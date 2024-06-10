Remote Worker Who Hasn’t Set Foot In An Office Since 2005 Says She Doesn’t Miss It — ‘I Don’t Need Work Friends’

What are the pitfalls of working remotely? Spending too much time with your dogs? Feeling a little bit too comfortable at your office desk? Being able to grab food from your kitchen or pick up your kids from school? It’s actually a dream for someone looking to escape the corporate in-office nightmare.

While some remote workers might argue working from home has its own set of unique struggles, one Boston Public Radio listener admitted she’s “never” missed being in the office in a call-in to the show.

A remote worker who hasn't been in an office since 2005 said she doesn't miss it at all.

Airing from the Boston Public Library, Jim Braude and Margery Eagan host a show that voices local opinions on everything from lifestyle experiences to workplace struggles. A caller, Judy, featured in a TikTok video from the radio show's account, shared her story about adopting remote work almost 20 years ago.

“I’m a remote worker, and I haven’t stepped foot inside an office since 2005,” Judy admitted to the hosts. When prompted about her work-life balance — including a yearning for social connection — she enthusiastically replied that “No,” she absolutely didn’t miss having to go to the office.

Despite what critics of remote work like to argue, you don’t always have to get your daily socialization from peers at work.

Judy's experience did not convey a sense of isolation — ‘I don’t need work friends.’

Of course, the benefits of daily social interaction cannot be denied — from long-term ones like cognitive brain stability to short-term mental health impacts. However, that doesn’t mean remote workers are deprived; they just derive that interaction outside of the office.

Getting out of the house on a more flexible schedule is often easier for remote workers. They get to choose what kind of socialization they want rather than being forced into uncomfortable office conversations and meetings.

“I don’t need work friends; I have friends,” Judy said, reminding the host that remote work might remove an element of co-worker socialization but does not devoid her life of friendships, socializing, and connection.

While the hosts lightheartedly laughed at her passionate answers, joking about her “honesty,” Judy's experience likely resonated with most remote workers. It’s exactly why return-to-office mandates are so passionately despised. Employees are realizing just how comfortable, productive, and accessible work-from-home jobs truly are.

Remote workers often boast higher rates of productivity than their in-person peers.

Remote workers often take less PTO, sick time, and vacation hours; they’re more likely to have healthy social lives and personal fulfillment. Often given more flexibility to schedule their work, they have the freedom to catch up with friends over lunch or leave a bit early on a Friday to take a trip.

On the other hand, in-office employees spend much more time in the office with their peers, giving up a certain level of personal time and flexibility compared to remote workers — which is likely why over 75% of employees have friends from work.

Especially if you’re spending time outside of work with “work friends,” your personal life balance boundaries get vague — you’re likely talking about your job more, complaining more, and even stressing out more about projects you’d otherwise ignore.

Of course, everyone’s situation is unique.

It’s all dependent on what you value. Do you appreciate banter with colleagues in the office? Does an at-home desk give you a sense of comfort? Do you get anxious at the thought of in-person meetings or unprompted conversations with clients? Do you have kids that need your attention throughout the day?

It’s all a spectrum — which is why advocating for accessible hybrid and flexible work is so important.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.