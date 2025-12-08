People who use these 11 rare words sound brilliant without even trying

There's always that one friend who pulls out random big words in the middle of a casual sentence. To them, it feels natural, even if it leaves others standing around with a puzzled look. It's almost instinctual for these types of people to describe someone as perspicacious rather than just saying, "They're very perceptive."

Whether or not they pull out these rare words to flex on everyone else and make others feel less intellectual than them, using them makes these people sound brilliant without them even trying. It's pretty impressive how easily folks like this think of distinct adjectives that are typically only heard of in textbooks.

1. Sagacious

This adjective describes someone who is insightful and very wise, often in a position as an advisor or inspirational leader. This type of person has a deep understanding of complex ideas and situations and can make good decisions based on them.

When someone is described as sagacious, they're being acknowledged for the wisdom they've gained through experience and reflection. This emphasizes thoughtful, grounded leadership that many respect.

2. Esoteric

Esoteric is one of those academic-sounding words that instantly hints at intelligence. It refers to knowledge that is only understood by a small and specialized group of people.

When someone decides to throw this word into a conversation, their intention isn't to confuse someone. They're just signaling that there may be more beneath the surface. This word might come up when people are talking about philosophies, science, or niche subjects that require a great amount of dedication to understand fully.

3. Ubiquitous

Brilliant people use this word to describe something that's everywhere. This can be a trend or a cultural shift or even something that's invisible to the human eye, but is always there, like WiFi. Instead of just saying, "It's been all over the internet," smart people opt to use this word to sound more analytical and aware of the world around them.

Using this word indicates that the speaker is attentive to their surroundings rather than merely a part of them. People who truly love the English language value the precision and sophistication it brings to conversations.

4. Veridical

This is a refined term that means truthful or accurate, a step above simply calling something real. It's more commonly used when distinguishing an objective fact from a rumor or opinion. For example, someone calmly highlighting an issue that others prefer to ignore exemplifies a veridical perspective.

Using "veridical" shows that the speaker values truth above convenience. It also suggests a gentle skill in distinguishing fact from assumption, adding credibility and a touch of elegance to the conversation.

5. Refulgence

Refulgence refers to radiant brilliance, whether literal to describe something that is actually glowing or metaphorical, like a person’s energy. Imagine entering a room that feels lit up by someone’s charisma. That’s the power of refulgence action. It’s a word that elevates everyday observations.

The word is poetic and expressive, making descriptions more vivid than simply calling something bright or beautiful. Using it indicates emotional intelligence and an appreciation for nuance. People who naturally use refulgence in speech tend to notice details others miss.

6. Alacrity

This word captures a bright, eager spirit and a willingness to jump right in. Picture someone happily volunteering to help with a tough task, doing so with genuine enthusiasm instead of just obligation. Alacrity comes from the Latin word alacer, meaning brisk and eager, and has been used for centuries. Even Shakespeare was a fan of the word, using it in "Richard III."

Using this word highlights that the speaker appreciates and notices others' enthusiasm. It's a small but powerful way to express drive and energy without being too obvious.

7. Ambivalent

Ambivalent describes having mixed feelings about something, like when a person wants two opposing outcomes at once. For instance, someone might feel ambivalent about moving to a new city. They would be excited about the adventure, but they're also sad to leave behind old friends.

The word conveys emotional complexity and self-awareness that simpler phrases just wouldn't capture. Using this word shows that the speaker recognizes that human emotions are rarely black-and-white. Adding this to a conversation signals thoughtfulness and is a subtle way to acknowledge conflict without appearing indecisive.

8. Cognizant

Being fully aware of a situation or of its consequences is what it means to be cognizant. Imagine noticing a subtle tension in a conversation and adjusting your words or actions accordingly. That's what being cognizant means. It signals someone who pays attention to details that others might easily miss.

This is an easy word to add to your vocabulary that not only is easy to pronounce, but it also naturally elevates your tone without seeming too pretentious.

9. Discernible

Discernible is to describe something that can be noticed or recognized, even if it's subtle. You might see a discernible shift in someone's mood or in the energy of a room.

Smoothly slip this word into a conversation by pointing out the discernible difference in the vocabulary you've been using. Wink wink.

10. Veracity

Someone admiring the veracity of the reporting done by a journalist under pressure is the perfect usage of this word. Veracity refers to truthfulness and accuracy.

Next time you want to shout out someone's research and want to go past the usual "good job" compliment, try using veracity in your sentence. Becoming a brilliant person means using wise words in everyday speech, even in passing comments.

11. Inadvertently

I inadvertently exited out of my page without saving my work, which is a perfect way to use this word, but it's also one that you hope you'll never have to say. Inadvertently means to do something unintentionally or without awareness. It's a polished and sophisticated alternative to saying by accident, an easy swap to improve your vocabulary.

If you want to be the kind of person who sounds brilliant without even trying, you have to first truly understand what you're saying so you don't embarrass yourself in front of others who also know words like veridical and refulgence.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.