is their life and their decisions don't always need clarification.

3. They choose their responses carefully

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Not everyone deserves a response. Some people say or do things to get a rise out of someone, but brilliant women aren't giving too much energy to those who don't deserve it. For one reason or another, this person has cut them deep, causing them to revoke access altogether.

So, while a brilliant woman may decide to respond once a day or every few days, it doesn't mean that person is in her life forever. Currently, she's doing what's best to maintain peace while also protecting her well-being. And according to licensed psychologist Jordan Fiorillo Scotti, boundaries are essential to our mental well-being, and prevent us from burnout, anger, and resentment.

4. They stop being emotionally reactive

Luis Molinero | Shutterstock

If there's one thing someone will never catch a brilliant woman doing, it's being overly reactive. In the past, she might have snapped once or twice. However, it's a new age for her, and with that comes more self-control and discipline. From how she cares for herself to how she protects her energy, she's less emotionally reactive.

It doesn't matter what someone says or thinks about her. She chooses to shine brightly and ignore the hate that inevitably comes with standing up for yourself. Whether it was toxic exes or friends, people tested her, but she's learned to regulate her emotions and feel more at peace.

5. They invest their energy where it's reciprocated

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

One of the quiet ways brilliant women revoke access to low-value people as they get older is by investing their energy in people who reciprocate. Whether it's them being uninterested or rude, it's easy to fall into the pattern of chasing others who never chase back. But women like this will never put their energy into someone who isn't willing to meet them halfway.

If they aren't consistently pouring into them or meeting in the middle, a brilliant woman will cut ties. Call her cold, but being ignored is not a good feeling. According to social psychology researcher and lecturer Deming (Adam) Wang, "Being ignored creates feelings of self-doubt, feeling a lack of control, and feeling not worthy of attention."

6. They move in silence

PBXStudio | Shutterstock

Like any normal person, people want to shout their accomplishments from the rooftops. In the past, they might have been the type to spill the beans constantly or always talk about personal matters. But with age, they've learned to move in silence.

In the moment, it might not feel like a huge deal; however, the more they reveal, the fewer blessings tend to head their way, so they keep a low profile. Whether it's jealousy or energy, revealing too much can stunt personal growth, and they fully understand that now.

7. They block people who drain them

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

On the outside, it may seem a bit immature to block people who drain you, but it's actually another of the quiet ways brilliant women revoke access to low-value people as they get older. Once upon a time, it might have felt like the best option to simply endure, but whether it's their self-confidence that's being impacted or their mental health, these women had enough.

Regardless of what others think, blocking a person is sometimes the best thing to do for your mental health. Even if it's cruel, according to licensed clinical social worker Leah Aguirre, blocking someone, especially an ex, leads to more safety and a better opportunity to heal. As the saying goes, "Out of sight, out of mind."

8. They disappear without announcing it

Mladen Mitrinovic | Shutterstock

When someone is done with a person, they feel the need to overexplain their opinion. Feeling guilty, they will write a novel about why they should no longer be friends or associate with that person. And while their feelings are valid, brilliant women disappear without a huge declaration.

They don't feel the need to explain their decision. Once someone disrespects them or crosses a boundary they've set multiple times, they're over it. There's no need for theatrics. As much as they once respected the other person, they need to move on.

9. They rely on actions, not potential

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

There's an old saying that actions speak louder than words. While some may roll their eyes, there's no denying that there's a point to this. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what someone says or promises, because if their actions can't back up their words, they were never sincere to begin with.

They can say all the right words and want all the right things. However, if their actions don't show how serious they are, a brilliant woman is quick to move on with her life. It's not cruel, it's simply acknowledging that both of them are on different wavelengths.

10. They stop texting first

KinoMasterskaya | Shutterstock

In the beginning, a brilliant woman wouldn't mind messaging first. They understand that people get busy and won't always remember to reply. But after a while, the antics grow old. Only ever being the one to text first, they want to feel valued by those around them. Whether it's a family member, friend, or partner, those who refuse to prioritize them first are instantly disregarded.

While it may seem drastic, never being checked up on gets old, which can make just about anyone feel insecure. According to social media influencer Oluwatobi Odeyale, when a person stops texting first, they really discover who their real friends are, even if it's a person they've known forever who stops reaching out.

11. They don't entertain gossip or drama

My Ocean Production | Shutterstock

They aren't trying to be rude, but some people don't know how to let things go, causing issues in the dynamics. From small mishaps to misunderstandings, people hold grudges, forcing others to pick a side. But brilliant women say, "Sorry, I don't really want to talk about it" in order to avoid drama or gossip.

Even if others find it rude, asserting boundaries is extremely important. As Fiorillo Scotti explained, "Setting and holding boundaries is the best way to create a life we don't need to escape from." Especially when it comes to keeping the peace in their lives, there's no lengths a brilliant woman isn't willing to go.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.