People Who Actually Enjoy Dark Humor Usually Share These 3 Powerful Traits

Do you have that one friend who says the most absurd dark joke at the dinner table and leaves everyone stunned? If not, sorry to break it to you, but you might be that person. Some people just love dark humor, with no real boundaries on what’s fair game. Their ability to laugh in the face of some of the most serious parts of life might actually be their superpower, however, because people who find humor in the unlikeliest places share some powerful traits.

Dark-humor lovers have often seen it all, and they choose to laugh at the chaos. Kristen Shelt, a content creator on TikTok, argued that dark humor is actually a spiritual frequency, and according to experts, she might be on to something. People who can laugh in the face of the traumas of life all seem to share these traits.

1. They've experienced struggles

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

"Dark humor usually shows up in people who've seen a little bit too much," Kristen said, "and learn to survive by making sense of chaos through comedy or humor." She added that it's not necessarily about being negative, but rather having a sharp mind and a nervous system that's adapted to truth.

Indeed, dark humor can be a coping mechanism for emotional challenges. Claire Brummell, an expert in human behavior, explained it: "It could be a period of intense grief, or overwhelming stress; we might have been through a trauma — the list goes on." She argued that when people engage in dark humor, they may be doing it as a way to express themselves emotionally.

2. They are intelligent

This should go without saying, but dark humor jokes aren’t always easy to get. People who enjoy this style often need to pick up on complex and hidden messages.

A 2017 study found that individuals with higher intelligence and emotional stability are the most likely to both understand and appreciate dark humor. In other words, those with a taste for darker jokes don’t fit the stereotype of being unstable or aggressive. The research proved that wiser and more emotionally balanced people were the ones who enjoyed it most.

3. They are dominant

Whether this is seen as a positive or negative trait depends on the interpreter, but it is undoubtedly a powerful one. A study explored this by examining the use of bright and dark types of humor and their roots in the brain. The researchers found that people who prefer bright humor are more likely to share emotions. For instance, when they see someone laughing, they are inclined to laugh along, creating a positive bond.

People with darker humor, however, tend to express their own feelings in response to what someone else is experiencing rather than sharing it. For instance, if they see someone crying, they might feel the urge to laugh. This suggests that people with dark humor tend to have a more malicious style that enjoys misfortune, which is often linked to dominance.

Dark humor is not always appropriate.

Meruyert Gonullu | Pexels

People with dark humor often have a history of difficult experiences, tend to be intelligent, and sometimes display dominant traits, which inevitably point to a personality that can be powerful and resilient. The issue, however, is that dark humor is also connected to the Dark Tetrad of personality traits: narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and sadism.

A recent study explored this connection and found that higher levels of these traits were linked to greater enjoyment of dark humor. They were also associated with online trolling, where people enjoyed making fun of others but disliked being the target themselves.

The takeaway is that enjoying dark humor can reflect strength and depth, and it doesn’t make someone a bad person. The important thing is knowing the line between humor and hostility. Comedy can lead to thought and laughter, but when it slips into hatred, it stops being humor.

As SideSplittersComedy noted, "This type of humor can be used to make people feel better about their situation or approach an otherwise taboo topic that needs to be talked about. Dark humor can also be used to shock people or to make them laugh in situations where they would not normally laugh." However, the outlet asserted, "If used at the wrong moment, or in the wrong way, you could potentially make a bad situation even worse."

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.