11 Simple Signs Of Low Intelligence That Show Up In Everyday Behavior

While we often characterize intelligence through IQ tests, rigid scores, and knowledge, the truth is that our intellect often shines through our daily routines and mindset more than educational environments show. Of course, most of us overestimate our intelligence in these realms, as a study published in the Journal of Intelligence found. But for the most part, our habits, hobbies, and relationships tell people how smart we really are.

Advertisement

Many of the simple signs of low intelligence that show up in everyday behavior are obvious, such as opting for screen time over reading and accepting conspiracies as fact, while some are more subtle. They may be hidden in the nonverbal cues and language we use in conversations or the way we move in the workplace. So, if you’re unsure about where you fall on the intellectual scale, consider your daily routine first.

Here are simple signs of low intelligence that show up in everyday behavior

1. Never picking up a book

Lysenko Andrii | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

On top of boosting empathy levels and connecting people with new perspectives on the world, picking up reading as a consistent hobby has also been shown to boost vocabulary and sharpen both analytical thinking skills and cognitive abilities. However, avoiding reading and considering themselves a chronically “bad reader” are often things associated with low intelligence.

It’s not easy to get back into reading as an adult or to even practice the habit before making it a hobby, but the benefits are impossible to ignore. When we opt for scrolling on our phones or distracting ourselves with mindless TV instead of these more intentional habits, it’s both our tangible and emotional intelligence that suffers.

2. Opting for digital alternatives

Whether it’s buying groceries online instead of going to the store or doomscrolling instead of picking up a physical book to unwind, opting for digital alternatives and hobbies is one of the simple signs of low intelligence that show up in everyday behavior. In many ways, this tendency toward distraction from social media or a cellphone is rooted in low emotional intelligence as well.

Advertisement

The people who don’t have the emotional regulation skills to cope with their complex emotions or the self-awareness to acknowledge them in the first place need mindless entertainment to distract themselves from inner turmoil.

No matter how misguided that really is, they’re not only missing out on human interaction and productive alone time with other hobbies, but also the general life quality and well-being that comes from high emotional intelligence.

3. Avoiding asking for help

According to a study published in Intelligence, cognitive and self-reflection are often associated with intelligence, as people who are more aware of their own behaviors and thought patterns have more space to change them, if needed. That’s why the most intelligent people ask for help often. They know how to recognize their own mistakes, understand when they’ve overstepped a boundary, and ask for advice when they need it.

Compared to people with low intelligence, who avoid asking for help to protect their own misguided self-image, these truly intellectual people bond and cultivate trust by seeking out learning opportunities from others.

Advertisement

4. Using overcomplicated words and language

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Overusing complicated language is one of the signs of low intelligence that show up in everyday behavior. People who do this try desperately to come across as more intelligent than they are and often rely on overcompensating behaviors to impress the people around them.

Advertisement

Even if we’re often fed portrayals of gifted people through the lens of complexity, the truth is that most intelligent people prefer clarity and concise language. As a study published in the WIREs Cognitive Science journal suggests, they use simple language to ensure their points are getting across. They’d prefer that everyone understands them and feels valued by their choice to speak in accessible language. Yes, they likely know a plethora of terms and language to pull from, but they know how to read the room to ensure they aren’t mixing up their words or confusing people when clarity is most important.

5. Getting defensive over feedback

Many people who lack the emotional intelligence to regulate their emotions in everyday life or struggle with accepting accountability for ways they can grow also get defensive in the face of feedback, even when it’s entirely constructive.

While this struggle with feedback is largely a “shared human experience,” according to psychology researcher Dr. Rob Nash, it’s one that can be overcome through intentional communication and personal growth.

That’s why having the ability to acknowledge mistakes, own up to them, and accept feedback with a receptive attitude is often associated with intelligence. Only the smartest people are willing to learn from others to make themselves better.

Advertisement

6. Interrupting others in conversations

If someone lacks general intelligence, there’s a chance they also struggle with social awareness and self-awareness in social situations. They avoid eye contact, brag about accomplishments for a sense of importance, and even interrupt conversations without adding anything of value to the group.

According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, low levels of social intelligence not only cause more conflict and distress in passing conversations, but they also negatively affect existing relationships. So, being a low-intelligence person isn’t just about struggling in school or feeling behind at work. The behaviors they feed into can also disrupt their personal lives and relationships.

7. Avoiding discomfort

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

Advertisement

People who stay chronically in their comfort zones, never accepting challenges or seeking out experiences they don’t understand, often also have low levels of intelligence. They don’t ask for help, take accountability, or open themselves up to learning from others, because they’re desperately trying to remain comfortable and protect their misguided self-image.

As psychologist Bruce Wilson shares, growth is often reliant on discomfort. You can’t become smarter, more socially connected, or personally confident without getting out of your comfort zone. That’s why so many low-intelligence people live the same lives for so long. Their everyday habits never change, and are often rooted in the pursuit of comfort, rather than growth.

8. Struggling with arguments

In many relationships with friends, family members, and partners, arguments can actually be incredibly healthy, giving people a chance to practice and make peace with conflict resolution. Nobody can live their life without avoiding disagreements, so it’s essential to practice resolving them with ease, order, and peace.

Advertisement

Highly intelligent people who boast strong emotional regulation skills amid chaos and lean into hard conversations have more productive arguments. Even so, their low-intelligence counterparts often avoid them entirely or get defensive in the face of conflict. They take feedback as a personal attack, avoid accountability for their mistakes, and lean on avoidance for a false sense of comfort, at the expense of their own mental health and relationship well-being.

9. Accepting conspiracies as fact

When people feel most powerless and anxious, they’re more likely to adopt conspiracy theories as factual. So, it’s no surprise that this is one of the simple signs of low intelligence that show up in everyday behavior.

When a low-intelligence person is faced with hardship, discomfort, or uncertainty, they don’t lean on emotional regulation and grounding habits to find peace like their smart counterparts do, but instead on flashy headlines and conspiracies that make them feel in control, even if those claims are false.

Advertisement

10. Rigid thinking

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s believing that their time for learning is over now that they’re adults or being unable to think beyond the binary of right and wrong, rigid thinking is one of the simple signs of low intelligence that show up in everyday behavior.

They struggle to have productive conversations with people about complex topics because they struggle with nuance. They need to prove themselves right and the person wrong for the conversation to feel comfortable. They’re often condescending to people they don’t admire, overlook growth opportunities, and get defensive when they’re given feedback.

Advertisement

11. Thinking only about the present

According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, low-IQ people often make predictions about the future that are more than twice as inaccurate as their high-IQ counterparts. That’s part of the reason why they live misguidedly in the present, to a fault.

When they do make decisions or plan for the future, they’re operating from a misguided mindset that sabotages their lifestyle entirely. They struggle with perspective generally, as well, finding it hard to communicate and bond with people unlike themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.