There are several phrases that a person with genuine common sense will avoid saying out loud. These individuals typically have high levels of emotional and social intelligence, so they always consider how what they say may affect another person.

If they feel in any way that a phrase will make someone feel as though their feelings are invalid or make someone feel like they are incapable of improving themselves, they will not say the phrase. They wish to communicate in ways that are productive and have a positive impact on themselves and those around them.

People with genuine common sense never say these 11 phrases out loud

1. 'That's just how I am'

A person who has genuine common sense will never want to close themselves off to personal growth and change. Considering this, they are highly unlikely to say “That’s just how I am” out loud.

This phrase implies that a person is unchangeable and has no interest in improving themselves. If the individuals who say this are given constructive feedback from others or face situations that are crucial to their personal development, they will resist because they want to remain in their comfort zone. People with common sense embrace feedback and the possibility of creating better versions of themselves.

2. 'I told you so'

Avoiding emotionally damaging phrases that completely lack empathy for others is a key behavior that most people with common sense practice. This being said, they will typically avoid saying “I told you so” out loud.

People with genuine common sense understand emotions. They realize that making someone feel worse about a decision they made or their current situation is not helping the other person, and it is unproductive. They usually do not take many opportunities to boost their own ego, especially when it requires hurting others and making them feel worse than they already do.

3. 'It's none of your business'

While letting someone know that personal things to you are none of their business is an assertion of boundaries, many people with genuine common sense will prefer to use less aggressive phrases to set their boundaries. They are aware that a phrase like this may increase the chances of conflict, and they would rather avoid this if possible.

Instead, they may tell someone that they aren't comfortable discussing a certain matter or just let them know that it is a private matter. This still allows them to stand firm in what they are and are not okay with, without damaging relationships or shutting down communication in a negative way.

4. 'You're too sensitive'

Being dismissive and invalidating are not usually traits of a person with genuine common sense. This is why they will refuse to tell others that they are being too sensitive.

According to Positive Reset Eatontown Mental Health Clinic, being told you are too sensitive “tells you that your emotional reaction is wrong, excessive, or inappropriate. Instead of addressing what you’re feeling, it makes you question whether you have a right to feel it at all.”

A person with common sense will understand this impact and want to avoid making anyone feel they do not have the right to feel the way they do.

5. 'You'll never make it'

People with genuine common sense usually possess a high level of empathy and emotional and social intelligence. They understand how demoralizing and destructive a phrase like “You’ll never make it” can be and therefore will not say this out loud to another person.

Instead, if they need to provide someone else with constructive criticism, they will find a way to do so that is kinder and more considerate. They will likely place themselves in the shoes of the person they will provide feedback to and figure out the best way to present it respectfully. Their social intelligence allows them to converse with others in ways that foster their growth rather than tear them down.

6. 'You're overreacting'

Open communication is typically important to individuals with actual common sense. The last thing they ever want to do is make someone feel like their emotions are invalidated or shut down another person’s perspective.

Telling someone that they are overreacting may come across as condescending and dismissive. They will avoid saying a phrase like this to ensure they never overlook an underlying issue in their relationships and never make someone who matters to them feel unheard and misunderstood.

7. 'I have a stupid question'

Claiming that a question they have is stupid is not something most people with common sense will do. Not only does this diminish their confidence, but it is also typically said by someone who does not fully understand the value of curiosity and not being afraid to ask questions.

People with common sense avoid being self-deprecating and instead would allow the audience they are asking the question to decide whether or not the question is intelligent. They also value conversation that is efficient and direct, so they would be unlikely to use filler phrases. Instead, they would just start by asking the question that they have.

8. 'Calm down'

Instead of actually helping a person calm down, a person with common sense knows that telling someone to calm down will likely escalate the situation and make matters worse. They will not say this phrase to someone because they would rather not make the person feel belittled or invalidated.

This phrase also comes across as a demand rather than a suggestion, which is likely to provoke a defensive response from the other person. “When someone is told to calm down, they may feel like they are being bossed around or patronised. This can further exacerbate their emotional state and make it even harder for them to calm down,” explains Lisa Johnston, a cognitive behavioral therapy therapist.

People with common sense tend to be mindful about the way their words influence the feelings and behaviors of others.

9. 'That's not my problem'

Negative social consequences can occur when a person says a phrase like “That’s not my problem.” In relationships that are supposed to include teamwork and partnership, a person with common sense will know better than to make it seem as if they are unwilling to do their part.

They will consider saying something like this to be selfish. Instead of leaving others to deal with difficulties on their own, their empathetic nature will drive them to help others as much as they can.

10. 'It's not fair'

People with common sense prefer to be productive in the ways that they communicate. Due to this, they are highly unlikely to say that certain things are not fair or to complain about things a lot.

They would view this behavior as being ineffective and potentially immature. They have a deep understanding of what is in their control and what is not. Therefore, they refuse to drain themselves by constantly focusing on the things that are out of their power to change.

11. 'That's not in my job description'

People with common sense tend to be flexible and open to helping out where they can, especially within the workplace. They will not usually say that they will not do certain things because they are not in their job description.

If these tasks will positively impact their career growth, they will be more than willing to take the opportunity to better themselves and reach specific goals. Ultimately, people with genuine common sense want to respond to others in ways that encourage positivity and put themselves and others on the path to success and happiness.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.