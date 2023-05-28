The Shell You're Most Drawn To In This Visual Test Reveals Your True Self

Personality tests are incredibly fun. You can find out so much about yourself, whether it's by choosing a specific tree or by noticing what you see first in an optical illusion.

These tests give you insight into who you are and can even help explain some things to you like how honest you are or your most charming traits. But in this test, depending on the shell you choose, it can reveal a lot about your true self.

How To Take The Choose a Shell Personality Test

Take a look at the three shells pictured below. Which one are you most attracted to? Avoid picking your favorite color; instead, go with the one you are drawn to the most at this very moment.

Be confident — don't second-guess your decision.

Below is the explanation of your pick and what it says about your personality.

If you picked shell #1

This shell is very different on the back as to what it's like inside. On the outside, it is rough with spikes protruding to protect the creature which once inhabited this shell. It was once white on the outside but now is mostly brown and gray from a plaque build-up from living in the sea.

It's difficult to see from the photo, but the inside of this shell is smooth with a beautiful soft apricot color inside.

If you chose this shell, it indicates that you have weathered the storms and you are now much stronger and wiser from the experience. You do wear the scars, but this is something that doesn't need to be permanent. Like the plaque on the shell, it can be washed off. You are a sensitive and gentle being, and protection has been and is necessary for you.

You find it difficult to be around negative people, and you need to limit your time with them to protect your own delicate nature. Yes, you may be saying, "Sometimes it's not possible to stay completely away from those who are negative." Perhaps it's a family member, someone at work, or even a client.

In this case, it's important to use some kind of protection ritual such as imagining yourself in a cocoon of white light or asking the angels to protect you (Archangel Michael can assist with his blue cloak of protection). Or perhaps imagine mirrors around you reflecting that negativity back but transforming it into love.

Know that your angels love you and want you to be able to keep your own energy and not feel drained from those who feed off of you. Make sure you get plenty of alone time to renew and build your energy back up. You would also benefit from some energetic healing as well.

If you picked shell #2

This shell is more smooth on the outside than it is on the inside. It shows the ridges which expand from the base out to the top almost like rays of sunshine beaming out. And like this shell, you beam light out to those you come into contact with.

You need to be careful that you don't spread yourself too thin and become resentful or hard from giving too much to people. Learn to say "no" once in a while.

This does not mean you should stop sending out that beautiful ray of light to people only to be aware of your own needs and set boundaries for yourself. You're important too and need to be aware that receiving is just as important as giving. Balance is the key.

This shell has great symmetry and, like the shell, you prefer everything to be just right in your world: simple and balanced; otherwise, you tend to suffer from stress or worry. You benefit from structure, routine, organization, and writing to-do lists. But know that things don't have to be perfect all the time. Learn to go with the flow of life.

You strive for perfection which leads to disappointment when you feel you don't measure up. Know that you are good enough, whether you believe it or not. Look at striving for excellence instead of perfection, as excellence is more easily attainable and won't leave you feeling like you're not good enough.

If you picked shell #3

This shell is smooth all over with a beautiful pattern of spots on the outside. There is a slight crack in the shell. Inside it has a teeth-like structure that almost warns "Stay out of my home".

If you chose this shell, it indicates that it's time to let go of something that no longer serves you. You feel the leopard can't change its spots, but we beg to differ. You can change if you really set your mind to it. It's a choice that only you can make — no one can make it for you.

Even if you feel that life has thrown you a curve ball and this is your lot in life, don't give your power to someone else. When you allow others to take the reigns of your life, you give them the power. Instead, take the reigns and create the life you want.

Perhaps you need to shed some limited beliefs based on childhood experiences. Perhaps you need to let go of the past hurts and forgive so you can move on, really creating the life you deserve. Perhaps you need to speak up or have been speaking up. But instead of it coming from a place of love, the words have come from a place of hurt, anger, sadness, and frustration.

Even with the crack, this shell is still beautiful. The crack does not go all the way through; it's just sitting on the surface. So bring yourself back to your soul essence and shed what no longer serves you.

