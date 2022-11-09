The Stone You Choose In This Personality Test Reveals Your True Self & Life Path

While many people turn to faith, prayer or therapy for healing and even to attract a partner, crystals have a deeper meaning than just what you see on the outside.

The appearance of many of these precious stones are quite beautiful, but its the metaphysical properties of each stone that provides a unique meaning.

Referred to as gemstones, crystals or rocks, each holds specific energy. For instance, while labradorite signifies intuition and light, citrine gives positive energy and optimism.

Stones are also associated with specific chakras in our bodies, and can be used in our daily lives, or for meditations and rituals.

Where root chakra stones include black tourmaline or hematite, heart chakra stones include jade or rose quartz. And crown chakra stones "provide access to a higher state of consciousness," using amethyst, selenite, and even diamond.

But you can also be drawn to the energy of an individual stone, and depending on which you choose, it says a lot about who you are. That's exactly what this crystal personality test has in store.

For this personality test, take a moment to look at the six stones you see below. Without thinking too hard about it, pick your favorite.

Once you've selected your stone, here's what each says about your true self.

What it means if you chose stone #1: Opalite

If you chose opalite, it means you want only freedom in life from the hustle and bustle of civilization.

You feel the need to disconnect and find peace somewhere where your senses and inner thoughts rein supreme.

Opalite is energetic, improves communication in your relationships, and removes energy blocks in your chakras.

What it means if you chose stone #2: Malachite

If you chose malachite, it reveals that major life changes are on the horizon for you.

Many changes will be spiritual in nature. You may also experience changes in your love life. This is a good time to consider the choices you've been making in the grand scheme of life.

Malachite is gorgeous in appearance, but its properties are even grander. Often called the "stone of transformation," it brings healing and positive energy.

What it means if you chose stone #3: Sunstone

If you felt attracted to the sunstone, it reveals that you're an optimist through and through.

The future for you is bright as can be. Be sure to spend lots of time absorbing the healing warmth of the sun as you move forward. Don't lose your sunny disposition!

Sunstone is the "stone of leadership," meaning it has properties of power and freedom. As an "abundance" stone, it fosters originality and inspiration.

What it means if you chose stone #4: Mahogany Obsidian

If you were drawn to the mahogany obsidian stone, your subconscious is trying to say that it's time to break out of old habits and routines, and create a new life.

Remember how lucky you are, how grateful you are of everything, and don't let jealousy creep into your mind.

This is a protective stone, which means its healing properties remove negative energy and protect against attacks on the aura.

What it means if you chose stone #5: Howlite

If you're attracted to howlite, keep your mind open for messages from the "other side."

These messages may come from other worldly beings or passed relatives and loved ones. Keep a dream journal and be aware of visions or synchronicity.

For those easily stressed out, howlite's properties include easing anger and stress, and even helping to alleviate insomnia.

What it means if you chose stone #6: Dalmatian Stone

If you chose dalmatian stone, it indicates that you're fun-loving and need to keep play alive in your life.

Seek out new adventures and make new friends. Having fun will win the day for you.

When you feel guarded, this is the stone meant to break your walls down and balance your emotions. It also cleanses negative energies.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.