While Gen Z is largely criticized by older generations for adopting a "trailblazer" attitude towards traditional institutions and societal norms, they've been at the forefront of impactful cultural and professional shifts in recent years that prioritize stability, mental wellness, and work-life balance.

With technological accessibility and rising rates of collective emotional intelligence, there are several Gen Z habits people make fun of that are actually good for you, if you can look past the judgment and critiques they spark in the public eye.

Here are 11 Gen Z habits people make fun of that are actually good for you

1. Vlogging

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock.com

While it's not the form of emotional communication and connection everyone's confident enough to test out, "vlogging," short for "video blogging" or capturing moments of your daily life on camera, can actually help people to be more present and aware of their daily routines and lifestyle choices.

Even if you're not posting it on social media, "vlogging" to your personal camera or seeking support online by venting about grief, loss, and daily struggles can be impactful for relieving unnecessary inner turmoil and isolation, as a study from the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin argues.

2. Prioritizing a work-life balance

Stock 4You | Shutterstock.com

According to Roberta Katz, a former senior research scholar at Stanford's Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, maintaining a healthy work-life balance and strong professional boundaries is incredibly important to Gen Zers who are more cognizant of the potential consequences overlap has on their mental and emotional well-being. They're one of the first generations to truly, and publicly, express that our lives can be more than just work — filled with personal development, fulfilling hobbies, and unique interests.

Alongside those modern work-life balance expectations, Gen Z has also pushed for more hybrid flexibility in their jobs, using trends like coffee badging or quiet vacationing to argue that productivity, employee well-being, and professional success don't have to be dependent on rigid workplace schedules and rules.

3. Wearing chunky sneakers

BAZA Production | Shutterstock.com

While chunky white sneakers have come in and out of Gen Z fashion trends over the past few years, they've largely been criticized for being "outlandish" or "cartoonish," despite having practical benefits. Choosing comfort over traditional style, ditching "beauty is pain" slogans, and opting for "sensible" chunky sneakers is a habit podiatrists are loving.

Alongside other fashion shifts like athleisure amongst Gen Zers, it's clear that even though people make fun of it, there are benefits to prioritizing comfort over "fashion."

4. Cultivating online friendships

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

With technological shifts and the growth of social media, many Gen Zers use their cell phones to both connect with existing friends and to make new ones in communities online. Especially in isolated areas where many Gen Zers might not have shared interests or identities with the people in their lives, they can use the internet to cultivate healthier support systems and more aligned friendships.

So, while it might be a confusing concept for older generations to grasp, it's completely possible to maintain an entirely online relationship or friendship with someone you've never met in-person, especially with shared interests, identities, and experiences to guide you.

For people already experiencing isolation or loneliness in their daily lives, online communities and friendships can be incredibly impactful for boosting positive mental health outcomes and general happiness, according to a study from Personality and Individual Differences.

5. Using Snapchat to communicate

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

According to NORC research from the University of Chicago, Gen Zers who use Snapchat as their primary form of online communication report greater satisfaction and happiness in their relationships with friends and family than strictly text messagers.

While in-person social connection seems to be best, especially for impressionable young Gen Zers, adding the element of "face-to-face" chatting with Snapchat's camera feature can help to simulate a similar sense of connection.

6. Taking silent walks

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Gen Z isn't shy about coining trendy new phrases for existing self-care practices, similar to "silent walking" or "hot girl walks," that have sparked controversy in older generations who have arguably been integrating them into their routines for decades. However, by popularizing existing trends, like going on a walk without headphones or technological distractions, Gen Z can find community in practices that bring them genuine health benefits.

Especially with studies from Pew Research Center that suggest many Gen Zers experience overwhelming anxiety when their phones aren't within "arms length" distance, adopting practices like "silent walking" can be beneficial not just to get outside and introduce comfortable avenues for physical exercise, but to set healthier boundaries with technology.

7. Shopping at 'luxury' organic food stores

F.T. Photographer | Shutterstock.com

While they receive a lot of misguided criticism for their spending habits from older generations, Gen Zers aren't "splurging" on their grocery trips, they're simply prioritizing health and nutrition in ways that have become a financial luxury for younger generations of financially struggling adults. Whether it's Whole Foods, a farmer's market, or Erewhon, Gen Z is focused on purchasing foods that give them energy, fuel their mental health, and promote better sleep, according to a study from Lifesum, a healthy eating platform.

While it might feel immature or unrealistic to older generations that had the flexibility to achieve homeownership or family goals by pinching pennies here and there, many Gen Zers can't even consider the feasibility of the same financial dreams. Instead, they focus on the present moment and how they can invest in their own emotional and physical well-being with actionable purchases.

8. Following 'flexitarian' eating habits

Jelena Stanojkovic | Shutterstock.com

With food-forward trends and mindsets largely characteristic of Gen Z, according to research from Food Technology Magazine, many younger generations are figuring out ways to formulate their diets and eating habits into a more fulfilling and sustainable lifestyle. Stepping out the rigid definitions and regulations of "veganism" and "vegetarianism," they instead adopt flexible food choices — coined "flexitarianism" in popular media.

Not only are "flexitarians" largely more satisfied and fulfilled with their food choices — like only eating meat once a week or opting for a less rigid diet on vacations — they're making a bigger impact, according to a study from Science Advances.

9. Challenging 'business casual' expectations

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

While pop culture and social media users tend to demonize Gen Zers who challenge traditional business casual dresswear in workplaces, the majority of the shifts this generation has empowered are actually helping to make "fitting in" in an office more accessible and feasible.

These overly criticized Gen Z trends not only help to prioritize employee comfort that influences productivity in positive ways, but also helps to make achieving a sense of belonging and "professionalism" at work more financially affordable.

10. Spam-posting on social media

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock.com

Like an article on Gen Z's collective defiance argues, many younger generations are prioritizing a raw and real approach to connection, expression, and creativity by opting for less filters, fewer "beauty-enhancing" edits, and more chaotic social media posts.

On social media platforms that were largely curated and moderated by older generations, Gen Z opts for the "ugly" over the traditionally beautiful, and aren't afraid to push the boundaries of societal expectations in the name of authenticity and expression.

11. Taking 'everything' showers

DedMityay | Shutterstock.com

While there's a good chance older generations have adopted similar shower and hygiene practices, Gen Z has popularized the term "everything showers" to characterize the long self-care showers you do a couple times a month — washing your hair, doing face masks, shaving, and exfoliating.

While they might seem absurd to some, especially amid rising utility prices, they are incredibly restorative and healthy — giving people the chance to carve out intentional time for self-care, while also knocking out several hygienic practices that can become stressful amid your daily routine.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.